wortfm.org
WORT Seeks Receptionists
Do you like meeting new people? Like being the go-to person with all the answers? Do you want to get to know WORT DJs and some of Madison’s most interesting people?. If this sounds like you then WORT wants you as a receptionist! Each day and shift for a receptionist has different responsibilities based on the programming schedule.
What’s up with these budgets? City of Madison and Dane County
On today’s show we dig into the proposed budgets of the City of Madison and Dane County. First Dane County Executive Joe Parisi talks us through the big line items in the county’s proposed budget. It will be voted on by the full county board on Monday, November 7th.
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
Parks & Landmarks: Anderson County Park
You’re listening to Parks and Landmarks, an exploration of the underrated, outdoors. I’m Sean Bull. In 2009 and 2013, the County bought parcels of land which back up to the very southern edge of the village of Oregon. They named it Anderson County Park, after the family that owned the land. Specifically, it’s named after the late Lyman Anderson, who served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, and is also the namesake of the building the Dane County Parks department is run out of. Fair enough.
City Considers Changes to Dog-Free Madison Parks
Since it was first drafted in 1973, the City of Madison’s strict dog ordinances have been revised several times to loosen the legal leash on where dogs are allowed in public spaces. Next Wednesday, the Board of Park Commissioners will decide whether to preserve the status quo on a...
