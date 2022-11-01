Rafael Nadal can finish the year as number one in the world and it's a clear goal for him and we explain how he can do it. The race to finish the year as world number one will most likely come down to two Spaniards. Carlos Alcaraz holds the ranking right now with a clear goal of ensuring his first-ever year-end No. 1 ranking. Rafael Nadal has a decent chance as well and it's a goal for him to do as it's a notable thing to do at his age.

2 DAYS AGO