Nacogdoches County, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Care and Adoption Center Animal Services Director Chris Kemper and Lead Animal Care Technician Brittany Mills about the loss of coworker Nina Allen who died in a car wreck early Sunday morning. Pursuit from...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

City staff to represent Nacogdoches for Texas legislative session

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview Mayor Andy Mack delivered the annual State of the City address in an interactive way. KLTV's Jamey Boyum explains the scene. Longview State of the City Address (Full) Updated: 1 hour ago. Longview Mayor Andy Mack delivered the annual...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Lufkin City Council unanimously votes to update city’s animal ordinances

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A majority of animal ordinances in Lufkin are from the 1970s, and on Nov. 1, city council voted unanimously to catch up with the times. “We needed to update our city ordinances,” Aaron Ramsey, Director of Animal Services said. “A lot of them were just outdated. We needed to come more in line of state law in what it is here in the State of Texas.”
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage

The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut. $8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
OVERTON, TX
KICKS 105

Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued for East Texas Woman

An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for an Anderson County woman who was last seen in Elkhart, Texas. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Courtney Dollgener, diagnosed with an intellectual disability. She is described as a white female, 34 years old, height 5’ 0”, weight...
ELKHART, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City of Nacogdoches fire crews are controlling a fire that broke out at the city’s landfill. At 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on NW Stallings Dr. Firefighters arrived on scene to discover a large brush pile burning just inside the entrance to the city landfill. The fire is contained to the brush pile and City of Nacogdoches crews worked to construct a fire line around the fire after it was deemed too large to extinguish. Nacogdoches firefighters will remain on-scene monitoring the fire for safety as it continues to burn.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department, Community Members Locate Stolen 4-Wheeler

On October 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began working the report of a 2021 Honda Rancher 400 that was stolen from a property on Highway 7 E in Center. Deputies were able to obtain video footage of the suspect driving the four-wheeler and turning...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian died while walking on State Highway 31 east of Tyler after he was struck by two vehicles driving early Saturday morning. Haley C. O’Brien, 23, of Bullard, was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 31 and Justin M. Tracey, 28 , of Flint, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texas beekeeper says drought has hurt honey production

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Beekeeper Jim Biles talks about how this year’s dry conditions negatively affected honey production at his farm in Flint. During the honey season in the summertime, honey bees were not able to forage on the dry environment to bring in nectar, and as a result, production is lower than previous years.
FLINT, TX
KLTV

Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.
KILGORE, TX

