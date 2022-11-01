ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCRG.com

Liberty and Xavier win state volleyball titles

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Top seeds Liberty and Xavier ended their season atop of podium in 5A and 4A respectively. Iowa City Liberty won their school’s first team state title with a 3-1 victory over Pleasant Valley. Cassidy Hartman was named 5A all-tournament team captain. Xavier took down Clear...
CORALVILLE, IA
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 2, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area volleyball teams are one win away form advancing to state. Metamora, U-High and IVC all won sectional titles Wednesday and will play for state bids in super-sectionals on Friday night. In class 3A, Metamora beat conference foe Limestone in two sets to capture the LaSalle-Peru Sectional while U-High beat […]
METAMORA, IL

