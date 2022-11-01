Read full article on original website
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Paul Ryan makes a 'good bet' on US oil and gas by backing domestic producer's SPAC deal
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hopes his SPAC deal with a U.S. oil producer is "great for jobs, great for foreign policy" and "great for bringing inflation down."
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy and has recently announced that its first Catalyst project funding will come in the form of a $50 million grant to LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Soperton, Georgia. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a unique program that brings together businesses and...
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
Oil companies to blame for fuel prices
OPINION Around the globe people are feeling the pain of inflation. The main contributor is gas and diesel prices. In the current global economy goods are moved across America as well as around the world. The price increase in fuel has led to a spike in the cost of everything we produce and buy.
Biden orders oil companies to ramp up production, threatens 'windfall' tax
President Joe Biden threatened oil companies Monday with a higher tax on "windfall" profits, if they do not start increasing production to bring down gas prices.
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Winter is coming, prices are rising, and most voters say: Unleash American energy now
Winter is coming – and record inflation is rising, on consumer goods including the price of gasoline. American consumers are suffering as the 8.2 percent annual inflation rate eats away at paychecks with higher energy prices at the pump, and temperatures plummet. Yet, despite this harsh reality, President Joe...
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
Government worried about the supply of heating oil
While the cost of home heating oil has been a concern that has only intensified since last summer, now the government is worried about the supply.
Charlie Melancon: Natural gas booms in Louisiana, if U.S. rules will let us develop it
Despite the political headwinds from Washington against fossil fuels in recent months, natural gas has proven to be remarkably resilient. American businesses still produce more oil and natural gas than any other country in the world, and just this year, America became the top exporter of liquefied natural gas. This...
Chesapeake points to rising costs in fastest-growing U.S. gas field
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy on Wednesday said inflation in the fastest growing U.S. shale gas region could surpass 15% next year, a sign that soaring costs for energy producers are far from abating.
Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines
Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
Biden to suggest new tax on oil companies amid windfall profits
President Biden will float a new tax on oil and gas companies in a speech on Monday after companies reported another quarter of extremely high profits amid spiking gas prices. A White House official told The Hill that Biden will call on oil and gas companies to invest their profits in “in lowering costs for American families and increasing production.”
