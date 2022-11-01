Wilmington’s UniFirst Charity Golf Tournament Raises $25,000 To Benefit New England-Based Nonprofit Organizations

WILMINGTON, MA — D. Joe Unni, 57, of Wilmington and formerly of North Reading, died unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac event, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He is survived by his wife Cindy (LaPorte) Unni of Wilmington; his daughters, Hannah and Isabella, his step-son Brian; his brothers, Father John Unni of Saint Cecilia Parish in Boston and Paul Unni and his wife Diane of Pennsylvania, his step-sister Natalie Todaro-Blake of Maine; his niece Paige and his former wife Patty Unni of Methuen, along with his in-laws Joe and Donna LaPorte, Wendy LaPorte, Richard LaPorte and his wife Judy, Bob LaPorte and his partner Veronica, and Michelle Wronski and her husband Ron. Joe has many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Estelle (Plante) Unni.

