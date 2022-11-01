ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
agupdate.com

Oil companies to blame for fuel prices

OPINION Around the globe people are feeling the pain of inflation. The main contributor is gas and diesel prices. In the current global economy goods are moved across America as well as around the world. The price increase in fuel has led to a spike in the cost of everything we produce and buy.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
rigzone.com

Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines

Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Biden to suggest new tax on oil companies amid windfall profits

President Biden will float a new tax on oil and gas companies in a speech on Monday after companies reported another quarter of extremely high profits amid spiking gas prices. A White House official told The Hill that Biden will call on oil and gas companies to invest their profits in “in lowering costs for American families and increasing production.”

