"I’m aware that I’m not going to be able to play forever, I know that" - Murray drops retirement hint after Simon exit at Paris Masters

 3 days ago
Wilander defends Swiatek criticism over hand gestures: "I think players and fans are looking at any break in the armour"

Mats Wilander spoke out in defence of Iga Swiatek and her hand-waving thing that was widely criticised in the tennis community. The Polish player did it twice this year and she apologized for it explaining that it's an involuntary reaction when under a lot of stress. Many consider it unsportsmanlike conduct, one that has no place at the highest level of tennis, and not from a player that is skilful enough to win points without tricks like that.
ESPN

Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles

PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi 'made a mistake breaking Barcelona marriage' says Javier Tebas as LaLiga chief reveals he 'hopes' the Argentina and PSG icon will one day return to Spain in a playing capacity

Javier Tebas has said that Lionel Messi made a 'mistake' in leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2021. Amid worsening economic conditions for the Catalan club, Messi departed Barcelona after two decades for Paris with a new contract not possible. Having joined the French club on...
TODAY.com

See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico

In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win

Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country...
Yardbarker

Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal nominated for People's Choice Award

They have transcended the sport of tennis for the best part of two decades, writing their names into the sports folklore, always to be remembered as one of the all-time greats. Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal have both had unforgettable years in their own ways, Nadal kicking off 2022 with...
NEW YORK STATE
Vogue Magazine

Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife

In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
HollywoodLife

Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch

Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
"Some of the results have been aided by Novak not being able to play in Australia this year" - Murray believes Next Gen rise aided by Djokovic absenc

2022 saw several young players make huge steps in their young careers and Andy Murray thinks it had to do with the absence of Novak Djokovic. Djokovic missed a huge chunk of the year unable to play in Australia or North America. The Serbian missed the Sunshine Double earlier in the year and the two other Masters events as well as the Australian Open and US Open.
Todd Woodbridge supports Nick Kyrgios' stance, believes the Australian should have qualified for the ATP Finals based on his Wimbledon performance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios qualified for the 2022 ATP Finals in doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis but he was not happy about the situation in singles. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist missed out on 1200 ranking points as this year's grass-court major was held without awarding any points to players. Therefore, his chances of qualifying for the 2022 ATP Finals in singles also decreased and the 27-years-old Australian mentioned it after qualifying in doubles.
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Murray jokes on being bottom in days from entering top 10 to reaching World No.1: "I think that's called perserverence"

Andy Murray's career has been built on hard work that saw him stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the most talented tennis players of all time. Most including Murray himself would agree that he was the last in terms of talent out of the big four but his work ethic saw him stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them for many years on the Tour. He truly became the best possible version of himself by doing everything that it takes.
Yardbarker

"So many speak how Roger was their idol, that shows his greatness" - Djokovic highlights Federer's legacy

Novak Djokovic highlighted the legacy of Roger Federer in a talk with the Tennis Channel following his Paris Masters match. Roger Federer said gooybe to tennis with a doubles match together with Rafael Nadal and Djokovic was present in London to see it. The celebration of the renowned player and his competitor moved the Serbian, who admitted to being emotional due to the whole situation in a talk with the Tennis Channel.

