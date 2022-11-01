Wilmington Residents In Need Encouraged To Apply For Home Energy Assistance By Visiting HeatingHelpMA.org

Read full article on original website
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills
Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
Massachusetts’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Opens Today — Who Qualifies To Apply?
Heating bills are expected to surge this winter, thanks to higher fuel costs and colder weather, but there's help available to low-income Massachusetts residents. The Massachusetts Department of...
WCVB
Is Massachusetts a sanctuary state?
BOSTON — The number of families and individuals arriving in Massachusetts seeking safety and shelter has “significantly” increased as 133 immigrant families and over 4000 individuals have arrived and were housed in the fiscal year of 2022, according to a recent letter written by Gov. Charlie Baker.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
westernmassnews.com
Governor Baker reacts to Biden Administration’s energy reduction cost plan
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Baker made a stop in western Mass. Wednesday to speak with students at Westfield State University. Western Mass News brought questions to him about the potential natural gas shortage. Wednesday afternoon, Governor Baker discussed his new book called “Results: Getting Beyond Politics to Get Important...
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
WCVB
Massachusetts keeping quiet on who’s getting tax rebates first
BOSTON — Have you received your Massachusetts tax rebate yet? The state says it started paying them out yesterday, but only a fraction of taxpayers got theirs. NewsCenter 5 has heard from a lot of people with questions or looking for more details, specifically around the timing of the rebates.
Attorney General Maura Healey announces $1.7 million rate reduction for Berkshire Gas customers
PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday an agreement with Berkshire Gas Co. reducing its proposed distribution rate increase for 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial gas customers by more than $1.7 million. The deal announced by Attorney General Maura T. Healey also prevents the utility from...
spectrumnews1.com
National Grid offers heating assistance programs as energy bills rise
WORCESTER, Mass. - With energy bills expected to rise soon, National Grid is urging customers to take advantage of assistance programs to help them get through the winter. National Grid launched a new customer savings initiative last month to help people manage bills and ease the burden on low-income families. The company's budget plan allows customers to spread payments evenly throughout the year and avoid the winter spike in heating costs. There's also a home energy assistance program, which makes use of federally funded grants to cut costs for those who qualify.
Hospital wait times soar with 19K unfilled positions in Mass., report says
Wait times are increasing for hundreds of patients in hospitals across Massachusetts due to an estimated 19,000 unfilled acute care positions, according to a healthcare advocacy group. The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association found in a recent survey that hospitals are seeing “unprecedented backups” in getting patients out of severe...
WCVB
Gov. Baker signs new Massachusetts law on 'step therapy' practices
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed a bill to restrict the practice in which some patients are made to try and fail on insurance-preferred treatments before their insurer will approve a more expensive option prescribed by a doctor. "On behalf of the dozens of patient groups who...
Local energy officials react to ‘historic’ rate hikes
The changes are a concern for many as we head into the colder months. Effective Nov. 1, Rhode Island Energy will charge natural gas customers more to heat their homes.
Will you be impacted by the food waste changes in Mass.? Here’s what to know.
The state estimates that the new ban will encompass about 2,000 more businesses and institutions. Massachusetts is tightening up its ban on commercial-scale food waste. According to an announcement by the state Department of Environmental Protection, any business producing more than half a ton of food waste per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators as of Nov. 1. This halves the state’s previous ban, which affected businesses producing one ton of food waste.
Boston Globe
Quiz: Who should be the next Massachusetts governor?
Take our 11-question quiz to see if you align more with Maura Healey or Geoff Diehl. The race for the next governor of Massachusetts is coming to a close with Election Day just days away on Nov. 8. Bay Staters have a choice between Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey for the leadership they think is best for our state.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
High job vacancy rates spread across Massachusetts hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals are short on workers to the tune of 19,000 full-time positions statewide and the shortage, combined with hospital financial losses, has created "an unprecedented crisis" for providers that affects both access and cost for patients, a new report concluded.
nbcboston.com
When Will You Get Your Massachusetts Tax Refund Check? Here's What the State Says
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to Massachusetts taxpayers on Tuesday when the calendar officially changed to November. But if you didn't get yours yet, there's no need for concern. About 3 million people will get one of those refunds,...
14 Dunkin' Locations Cited for Child Labor Violations
BOSTON - A management company has agreed to pay $145,000 to resolve over 1,200 violations of Massachusetts child labor laws at 14 Dunkin' locations, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General's office. The Westford Group, Inc., its President Michael Marino, and its Treasurer Brian Marino, were issued five citations by the...
Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts
"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
baystatebanner.com
Report finds unequal access in local affordable housing
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Within the city of Boston, competition for affordable housing units is fierce, with long waiting lists for the 20% of units in the city that are designated affordable for people with incomes ranging from $0 to 120% of the federally designated area median income, which is currently $98,150.
