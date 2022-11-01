Mats Wilander spoke on Simona Halep getting suspended from tennis explaining that there is no way she would take a banned substance intentionally. Simona Halep was banned from tennis after her sample from the US Open tested positive for a banned substance. She provided another sample but that came back positive as well which resulted in the ban. The Romanian now faces a battle to clear her name and hopefully continue her tennis career but she will be out of the sport for the duration of her battle.

