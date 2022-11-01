"I’m aware that I’m not going to be able to play forever, I know that" - Murray drops retirement hint after Simon exit at Paris Masters

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander defends Swiatek criticism over hand gestures: "I think players and fans are looking at any break in the armour"
Mats Wilander spoke out in defence of Iga Swiatek and her hand-waving thing that was widely criticised in the tennis community. The Polish player did it twice this year and she apologized for it explaining that it's an involuntary reaction when under a lot of stress. Many consider it unsportsmanlike conduct, one that has no place at the highest level of tennis, and not from a player that is skilful enough to win points without tricks like that.
Yardbarker
"I wouldn't be surprised if she suddenly got back" - Kerber on Serena Williams' comeback
Angelique Kerber has revealed, in an interview with German newspaper Bild, that she does not rule out the possibility of tennis icon Serena Williams returning to the court one day. 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams announced that she was 'evolving away' from tennis ahead of the US hard-court swing this...
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Lionel Messi 'made a mistake breaking Barcelona marriage' says Javier Tebas as LaLiga chief reveals he 'hopes' the Argentina and PSG icon will one day return to Spain in a playing capacity
Javier Tebas has said that Lionel Messi made a 'mistake' in leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2021. Amid worsening economic conditions for the Catalan club, Messi departed Barcelona after two decades for Paris with a new contract not possible. Having joined the French club on...
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings forced to reassure players while admitting champ Rowan Ward ‘went on a tear’ in stunning win
KEN Jennings was forced to reassure two players as their competitor Rowan Ward scored a stunning win in Wednesday's match. The game show is now airing its special Second Chance competition instead of regular episodes. Writer Rowan from Chicago, Illinois went up against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota,...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Billie Jean King says former US Open champion would benefit using sports psychotherapist
Tennis pioneer Billie Jean King says Emma Raducanu would benefit using a sports psychotherapist as she bids to regain the form that took her to last year's US Open title. The 19-year-old called an early halt to her WTA Tour season after a problem with her wrist last month in a year plagued by injuries.
Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello bottle their love into a new perfume collection
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francesca Perello, are bottling their love into a new collection in collaboration with french Henry Jacques’s Haute Parfumerie. The couple, which recently welcomed their first baby, named their fragrance In All Intimacy. “It was just one of those beautiful surprises of...
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win
Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country...
Yardbarker
Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal nominated for People's Choice Award
They have transcended the sport of tennis for the best part of two decades, writing their names into the sports folklore, always to be remembered as one of the all-time greats. Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal have both had unforgettable years in their own ways, Nadal kicking off 2022 with...
Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife
In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch
Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
tennisuptodate.com
"Some of the results have been aided by Novak not being able to play in Australia this year" - Murray believes Next Gen rise aided by Djokovic absenc
2022 saw several young players make huge steps in their young careers and Andy Murray thinks it had to do with the absence of Novak Djokovic. Djokovic missed a huge chunk of the year unable to play in Australia or North America. The Serbian missed the Sunshine Double earlier in the year and the two other Masters events as well as the Australian Open and US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Todd Woodbridge supports Nick Kyrgios' stance, believes the Australian should have qualified for the ATP Finals based on his Wimbledon performance
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios qualified for the 2022 ATP Finals in doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis but he was not happy about the situation in singles. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist missed out on 1200 ranking points as this year's grass-court major was held without awarding any points to players. Therefore, his chances of qualifying for the 2022 ATP Finals in singles also decreased and the 27-years-old Australian mentioned it after qualifying in doubles.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
MMAWeekly.com
Biaggio Ali Walsh talks pressures of a combat sports career in shadow of grandfather, Muhammad Ali
Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of GOAT boxer Muhammad Ali, will be stepping into the PFL MMA cage on November 25 for what will be just his third amateur fight. The prospect, who remains in un-professional status (for now) will have more eyes on him than most, and he knows that.
tennisuptodate.com
Murray jokes on being bottom in days from entering top 10 to reaching World No.1: "I think that's called perserverence"
Andy Murray's career has been built on hard work that saw him stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the most talented tennis players of all time. Most including Murray himself would agree that he was the last in terms of talent out of the big four but his work ethic saw him stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them for many years on the Tour. He truly became the best possible version of himself by doing everything that it takes.
Yardbarker
"So many speak how Roger was their idol, that shows his greatness" - Djokovic highlights Federer's legacy
Novak Djokovic highlighted the legacy of Roger Federer in a talk with the Tennis Channel following his Paris Masters match. Roger Federer said gooybe to tennis with a doubles match together with Rafael Nadal and Djokovic was present in London to see it. The celebration of the renowned player and his competitor moved the Serbian, who admitted to being emotional due to the whole situation in a talk with the Tennis Channel.
Comments / 0