ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Portland faces Memphis in conference showdown

Memphis Grizzlies (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-1, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Portland for a Western Conference matchup. Portland finished 11-41 in Western Conference games and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 22.9 assists per...
PORTLAND, OR
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
The Commercial Appeal

Unpacking all the problems with the Memphis Grizzlies' defense

How can a team be fourth in the NBA in scoring and still have a negative point differential?. That's the case for the Memphis Grizzlies — and the answer is defense. First it was Jalen Green's big night, then Luka Doncic put up his season averages in three quarters, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored 37 points apiece and Lauri Markkanen looked like modern day Dirk Nowitzki.
MEMPHIS, TN
KRQE News 13

Celts get another crack at avenging early loss, host Bulls

Having failed to do so against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics get another shot to avenge an earlier defeat when they host the Chicago Bulls in a duel of high-scoring duos Friday night. While the Bulls were continuing their streaky season with a 106-88 home shellacking of the Charlotte...
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Jusuf Nurkic records double-double Wednesday against Grizzlies

Jusuf Nurkic recorded a double-double Wednesday night, grabbing 13 rebounds and scoring 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) while also dishing out four assists and recording one steal in the Trailblazers' 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Fantasy Impact:. Nurkic continues to be a force on the inside early...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out

HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. It was the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. “It...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Charlotte faces Memphis, looks to end road skid

Charlotte Hornets (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-3, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Memphis looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. Memphis went 6-6 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.43 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers. They will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.
MEMPHIS, TN
Sportico

Nets Suspend ‘Unfit’ Irving at Least 5 Games as Options Dwindle

The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games, calling the point guard “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” after the point guard repeatedly failed to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The move comes a week after Irving posted on his Twitter feed a link to the 2018 documentary, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which has been roundly criticized as antisemitic. “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This...
Yardbarker

College Football Week 10 best teaser

Last week's teaser didn't come anywhere close to hitting after Oklahoma State got shut out by Kansas State last week, 48-0. However, this week we're taking a pair of teams to win by less than a field goal. And with the way their opponents have been playing of late, that shouldn't be a problem.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy