LETTER: Chair Of Wilmington Elderly Services Commission Advocates For A YES Vote On Article 2; Stresses Cost Of New Senior Center Will NOT Increase Your Property Taxes

Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Wilmington Apple
LETTER: Wilmington Housing Authority Thanks Lucas & Nickolas Gorham For Their Eagle Scout Projects At Deming Way
The Wilmington Housing Authority and tenants of Deming Way would like to thank the Gorham Family for the time they’ve spent beautifying the grounds of the developments. As Boy Scouts (though years apart), brothers Nickolas and Lucas chose the Deming Way developments to be recipients of their Eagle Scout projects. In September of 2016, Nickolas had constructed a gazebo on the grounds that still serves to entertain many tenants today. Six years later, Lucas followed suit and has built three cement benches that will be well loved.
Haverhill Councilors Approve Ward Hill Housing and Retail Plan; Builder to Donate to Firefighter Manning
Following pleas from such diverse interests as Haverhill firefighters and a downtown developer, the Haverhill City Council gave its approval Tuesday night to a village center-styled housing and retail development in the Ward Hill area of the city. “Oxford Crossing,” a plan by Tuscan Village developer Joseph Faro and his...
Wilmington Apple
Town Common Lights Turn Green This November In Honor Of Wilmington Veterans
WILMINGTON, MA — The lights on the Wilmington Town Common have once again turned green this November to honor veterans. Wilmington Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia requested that the Town Common lights be illuminated “to show our continued support of veterans from all eras that live in Wilmington.”
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, November 3, 2022: Town Flu Shot & COVID Booster Clinic; Opening Night For WHS Production Of ‘PUFFS’
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, November 3, 2022:. Early voting for the State Election takes place from 8:30am to 4:30pm in the Town Hall Auditorium. Wilmington’s Health Department will be holding a Flu Shot & Covid Booster Clinic on Thursday, November...
Wilmington Apple
Residents Invited To Wilmington Veterans Day Ceremony On November 11
WILMINGTON, MA — In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors To Host Delvena Theatre Production On November 14
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center is hosting “Nun of This and Nun of That!” — an interactive, live comedy play — with the Delvena Theatre Company on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 1pm. Now is the time for the 50th Class Reunion of...
Haverhill City Council to Consider Fate of Proposed Ward Hill Village with 230 Homes, Retail Space
Editor’s note: This story has been revised to remove references to a proposed zoning change that were contained in a memorandum included in the City Council agenda package. The zoning change refers to an earlier Ward Hill project, where councilors approved moving a line to a roadway edge instead of through a parcel. Moving the boundary allowed adding seven acres to a 33-acre Business Park zone.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: St. Thomas & St. Dorothy’s Holding Thanksgiving Food Drive On November 5-6
WILMINGTON, MA – The Parish of the Transfiguration’s Charities Committee is conducting a Thanksgiving Food Drive to help families in need within the St. Thomas and St. Dorothy’s parishes. Donations can be left inside the entrances of both St. Thomas and St. Dorothy’s on Saturday, November 5,...
thescopeboston.org
What Question 4, the right to a driver’s license regardless of legal status, means for Boston’s undocumented communities
This May, Massachusetts passed the Work and Family Mobility Act, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. This November, however, that same law which has been supported by Massachusetts democrats like Attorney General Maura Healey and Rep. Ayanna Presley, is threatened by a ballot initiative, Question 4, which aims to repeal it.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 114-Unit SORA Revere
Revere, MA– Helge-Gansett hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on SORA Revere. Located at 93 Bennington St., SORA is a 7-story, 114-unit living community, thoughtfully designed to be in harmony with this transformative neighborhood. SORA is a transit-oriented project that aligns with the vision of the City of Revere as a top tier living destination. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2024. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures, two real estate firms active in Revere and its communities.
huntnewsnu.com
Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students
Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
theweektoday.com
Developer plans to break ground on Rochester Crossroads in spring
ROCHESTER – Construction for the 208-unit Rochester Crossroads project is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, said developer Kenneth Steen of Steen Realty. Since its initial proposal in April 2019, the plan for Rochester Crossroads underwent many changes before the Planning Board gave its approval on Jan. 26, 2021. At that Jan. 26 meeting, the developer stated that the project was ready to begin.
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
Wilmington Apple
33 Properties Sold In Wilmington In October
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Middlesex North Registry of Deeds, 33 properties were sold in Wilmington during October 2022:
Here’s which colleges and universities are requiring the bivalent COVID-19 booster
The vaccine requirements of 30 colleges and universities located in the Boston metro area vary. Pandemic precautions are still a factor for some colleges and universities, but vaccine and booster requirements vary from school to school. The updated “bivalent” booster shot targeted at omicron variants was introduced Sept. 2. Only...
Local deli building 200-foot Italian sub to help raise money for families in need
ARLINGTON, Mass. — D’Agostino’s is a neighborhood institution right on Mass Ave in Arlington. Sam D’Agostino says his family deli and market is a place where they remember your order and your name. ”It’s funny sometimes we get compared to Cheers sometimes,” says D’Agostino. “You walk...
iheart.com
Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington/Bedford High School Gymnastics Team To Hold Car Wash On November 5
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington/Bedford High School Gymnastics team is holding a car wash this Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, in the Fourth of July Building's parking lot. Donations via cash or Venmo are appreciated.
Wilmington Apple
TRAFFIC ALERT: Butters Row To Be CLOSED, From 7AM To 3AM, On November 7-11
WILMINGTON, MA — Please be advised that the Butters Row Bridge will be temporarily closed from November 7, 2022 through November 11, 2022 between the hours of 7am and 3pm. The purpose of the daytime closure scheduled for the week of November 7th is to allow for exploratory soil borings on each side of the bridge (in design preparation for the MassDOT bridge replacement project). Please note that this work is being performed by MassDOT and their boring contractor.
