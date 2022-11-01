Read full article on original website
Where Is 'A Christmas Story' Actor Peter Billingsley Now — and What's His Net Worth?
Thirty-nine years ago, A Christmas Story was released in theaters. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played the elfin main character Ralphie, immediately stole the show. The film's plot is based on author Jean Shepherd's collection of short stories, In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, and the film itself was told in vignettes.
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
CBS' Fire Country And Two More Shows Just Got Great News From The Network
CBS just dropped some excellent news for Max Thieriot's new drama Fire Country and more.
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
ABC to Air First Episode of Onyx Collective Streaming Series ‘Reasonable Doubt’
“Reasonable Doubt,” the first Onyx Collective series to debut on Hulu, is getting a special airing of its premiere episode on ABC. The drama series’ first episode will air on ABC on Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. “Alaska Daily,” which normally airs in the Thursday 10 p.m. timeslot, will return with a new episodes on Nov. 17. “Reasonable Doubt” originally debuted on Hulu on Sept. 27 with its first two episodes, with new episodes having dropped weekly thereafter. The series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as defense attorney Jax Stewart. The character is described as “the most brilliant and fearless...
LA National Guard Series & Legal Drama In The Works At CBS From Aaron Carew; Martin Lawrence & DeVon Franklin Among EPs
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing a pair of drama series from Aaron Carew, a writer and co-exec producer of The CW’s Walker. Carew is working on Carver Law, a legal drama, and Guard, about the LA National Guard, for the network. Both series come from CBS Studios and Carew is writing and exec producing both. Carver Law follows a charismatic bachelor and his judicious legal savant twin sister clash as they take on celebrity clients and high-profile social injustices across Los Angeles through their family’s historic, black-owned law firm. Martin Lawrence is an exec producer alongside Rae Proctor, Stacy Lyles and Rob Lawrence as...
‘Parks And Recreation’ Star Nick Offerman & ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Lead Talia Ryder Join GameStop Pic ‘Dumb Money’
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Offerman (Parks And Recreation) and Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) are the latest names to have joined the stacked cast of Black Bear and Sony’s movie Dumb Money. The film stars an ensemble cast including Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera and Myah’la Herrold. Pic tells the story of the fortunes made and lost overnight in the David vs Goliath GameStop short squeeze that impacted Wall Street. Currently in production, the film is being directed by Craig Gillespie and is based on bestselling author Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network....
'Blockbuster' star Randall Park reflects on what video rental stores meant to his immigrant family
Randall Park’s new show, which centers around the last remaining video rental Blockbuster store, is — in many ways — a perfect project for the actor. The Netflix series — aptly named “Blockbuster” and released Thursday — conjures up nostalgia for a time when viewers brought home VHS tapes to watch big-budget action films and cozy rom-coms. At the time, most were without a single Asian in the cast, but Park said his immigrant family’s experience was still very much tied up in this culture.
Business Insider
Netflix's 'Blockbuster' creator wanted a 'Randall Park type' as the lead star and then got the real Randall Park
"Blockbuster" creator Vanessa Ramos told Insider how she chose Randall Park as her lead actor. She said she was asked to pick an actor who fit the lead role during the pitching stage. Ramos added that after sending the script to Park, the actor wanted to be involved. The new...
Popculture
'The Mysterious Benedict Society': Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal on Duality of Characters and Why the Show is So Special (Exclusive)
The Mysterious Benedict Society is back on Disney+ for Season 2. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance – the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict – take a ride on another adventure to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Upon learning that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embarks on worldwide adventures by air, land, sea, and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
‘Call Me Kat’ Viewership Jumps 28% Following Leslie Jordan’s Death
In the wake of the tragic death of Leslie Jordan on Oct. 24, viewers are rallying around his final performances. Fox’s “Call Me Kat” saw a spike in its audience for the first episode to air following series regular Jordan’s fatal car crash with 1.4 million people tuning in to Season 3 Episode 5 on Oct. 27. That statistic, which comes via Nielsen’s Live + Same Day data, marks a 28% jump in viewership for the Fox comedy. After the third season of “Call Me Kat” premiered with 1.2 million viewers on Sept. 29, the show’s audience steadied, with Episodes 2,...
nexttv.com
Jim Gaffigan Plays Santa in CBS Special ‘Reindeer in Here’
CBS shared the cast for animated special Reindeer in Here, which premieres November 29. Jim Gaffigan voices Santa, Adam Devine takes on Blizz, Melissa Villaseñor is Candy, Henry Winkler is Smiley, Candace Cameron Bure voices Pinky, Donald Faison portrays Bucky and Jo Koy is Hawk. Reindeer in Here is...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Sees Ralphie Become the Head of the Parker Household
1983’s A Christmas Story has stood the test of time as a quotable Christmas classic that finds itself on the yearly watchlists of many. The story of Ralphie Parker provides the right mix of laughter and holiday spirit that combine to make a beloved film. So why did it take nearly 40 years for a sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, to be made?
toofab.com
Full Trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas Sees Ralphie Return as a Dad
Ralphie's family and friends are all back in the new footage -- which includes a brand new triple dog dare!. Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie, who's all grown up with a family of his own in the first full trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas." The footage reveals a...
