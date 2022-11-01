Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart reunites the cast of ‘Office Space’ for hilarious holiday ads
Walmart must be looking to get its flair up as the retail giant has recruited the cast of the cult classic film “Office Space” for a series of holiday ads.
Where Is 'A Christmas Story' Actor Peter Billingsley Now — and What's His Net Worth?
Thirty-nine years ago, A Christmas Story was released in theaters. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played the elfin main character Ralphie, immediately stole the show. The film's plot is based on author Jean Shepherd's collection of short stories, In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, and the film itself was told in vignettes.
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
CBS' Fire Country And Two More Shows Just Got Great News From The Network
CBS just dropped some excellent news for Max Thieriot's new drama Fire Country and more.
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Popculture
3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders
There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Is ‘Tár’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett is back on the big screen, this time starring as Lydia Tár in the new psychological drama, Tár. The movie centers on Blanchett’s character, who is one of the greatest living composer-conductors as well as the first female director of the Berlin Philharmonic, a major German orchestra. Here is everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Tár: WHERE TO WATCH TÁR: As of now, the only way to watch Tár is to head out to a movie theater. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become...
LA National Guard Series & Legal Drama In The Works At CBS From Aaron Carew; Martin Lawrence & DeVon Franklin Among EPs
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing a pair of drama series from Aaron Carew, a writer and co-exec producer of The CW’s Walker. Carew is working on Carver Law, a legal drama, and Guard, about the LA National Guard, for the network. Both series come from CBS Studios and Carew is writing and exec producing both. Carver Law follows a charismatic bachelor and his judicious legal savant twin sister clash as they take on celebrity clients and high-profile social injustices across Los Angeles through their family’s historic, black-owned law firm. Martin Lawrence is an exec producer alongside Rae Proctor, Stacy Lyles and Rob Lawrence as...
Netflix's 'Blockbuster' creator wanted a 'Randall Park type' as the lead star and then got the real Randall Park
"Blockbuster" showrunner Vanessa Ramos told Insider that she was asked to pick an actor who fit the lead and coincidentally Park joined the cast.
‘Reasonable Doubt’: ABC To Air Premiere Episode Of Onyx Collective Streaming Series
Reasonable Doubt, Onyx Collective’s first scripted series, is getting a special airing of its premiere episode on ABC. The debut episode of the legal drama series, which streams on Hulu, will air Thursday, November 10 at 10:01 PM EST. Reasonable Doubt, which premiered on Hulu on September 27, hails from writer and executive producer Raamla Mohamed, who leads an all-Black writing staff on the series, and executive producer and director Kerry Washington. Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as judge Jax Stewart. Per the logline, “you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you’re...
'Blockbuster' star Randall Park reflects on what video rental stores meant to his immigrant family
Randall Park’s new show, which centers around the last remaining video rental Blockbuster store, is — in many ways — a perfect project for the actor. The Netflix series — aptly named “Blockbuster” and released Thursday — conjures up nostalgia for a time when viewers brought home VHS tapes to watch big-budget action films and cozy rom-coms. At the time, most were without a single Asian in the cast, but Park said his immigrant family’s experience was still very much tied up in this culture.
nexttv.com
Jim Gaffigan Plays Santa in CBS Special ‘Reindeer in Here’
CBS shared the cast for animated special Reindeer in Here, which premieres November 29. Jim Gaffigan voices Santa, Adam Devine takes on Blizz, Melissa Villaseñor is Candy, Henry Winkler is Smiley, Candace Cameron Bure voices Pinky, Donald Faison portrays Bucky and Jo Koy is Hawk. Reindeer in Here is...
ComicBook
The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Cut Coming to Streaming
It feels like Christmas! An extended cut of The Muppet Christmas Carol with "When Love Is Gone" restored is coming to Disney+. The deleted song — an emotional ballad about love lost between Belle (Meredith Braun) and Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine) — was infamously cut from the film's original 86-minute theatrical release in 1992. The four-minute deleted scene, which surfaced on VHS and DVD versions but was absent from the 2012 Blu-ray disc, has been available to watch as an extra on Disney+. But for the first time, the full-length version of The Muppet Christmas Carol with "When Love Is Gone" included will be streaming in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Sees Ralphie Become the Head of the Parker Household
1983’s A Christmas Story has stood the test of time as a quotable Christmas classic that finds itself on the yearly watchlists of many. The story of Ralphie Parker provides the right mix of laughter and holiday spirit that combine to make a beloved film. So why did it take nearly 40 years for a sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, to be made?
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Trailer: Jen and Judy Cover Their Tracks as the FBI Close in on Steve’s Murderer (Video)
The third and final season trailer for Netflix’s “Dead to Me” is finally here, and the stakes are high — like Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) — as the cops start sniffing out Steve’s (James Marsden) murderer and how the two women might factor into the crime.
toofab.com
Full Trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas Sees Ralphie Return as a Dad
Ralphie's family and friends are all back in the new footage -- which includes a brand new triple dog dare!. Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie, who's all grown up with a family of his own in the first full trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas." The footage reveals a...
