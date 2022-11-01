ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington’s UniFirst Charity Golf Tournament Raises $25,000 To Benefit New England-Based Nonprofit Organizations

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

Town Common Lights Turn Green This November In Honor Of Wilmington Veterans

WILMINGTON, MA — The lights on the Wilmington Town Common have once again turned green this November to honor veterans. Wilmington Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia requested that the Town Common lights be illuminated “to show our continued support of veterans from all eras that live in Wilmington.”
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (November 3, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Radiochemist II at Eckert & Ziegler Isotope Products, Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

LETTER: Wilmington Housing Authority Thanks Lucas & Nickolas Gorham For Their Eagle Scout Projects At Deming Way

The Wilmington Housing Authority and tenants of Deming Way would like to thank the Gorham Family for the time they’ve spent beautifying the grounds of the developments. As Boy Scouts (though years apart), brothers Nickolas and Lucas chose the Deming Way developments to be recipients of their Eagle Scout projects. In September of 2016, Nickolas had constructed a gazebo on the grounds that still serves to entertain many tenants today. Six years later, Lucas followed suit and has built three cement benches that will be well loved.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: D. Joe Unni, 57

WILMINGTON, MA — D. Joe Unni, 57, of Wilmington and formerly of North Reading, died unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac event, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He is survived by his wife Cindy (LaPorte) Unni of Wilmington; his daughters, Hannah and Isabella, his step-son Brian; his brothers, Father John Unni of Saint Cecilia Parish in Boston and Paul Unni and his wife Diane of Pennsylvania, his step-sister Natalie Todaro-Blake of Maine; his niece Paige and his former wife Patty Unni of Methuen, along with his in-laws Joe and Donna LaPorte, Wendy LaPorte, Richard LaPorte and his wife Judy, Bob LaPorte and his partner Veronica, and Michelle Wronski and her husband Ron. Joe has many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Estelle (Plante) Unni.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Residents In Need Encouraged To Apply For Home Energy Assistance By Visiting HeatingHelpMA.org

Below is a press release from the Massachusetts Association for Community Action:. BROCKTON, MA — MASSCAP, Self Help Inc., along with the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the network of Community Action Agencies (CAAs) in Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Energy Directors Association (MEDA), recently launched its annual statewide awareness campaign to ensure that vulnerable Massachusetts households are able to stay safe, warm and healthy this winter. Households of all kinds may be eligible for help with their home winter heating bills, no matter the energy source.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Mary L. Letellier, 92

BILLERICA, MA — Mary L. Letellier, age 92, wife of the late John J. Letellier died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 25 at her home. She was born in Martin, GA, July 24, 1930, a daughter of the late Garvin and Eva (Lawson) Taylor and lived in Georgia, Wilmington and Billerica before most recently moving to Nashua, NH with her daughter.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

LETTER: Chair Of Wilmington Elderly Services Commission Advocates For A YES Vote On Article 2; Stresses Cost Of New Senior Center Will NOT Increase Your Property Taxes

Wilmington has always been a town that has demonstrated its character by taking care of its people. This is evident in programs such as the Fourth of July events, Concerts, Youth Sports and Elderly Services as well as the ‘taking care of business’ tasks such as trash collection, water quality monitoring, building maintenance, educating our children and others.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for October 26, 2022

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, October 26, 2022:. Police responded to suspicious activity from a blue 2019 Jeep Compass on Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street. (1:45am) A gray 2013 Honda Civic and white 2014 Lincoln SE were involved in a...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

TRAFFIC ALERT: Butters Row To Be CLOSED, From 7AM To 3AM, On November 7-11

WILMINGTON, MA — Please be advised that the Butters Row Bridge will be temporarily closed from November 7, 2022 through November 11, 2022 between the hours of 7am and 3pm. The purpose of the daytime closure scheduled for the week of November 7th is to allow for exploratory soil borings on each side of the bridge (in design preparation for the MassDOT bridge replacement project). Please note that this work is being performed by MassDOT and their boring contractor.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 3 Warrants

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between October 21, 2022 to October 27, 2022. Manaurys Munoz (37, Lynn) was served a summons for Operating A Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License. (10:35am) Dena Bradstreet (47, Haverhill) was served a...
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy