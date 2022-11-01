Read full article on original website
Goodwill of the Heartland Offers Services, Jobs, and Discounts to Military Veterans
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (November 3, 2022) — Goodwill of the Heartland works with military veterans and their families throughout the year to make sure they have the goods and services to thrive in local communities. This year, the organization wants to do even more in conjunction with Veterans Day, November 11, to honor our veterans’ service and sacrifice.
Ascentra Hosts Community Food Drive to Benefit Davenport’s TMBC at the Lincoln Center
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Ascentra Credit Union has partnered with TMBC at the Lincoln Center to host a community food drive (November 1–15) and food collection event on November 9 that will provide food for community members surrounding the center who visit and use the growing businesses and programs in the building.
Knox College Names First Elizabeth Eckford Scholarship for Peace and Justice Studies Recipient
GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (November 1, 2022) — A new scholarship has been established at Knox College in honor of the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine: The Elizabeth Eckford Scholarship for Peace and Justice Studies. Tamia Ware ('26) was named the first recipient of the scholarship. Ware says she...
Chair Yoga Session/Gilda’s Club
MUSCATINE, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational program for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, November 10, 2022, 12-1PM, at Musser Public Library in Room 301 located at 408 E 2nd St, Muscatine, Iowa 52761. Join Kelly Craft LVCYT for a chair...
Buried Stories: Phebe Sudlow, Equal-Rights Pioneer
In 1921, the school at 1414 East Locust Street in Davenport was renamed Sudlow Intermediate School. It was renamed in honor of a teacher and administrator who broke multiple glass ceilings for women: Phebe Sudlow. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1831, Sudlow first taught when she was just 15...
Race and Racism in the Roman World is Topic of Monmouth College's Annual Sienkewicz Lecture
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (November 1, 2022) — Racism is not limited to the past few centuries, as a guest lecturer will discuss November 10 at Monmouth College. Northern Illinois University art history professor Sinclair Bell will speak on "'Race,' Racism, and Representation in Roman Art: Aethiopians in the Visual Arts of the Roman World" as he delivers the College's sixth annual Thomas and Anne Sienkewicz Lecture on Roman Archaeology. Free and open to the public, the lecture will be presented at 7:30PM in the Pattee Auditorium on the lower level of the Center for Science and Business.
Words of Resistance: Part I -- Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest
In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, a selection of winning entries will be published monthly through January.
Quad City Storm's Salute to Military Paint the Ice Event, November 7
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 2, 2022) — The Quad City Storm hosts its fourth annual Salute to Military Ice Painting presented by QCA Pools and Spas Monday November 7, 9AM-7PM. Quad Citizens are invited to Vibrant Arena at the MARK to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the games next Thursday and Friday.
“Toni Morrison's 'Beloved,'” November 10
Thursday, November 10, 2 p.m. Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL. One of the most universally admired novels of modern times, and the widespread controversy it has engendered, will be explored in the Rock Island Public Library's latest Frieze Lecture Series presentation Toni Morrison's “Beloved,” a a November 10 program in which Augustana College's assistant professor of English Dr. Ashley Burge will discuss how the author's masterpiece has faced multiple banning attempts for its frank depiction of the horrors of slavery.
Mary Mack, November 15
Tuesday, November 15, 7 p.m. With Jake Kroeger of The Comedy Bureau calling her 2015 album Pig Woman "especially mischievous and fun" with a "down-to-earth, Midwestern zeitgeist," comedian Mary Mack, on November 15, brings her signature standup set to the Tomfoolery on Tremond series at Davenport's Renwick Mansion, the artist known for her work in television, on radio, and in comedy albums, including her most recent recording Comedy Bootleg 2020.
Now Playing: Friday, November 4, through Thursday, November 10
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Armageddon Time (R; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, FilmScene at the Chauncey) - IMDb listing. The Banshees of Inisherin (R; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, FilmScene at the Chauncey) - IMDb listing. Black Adam (PG-13; Davenport 53rd...
“All My Sons,” November 10 through 20
Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, 600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo IL. A Tony Award-winning dramatic classic considered one of the all-time-finest stage works by Death of a Salesman playwright Arthur Miller, All My Sons will close out the 2022 season at Geneseo's Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, this riveting, critically lauded saga exploring just how far will a man go to protect his family, his interests, and his legacy.
MANIA: The ABBA Tribute, November 10
Thursday, November 10, 8 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Globally touring sensations who have routinely sold out international theatres and concert halls since their 1999 debut, the talents of MANIA: The ABBA Tribute bring their stage spectacle to Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 10, thrilling patrons with such iconic pop anthems and familiar Mamma Mia! tunes as “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Take a Chance on Me.”
Carrie Underwood, November 12
Saturday, November 12, 7:30 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. A country-music superstar whose long list of accomplishments includes eight chart-topping albums, more than two dozen chart-topping singles, and recognition as the most awarded country artist of all time – all since her American Idol debut in 2005 – Carrie Underwood brings her eagerly anticipated “Denim & Rhinestones” tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on November 12, with her 2022 album of the tour's name currently nominated for three Country Music Association Awards.
