FDA suggests parents not use infant head-shaping pillows
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday released a warning to parents to not use infant head-shaping pillows to prevent or treat any medical conditions. In a news release, the FDA suggested that parents and caregivers not use infant head-shaping pillows that could change the infant’s head shape or symmetry or claim to prevent or treat any medical condition. This is because the head-shaping pillows can create an “unsafe sleep environment,” possibly contributing to the risk of suffocation and death.
Woonsocket Call
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
FDA convenes meeting on ‘mounting real-world evidence’ pulse oximeters are less accurate for people with darker skin
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) held a meeting on Tuesday to examine and discuss what an agency panel called “mounting real-world evidence” suggesting that pulse oximeter devices do not provide accurate readings for people with “darker skin pigmentations,” according to the agency’s website. Inaccurate...
WebMD
Adults With Chronic Acid Reflux Rarely Get Recommended Test
Oct. 27, 2022 -- Adults who have chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and their primary care doctors may not know they need to be screened for a condition called Barrett’s esophagus, a precursor to cancer of the esophagus. People with GERD are at risk for Barrett’s and cancer of...
thebiochronicle.com
Top 5 Alternatives to CPAP Machines for Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea occurs when a person’s airway becomes blocked during their sleep, often causing them to wake up feeling exhausted even though they may have gotten hours of quality sleep the night before. It affects about 22 million Americans, with men being more likely than women to experience this condition, but luckily there are alternative treatments for sleep apnea that don’t require you to wear a CPAP machine all night long—a treatment that can be uncomfortable, inconvenient and embarrassing to use in front of loved ones.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Even a mild case of COVID can put you at higher risk for blood clots and death, according to a new study
A nurse checks for possible thrombus in the ICU of the Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal, Nov. 23, 2021, in Madrid. Loss of taste and smell. Fatigue. Brain fog. Ailments that can linger long after COVID have been well documented, and the list appears to be lengthening. Now scientists are adding...
Medical News Today
Primary osteoarthritis: Symptoms, risk factors, and diagnosis
Primary osteoarthritis (OA) causes joint pain, swelling, and tenderness. It can affect a person’s mobility and quality of life, but treatment can often help. Primary OA has no known cause, whereas secondary OA results from an injury or another condition. According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF), there are over...
technologynetworks.com
Why Shingles Can Sometimes Cause Strokes
Scientists investigating why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke, now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that shuttle proteins and genetic information between cells, according to new research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The study, published today in...
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
Reasons Why There Is A Burning Sensation In Your Lungs
About 37 million Americans have some type of lung disease. What does it mean if there is a burning sensation in your lungs? When is it a symptom of?
cohaitungchi.com
Difference Between Primary and Secondary Hypertension
Primary hypertension is abnormally high blood pressure of greater than 130 over 80 where the cause is not known. Secondary hypertension is also unusually high blood pressure but it is where the cause of the condition is known. What is Primary Hypertension?. Definition:. Symptoms and prevention:. Diagnosis and causes:. Risk...
docwirenews.com
Progression to CKD After COVID-19-Related AKI
Patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) are at risk of progression to chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). AKI is a common complication associated with COVID-19. Thiago Terzian Ganadjian, MD, and colleagues at Universidade Federal Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, conducted a study to examine the frequency and association of clinical variables in patients who developed CKD and ESRD following AKI related to COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
Novel nasal cleansing system increases comfort and compliance in sleep apnea patients using CPAP
A novel nasal cleansing system (NasoClenzTM, Silicon Valley Innovations, Sunnyvale, CA) reduced bacterial colonization while increasing comfort and compliance in patients that use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to treat sleep apnea, according to results of a clinical evaluation recently presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress. Sleep...
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
These lifestyle changes can improve your symptoms:. Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary hypertension | Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in...
News-Medical.net
Long-term use of e-cigs and regular cigarettes may have damaging effects on the blood vessels
Long-term use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigs), or vaping, can significantly impair the function of the body's blood vessels, increasing the risk for cardiovascular disease. Additionally, the use of both e-cigs and regular cigarettes may cause an even greater risk than the use of either of these products alone. These findings come from two new studies supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal why shingles can lead to stroke
Scientists investigating why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke, now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that shuttle proteins and genetic information between cells, according to new research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The study, published today in...
legalexaminer.com
The Recalls Keep Coming for Philips CPAP, BiPAP Devices
Problems continue to grow for Philips Respironics, the internationally-known maker of breathing devices with headquarters in Pennsylvania. In June of 2021, the company was forced to recall more than five million continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines due to faulty sound abasement foam. It...
Poor sleep associated with higher risk for glaucoma
Poor sleep may be linked to glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness, new research suggests. The study drew on a database of more than 400,000 people to explore links between sleep and vision loss. Glaucoma is marked by progressive loss of light-sensitive cells in the eye and optic nerve damage....
Carpal Tunnel Versus Tendonitis: What's The Difference?
Aches and pains that radiate in the wrists, hands, and fingers may sometimes point to a potential health condition, with carpal tunnel and tendonitis being among them (via Midwest Hand Surgery). Because each can present with similar symptoms, it can be difficult to tell them apart. Yet experts explain that carpal tunnel and tendonitis are actually distinctly different from one another.
