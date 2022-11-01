Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for October 27, 2022
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, October 27, 2022:. Police responded to suspicious activity from a white 2015 GMC Acadia on West Street. (1:19am) A black 2008 Cadillac Escalade was involved in a one-vehicle crash on Main Street. (7:51am) Police assisted with...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, November 3, 2022: Town Flu Shot & COVID Booster Clinic; Opening Night For WHS Production Of ‘PUFFS’
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, November 3, 2022:. Early voting for the State Election takes place from 8:30am to 4:30pm in the Town Hall Auditorium. Wilmington’s Health Department will be holding a Flu Shot & Covid Booster Clinic on Thursday, November...
Wilmington Apple
Town Common Lights Turn Green This November In Honor Of Wilmington Veterans
WILMINGTON, MA — The lights on the Wilmington Town Common have once again turned green this November to honor veterans. Wilmington Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia requested that the Town Common lights be illuminated “to show our continued support of veterans from all eras that live in Wilmington.”
whdh.com
Driver crashes into Wakefield Cumberland Farms
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver has crashed their car into the front of the Cumberland Farms at 200 Lowell St. in Wakefield, according to police. No injuries were reported in the crash that damaged the storefront, and the incident remains under investigation. The building inspector has been notified.
iheart.com
Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
Missing Dog Found Stuck in Muddy Pond in Massachusetts
After two days of searching, Massachusetts officials located a missing 1-year-old dog after he got trapped in a muddy pond. Initially, Louie, the dark brown-and-white pup with soulful eyes disappeared from Crescent Street, Tewksbury near Helvetia Street and Chandler Street. Billerica Animal Control soon notified the public to be on the lookout for the young dog. Thankfully, though, just 48 hours after Louie’s family filed the report of their missing family member, animal control officers and firefighters found little Louie. Though, he was in a bit of a rough spot.
Wilmington Apple
Residents Invited To Wilmington Veterans Day Ceremony On November 11
WILMINGTON, MA — In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”
universalhub.com
Roxbury motorcycle garage revs up coffee shop
The Boston Licensing Board decides tomorrow whether to grant a food-service license to Madhouse Cafe, 24 Blue Hill Ave. in Roxbury, to serve coffee and pastries between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The eight-seat cafe would be next to Julia Shia's Madhouse Motors, which repairs motorcycles and...
Dorchester Reporter
Dot Ave. bridge will stay closed through next fall
A key Dot Ave bridge that links Dorchester and South Boston that closed last June will remain shut down through next fall as work continues to replace the aging MBTA-owned span that carries people and cars over Red Line and commuter rail tracks below it. The $34.5 million project involves...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: St. Thomas & St. Dorothy’s Holding Thanksgiving Food Drive On November 5-6
WILMINGTON, MA – The Parish of the Transfiguration’s Charities Committee is conducting a Thanksgiving Food Drive to help families in need within the St. Thomas and St. Dorothy’s parishes. Donations can be left inside the entrances of both St. Thomas and St. Dorothy’s on Saturday, November 5,...
Wilmington Apple
LETTER: Wilmington Housing Authority Thanks Lucas & Nickolas Gorham For Their Eagle Scout Projects At Deming Way
The Wilmington Housing Authority and tenants of Deming Way would like to thank the Gorham Family for the time they’ve spent beautifying the grounds of the developments. As Boy Scouts (though years apart), brothers Nickolas and Lucas chose the Deming Way developments to be recipients of their Eagle Scout projects. In September of 2016, Nickolas had constructed a gazebo on the grounds that still serves to entertain many tenants today. Six years later, Lucas followed suit and has built three cement benches that will be well loved.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: D. Joe Unni, 57
WILMINGTON, MA — D. Joe Unni, 57, of Wilmington and formerly of North Reading, died unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac event, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He is survived by his wife Cindy (LaPorte) Unni of Wilmington; his daughters, Hannah and Isabella, his step-son Brian; his brothers, Father John Unni of Saint Cecilia Parish in Boston and Paul Unni and his wife Diane of Pennsylvania, his step-sister Natalie Todaro-Blake of Maine; his niece Paige and his former wife Patty Unni of Methuen, along with his in-laws Joe and Donna LaPorte, Wendy LaPorte, Richard LaPorte and his wife Judy, Bob LaPorte and his partner Veronica, and Michelle Wronski and her husband Ron. Joe has many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Estelle (Plante) Unni.
whdh.com
Crews rescue construction worker from trench in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have rescued a worker who fell at a Mattapan construction site. SKY7HD flew over the scene earlier Wednesday. Police said a construction worker fell into a trench and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 3 Warrants
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between October 21, 2022 to October 27, 2022. Manaurys Munoz (37, Lynn) was served a summons for Operating A Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License. (10:35am) Dena Bradstreet (47, Haverhill) was served a...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington/Bedford High School Gymnastics Team To Hold Car Wash On November 5
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington/Bedford High School Gymnastics team is holding a car wash this Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, in the Fourth of July Building’s parking lot. Donations via cash or Venmo are appreciated. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
NECN
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
11 people displaced, dog rescued after flames tear through Lynn home
LYNN, Mass. — Nearly a dozen people have been displaced and a dog was rescued after flames ripped through a home in Lynn Monday night. The Lynn Fire Department says they received a call around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a house fire in a two-story dwelling on Laighton Street.
hot969boston.com
Boston Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies, Schedule and Locations
It’s that time of year again. Time for Boston’s Christmas tree lighting ceremonies. Every year, there are several Christmas trees that get decorated and lit and there are parties and celebrations to go along with them. For some reason, it seems as if the general public is much more in the holiday spirit (and early) than in years past. Today is November 2nd and I already know people who’ve put their Christmas trees up. So, if you’re one of those people who wants to start watching Christmas movies, start listening to Christmas music and wants to watch every tree lighting ceremony in the area, this post is for YOU. The good thing is, ALL of these events are FREE admission.
The line for the #7 is spreading…like a virus
We’ve seen the #7 bus line at the L + Broadway over and over again. So much so, some of you are sick of me posting about it. Well, on Wednesday morning there was a line not only at L + Broadway, but there was an additional line at the N Street bus stop – about 35-50 people waiting to jam themselves onto the #7 bus downtown.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
