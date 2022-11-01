ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FDA suggests parents not use infant head-shaping pillows

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday released a warning to parents to not use infant head-shaping pillows to prevent or treat any medical conditions. In a news release, the FDA suggested that parents and caregivers not use infant head-shaping pillows that could change the infant’s head shape or symmetry or claim to prevent or treat any medical condition. This is because the head-shaping pillows can create an “unsafe sleep environment,” possibly contributing to the risk of suffocation and death.
Woonsocket Call

Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure

Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
WebMD

Adults With Chronic Acid Reflux Rarely Get Recommended Test

Oct. 27, 2022 -- Adults who have chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and their primary care doctors may not know they need to be screened for a condition called Barrett’s esophagus, a precursor to cancer of the esophagus. People with GERD are at risk for Barrett’s and cancer of...
thebiochronicle.com

Top 5 Alternatives to CPAP Machines for Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea occurs when a person’s airway becomes blocked during their sleep, often causing them to wake up feeling exhausted even though they may have gotten hours of quality sleep the night before. It affects about 22 million Americans, with men being more likely than women to experience this condition, but luckily there are alternative treatments for sleep apnea that don’t require you to wear a CPAP machine all night long—a treatment that can be uncomfortable, inconvenient and embarrassing to use in front of loved ones.
reviewofoptometry.com

How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye

This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Medical News Today

Primary osteoarthritis: Symptoms, risk factors, and diagnosis

Primary osteoarthritis (OA) causes joint pain, swelling, and tenderness. It can affect a person’s mobility and quality of life, but treatment can often help. Primary OA has no known cause, whereas secondary OA results from an injury or another condition. According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF), there are over...
technologynetworks.com

Why Shingles Can Sometimes Cause Strokes

Scientists investigating why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke, now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that shuttle proteins and genetic information between cells, according to new research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The study, published today in...
News-Medical.net

Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
cohaitungchi.com

Difference Between Primary and Secondary Hypertension

Primary hypertension is abnormally high blood pressure of greater than 130 over 80 where the cause is not known. Secondary hypertension is also unusually high blood pressure but it is where the cause of the condition is known. What is Primary Hypertension?. Definition:. Symptoms and prevention:. Diagnosis and causes:. Risk...
docwirenews.com

Progression to CKD After COVID-19-Related AKI

Patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) are at risk of progression to chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). AKI is a common complication associated with COVID-19. Thiago Terzian Ganadjian, MD, and colleagues at Universidade Federal Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, conducted a study to examine the frequency and association of clinical variables in patients who developed CKD and ESRD following AKI related to COVID-19.
News-Medical.net

Novel nasal cleansing system increases comfort and compliance in sleep apnea patients using CPAP

A novel nasal cleansing system (NasoClenzTM, Silicon Valley Innovations, Sunnyvale, CA) reduced bacterial colonization while increasing comfort and compliance in patients that use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to treat sleep apnea, according to results of a clinical evaluation recently presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress. Sleep...
cohaitungchi.com

Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System

These lifestyle changes can improve your symptoms:. Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary hypertension | Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in...
News-Medical.net

Long-term use of e-cigs and regular cigarettes may have damaging effects on the blood vessels

Long-term use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigs), or vaping, can significantly impair the function of the body's blood vessels, increasing the risk for cardiovascular disease. Additionally, the use of both e-cigs and regular cigarettes may cause an even greater risk than the use of either of these products alone. These findings come from two new studies supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
MedicalXpress

Researchers reveal why shingles can lead to stroke

Scientists investigating why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke, now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that shuttle proteins and genetic information between cells, according to new research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The study, published today in...
legalexaminer.com

The Recalls Keep Coming for Philips CPAP, BiPAP Devices

Problems continue to grow for Philips Respironics, the internationally-known maker of breathing devices with headquarters in Pennsylvania. In June of 2021, the company was forced to recall more than five million continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines due to faulty sound abasement foam. It...
UPI News

Poor sleep associated with higher risk for glaucoma

Poor sleep may be linked to glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness, new research suggests. The study drew on a database of more than 400,000 people to explore links between sleep and vision loss. Glaucoma is marked by progressive loss of light-sensitive cells in the eye and optic nerve damage....
Health Digest

Carpal Tunnel Versus Tendonitis: What's The Difference?

Aches and pains that radiate in the wrists, hands, and fingers may sometimes point to a potential health condition, with carpal tunnel and tendonitis being among them (via Midwest Hand Surgery). Because each can present with similar symptoms, it can be difficult to tell them apart. Yet experts explain that carpal tunnel and tendonitis are actually distinctly different from one another.

