Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Care and Adoption Center Animal Services Director Chris Kemper and Lead Animal Care Technician Brittany Mills about the loss of coworker Nina Allen who died in a car wreck early Sunday morning. Pursuit from...
KLTV
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has been no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday after they heard details about a shooting he was involved in on Sept. 14 that resulted in a man’s death. This is according to the Rusk County sheriff and the district attorney’s office.
KLTV
City staff to represent Nacogdoches for Texas legislative session
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview Mayor Andy Mack delivered the annual State of the City address in an interactive way. KLTV's Jamey Boyum explains the scene. Longview State of the City Address (Full) Updated: 1 hour ago. Longview Mayor Andy Mack delivered the annual...
KLTV
Lufkin City Council unanimously votes to update city’s animal ordinances
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A majority of animal ordinances in Lufkin are from the 1970s, and on Nov. 1, city council voted unanimously to catch up with the times. “We needed to update our city ordinances,” Aaron Ramsey, Director of Animal Services said. “A lot of them were just outdated. We needed to come more in line of state law in what it is here in the State of Texas.”
KLTV
Nacogdoches redirects ARPA funding from water system to other projects
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches was ready to tackle a big list of what they consider high priority projects this year. Next spring, the city planned get a start on some needed water system and sewage projects according to Director of Public Works Steve Bartlett. “We were...
cbs19.tv
Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student
JaQuan Lacy suffered a seizure October 26 that sent him to a Tyler emergency room. After transferring to a Dallas hospital, doctors found an infection in his brain.
KTRE
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut. $8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.
KLTV
Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued for East Texas Woman
An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for an Anderson County woman who was last seen in Elkhart, Texas. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Courtney Dollgener, diagnosed with an intellectual disability. She is described as a white female, 34 years old, height 5’ 0”, weight...
‘Coming together is so critical’: Elkhart ISD community united after rollover bus crash
ELKHART, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a single-vehicle crash going west on Highway 294. A total of 15 people were injured and all are expected to make a full recovery, according to Elkhart ISD Superintendent Dr. Lamont Smith. He said the situation was definitely terrifying, but thankfully, everyone […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City of Nacogdoches fire crews are controlling a fire that broke out at the city’s landfill. At 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on NW Stallings Dr. Firefighters arrived on scene to discover a large brush pile burning just inside the entrance to the city landfill. The fire is contained to the brush pile and City of Nacogdoches crews worked to construct a fire line around the fire after it was deemed too large to extinguish. Nacogdoches firefighters will remain on-scene monitoring the fire for safety as it continues to burn.
messenger-news.com
Former Houston County Investigator Arrested on Suspicion of Misuse of Authority
HOUSTON COUNTY – A grand jury recently indicted a former investigator accused of misusing his authority to make a sexual advance to a woman in 2020. Buck Carroll was arrested Thursday, Oct. 20 and posted a $66,500 bond the same day. Carroll, 57, is a resident of Grapeland and...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
KTRE
East Texas Food Bank Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event in Lufkin canceled
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank said the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event slated to be held tomorrow has been canceled. The food bank cited the threat for severe weather as the reason for the cancelation. The event was supposed to be held at UBank at 5:30 p.m....
1 Woman Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Kilgore on Wednesday. The crash happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant.
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department, Community Members Locate Stolen 4-Wheeler
On October 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began working the report of a 2021 Honda Rancher 400 that was stolen from a property on Highway 7 E in Center. Deputies were able to obtain video footage of the suspect driving the four-wheeler and turning...
Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian died while walking on State Highway 31 east of Tyler after he was struck by two vehicles driving early Saturday morning. Haley C. O’Brien, 23, of Bullard, was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 31 and Justin M. Tracey, 28 , of Flint, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
KLTV
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Arrest documents shed light on how a Houston man detained in Nacogdoches in connection to a failed robbery in Lufkin was able to break free and continue his crime spree until he was caught late Friday. Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, was arrested in Nacogdoches County...
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texas beekeeper says drought has hurt honey production
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Beekeeper Jim Biles talks about how this year’s dry conditions negatively affected honey production at his farm in Flint. During the honey season in the summertime, honey bees were not able to forage on the dry environment to bring in nectar, and as a result, production is lower than previous years.
KLTV
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.
Comments / 0