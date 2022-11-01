NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City of Nacogdoches fire crews are controlling a fire that broke out at the city’s landfill. At 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on NW Stallings Dr. Firefighters arrived on scene to discover a large brush pile burning just inside the entrance to the city landfill. The fire is contained to the brush pile and City of Nacogdoches crews worked to construct a fire line around the fire after it was deemed too large to extinguish. Nacogdoches firefighters will remain on-scene monitoring the fire for safety as it continues to burn.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO