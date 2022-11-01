Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: D. Joe Unni, 57
WILMINGTON, MA — D. Joe Unni, 57, of Wilmington and formerly of North Reading, died unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac event, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He is survived by his wife Cindy (LaPorte) Unni of Wilmington; his daughters, Hannah and Isabella, his step-son Brian; his brothers, Father John Unni of Saint Cecilia Parish in Boston and Paul Unni and his wife Diane of Pennsylvania, his step-sister Natalie Todaro-Blake of Maine; his niece Paige and his former wife Patty Unni of Methuen, along with his in-laws Joe and Donna LaPorte, Wendy LaPorte, Richard LaPorte and his wife Judy, Bob LaPorte and his partner Veronica, and Michelle Wronski and her husband Ron. Joe has many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Estelle (Plante) Unni.
Wilmington Apple
Town Common Lights Turn Green This November In Honor Of Wilmington Veterans
WILMINGTON, MA — The lights on the Wilmington Town Common have once again turned green this November to honor veterans. Wilmington Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia requested that the Town Common lights be illuminated “to show our continued support of veterans from all eras that live in Wilmington.”
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors To Host Delvena Theatre Production On November 14
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center is hosting “Nun of This and Nun of That!” — an interactive, live comedy play — with the Delvena Theatre Company on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 1pm. Now is the time for the 50th Class Reunion of...
Wilmington Apple
Residents Invited To Wilmington Veterans Day Ceremony On November 11
WILMINGTON, MA — In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”
Wilmington Apple
LETTER: Wilmington Housing Authority Thanks Lucas & Nickolas Gorham For Their Eagle Scout Projects At Deming Way
The Wilmington Housing Authority and tenants of Deming Way would like to thank the Gorham Family for the time they’ve spent beautifying the grounds of the developments. As Boy Scouts (though years apart), brothers Nickolas and Lucas chose the Deming Way developments to be recipients of their Eagle Scout projects. In September of 2016, Nickolas had constructed a gazebo on the grounds that still serves to entertain many tenants today. Six years later, Lucas followed suit and has built three cement benches that will be well loved.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, November 3, 2022: Town Flu Shot & COVID Booster Clinic; Opening Night For WHS Production Of ‘PUFFS’
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, November 3, 2022:. Early voting for the State Election takes place from 8:30am to 4:30pm in the Town Hall Auditorium. Wilmington’s Health Department will be holding a Flu Shot & Covid Booster Clinic on Thursday, November...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: St. Thomas & St. Dorothy’s Holding Thanksgiving Food Drive On November 5-6
WILMINGTON, MA – The Parish of the Transfiguration’s Charities Committee is conducting a Thanksgiving Food Drive to help families in need within the St. Thomas and St. Dorothy’s parishes. Donations can be left inside the entrances of both St. Thomas and St. Dorothy’s on Saturday, November 5,...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (November 3, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Radiochemist II at Eckert & Ziegler Isotope Products, Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for October 26, 2022
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, October 26, 2022:. Police responded to suspicious activity from a blue 2019 Jeep Compass on Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street. (1:45am) A gray 2013 Honda Civic and white 2014 Lincoln SE were involved in a...
Wilmington Apple
33 Properties Sold In Wilmington In October
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Middlesex North Registry of Deeds, 33 properties were sold in Wilmington during October 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: WHS Athletic Hall Of Fame Class of 2022 Announced, Ceremony Set For November 5
WILMINGTON, MA – The Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its 2022 Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6pm at the Wilmington-Tewksbury Elks (777 South Street). The following Wilmington High School athletes will be inducted:. Mark Boudreau (1981) Chris Calway (2001) Emily Crannell (2012)
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington/Bedford High School Gymnastics Team To Hold Car Wash On November 5
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington/Bedford High School Gymnastics team is holding a car wash this Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, in the Fourth of July Building’s parking lot. Donations via cash or Venmo are appreciated. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, November 2, 2022: 2 Public Forums To Learn About Proposed Senior Center & Town Hall Building Projects
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, November 2, 2022:. Early voting for the State Election takes place from 8:30am to 4:30pm in the Town Hall Auditorium. The Town of Wilmington is holding two public forums TODAY for residents to learn more about...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 3 Warrants
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between October 21, 2022 to October 27, 2022. Manaurys Munoz (37, Lynn) was served a summons for Operating A Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License. (10:35am) Dena Bradstreet (47, Haverhill) was served a...
Wilmington Apple
TRAFFIC ALERT: Butters Row To Be CLOSED, From 7AM To 3AM, On November 7-11
WILMINGTON, MA — Please be advised that the Butters Row Bridge will be temporarily closed from November 7, 2022 through November 11, 2022 between the hours of 7am and 3pm. The purpose of the daytime closure scheduled for the week of November 7th is to allow for exploratory soil borings on each side of the bridge (in design preparation for the MassDOT bridge replacement project). Please note that this work is being performed by MassDOT and their boring contractor.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Residents In Need Encouraged To Apply For Home Energy Assistance By Visiting HeatingHelpMA.org
Below is a press release from the Massachusetts Association for Community Action:. BROCKTON, MA — MASSCAP, Self Help Inc., along with the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the network of Community Action Agencies (CAAs) in Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Energy Directors Association (MEDA), recently launched its annual statewide awareness campaign to ensure that vulnerable Massachusetts households are able to stay safe, warm and healthy this winter. Households of all kinds may be eligible for help with their home winter heating bills, no matter the energy source.
Wilmington Apple
LETTER: Chair Of Wilmington Elderly Services Commission Advocates For A YES Vote On Article 2; Stresses Cost Of New Senior Center Will NOT Increase Your Property Taxes
Wilmington has always been a town that has demonstrated its character by taking care of its people. This is evident in programs such as the Fourth of July events, Concerts, Youth Sports and Elderly Services as well as the ‘taking care of business’ tasks such as trash collection, water quality monitoring, building maintenance, educating our children and others.
Comments / 0