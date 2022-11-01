Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role
Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Tom Hanks Returns as His Iconic David S. Pumpkins Character During Jack Harlow's 'SNL' Hosting Debut
Live from Studio 8H, it's Jack Harlow — and David S. Pumpkins!. The rapper, 24, pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, performing as both host and musical guest on the late-night comedy series. Tom Hanks reprised his iconic Halloween character during one sketch, which saw...
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death
Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing. Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired). “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than...
New York Post
Steve Martin, Nathan Lane are speaking in NYC—Get tickets for under $60
Steve Martin is taking his memories of 40-plus years in the film industry to the page and stage. On Nov. 15, the comedian, actor and banjo-playing triple threat will chat with three-time Tony winner and “Only Murders In The Building” co-star Nathan Lane at New York City’s Town Hall about his juicy, illustrated new memoir “Number One Is Walking — My Life In the Movies and Other Diversions.”
Baking It: Amy Poehler Joins Season 2 to Host With Maya Rudolph, Replacing Andy Samberg — Get Release Date
Baking It is mixing up its ingredient list: Peacock’s baking competition will return for Season 2 with Amy Poehler hosting alongside her old SNL castmate Maya Rudolph, TVLine has learned. The streamer has announced a premiere date as well: Season 2 will debut Monday, Dec. 12, with new episodes airing weekly. The same day, NBC will air a special celebrity holiday episode of Baking It at 10/9c where “Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to ‘cele-bake’ the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities,” per the official description. Poehler steps in for fellow SNL alum Andy...
Tyler James Williams Was A Freestyle Champion Before “F.N.F.”
Tyler James Williams performs an impressive freestyle to Glorilla's "F.N.F." on Sway's Universe. Check out his best freestyles inside.
Fox Comedy Series ‘Animal Control’ Rounds Out Main Cast
Fox has added five new cast members to its upcoming comedy “Animal Control.” Michael Rowland (“This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Pause with Sam Jay”), Grace Palmer (“Good Grief,” “The Dead Lands”), Gerry Dee (“Mr. D,” “The Moodys”), Kelli Ogmundson (“Cavendish,” “Phantom Pups”), and Alvina August (“Nancy Drew,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) have all joined the single-cam series. They join previously announced cast members Joel McHale, Vella Lovell, and Ravi Patel. Full character descriptions can be found below. “Animal Control” was originally ordered at Fox in June. It is expected to debut on Fox at midseason. The show will be...
