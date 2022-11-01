Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court" - Wawrinka seething at Rune during post match handshake at Paris Masters
Stan Wawrinka could not hold back a few choice words after Holger Rune defeated him in round one of the Paris Masters. They started their match rather late and Rune was nervous all match long complaining frequently and being annoyed many times. The Danish player was also celebrating heavily every major point which is in line with his usual self as he is quite passionate and plays with a lot of emotion.
tennisuptodate.com
"To be clear, I will not fight anymore to be No. 1" - Nadal not looking at specific goal on return at Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal doesn't have a specific goal in mind ahead of the Paris Masters wanting to just be competitive in every event he plays. Nadal never really hyped himself up opting for the more measured and humble approach which is in line with how he is off the court as well. He has a chance to snatch number one away from Alcaraz but admitted that it's not a goal of his:
ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters
PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic starts off Paris Masters with a win over Cressy
Novak Djokovic began his Paris Masters with a match against Maxime Cressy and he won 7-6(1) 6-4 to move on. It was not the greatest tennis by Djokovic but the Serbian did enough to ease himself into the Paris Masters event. He had a lot of success over the years here and won the event last year as well with this year's journey starting against Maxime Cressy.
tennisuptodate.com
Tommy Paul beats Nadal in his first singles match since US Open
Rafael Nadal did not return to tennis with a win as the Spaniard lost to Tommy Paul in three sets collapsing towards the end 6-3 6-7(4) 1-6. Tommy Paul is a very tricky player to play indoors as he is very aggressive and on his day can make it impossible to play. Today wasn't his best but he was pretty good overall with Nadal struggling to handle that on the somewhat faster Paris courts.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
Mats Wilander worried about significant weakness in Carlos Alcaraz's game - "The way that he plays matches is that he does not serve well"
Carlos Alcaraz has a big weakness in his serve according to seven-time Slam champion Mats Wilander. The World No.1 has not had things easy since topping the rankings by winning the US Open in September. Alcaraz went 1-2 across the Davis Cup and Astana before claiming three wins at the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel last week. He lost to eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals, his third loss in as many meeting with the 22-year-old.
tennisuptodate.com
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia breezes past Coco Gauff in US Open rematch, notches opening win at WTA Finals
World No.6 Caroline Garcia was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday night, as she dispatched of Coco Gauff to secure her first win at the 2022 WTA Finals. Garcia looked as focused as she'd ever been, racing past the World No.4 in a 6-4 6-3 victory. Both ladies were meeting for the second time in as many months, with Garcia recording another victory after prevailing in their US Open quarterfinal encounter in September.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal can regain World Number One spot from Alcaraz under these circumstances:
Rafael Nadal can finish the year as number one in the world and it's a clear goal for him and we explain how he can do it. The race to finish the year as world number one will most likely come down to two Spaniards. Carlos Alcaraz holds the ranking right now with a clear goal of ensuring his first-ever year-end No. 1 ranking. Rafael Nadal has a decent chance as well and it's a goal for him to do as it's a notable thing to do at his age.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
tennisuptodate.com
"I’m aware that I’m not going to be able to play forever, I know that" - Murray drops retirement hint after Simon exit at Paris Masters
Andy Murray suffered another disappointing loss at the Paris Masters with talks of retirement coming up again. The British player has to respond to retirement questions pretty much weekly but they are always louder when he suffers a disappointing loss. His 2022 season ended with a loss against Gilles Simon who was essentially playing the final match of his career as he will retire after the event.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Ons Jabeur plays creepy Halloween prank on Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia, scares the duo ahead of WTA Finals
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur, who is currently contesting at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, along with Iga Swiatek, Caroline Garcia and five other top-8 players, recently decided to pull a scare prank on the two on the occasion of Halloween. The World No. 2 brought out her...
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz on US Open effect ahead of season ender at Paris Masters: "My dream came true, but of course it was unexpected"
Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open but for him, it was a rather unexpected thing despite it being a dream come true. Nick Kyrgios made headlines when he predicted Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open days before the event even started and he was right. Whether it was just an educated guess or whether he saw something behind the scenes remains unknown but the Spaniard won the event in stellar fashion and became world number one.
tennisuptodate.com
"I have never experienced something like this in my career and my life" - Djokovic on the emotional toll from his Australian Open visa saga
Novak Djokovic has revealed that the scars of his 2022 Australian Open controversy did not end with the tournament, but stayed with him for months after the incident in January. The Serbian tennis great stated that his family also experienced a lot of pressure from the outside world. Djokovic was...
