What Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel Said After Sixth Straight Loss
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby again spoke in sullen tones. This season, the Penguins have already lost three games in six opportunities when leading after two periods; they have won three, lost one in regulation, and have two overtime losses. For the second time in two nights, the Penguins failed...
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
Senators’ Mathieu Joseph a thorn to Lightning in his return to Tampa
TAMPA — Outside the Lightning locker room late Tuesday night following Tampa Bay’s 4-3 win over Ottawa, Senators forward Mathieu Joseph caught up with his former teammates. The circle grew quickly, offering a glimpse into the popularity Joseph enjoyed when he wore a Tampa Bay sweater. In his...
Kraken end Wild’s winning streak with road rout
Alex Wennberg scored twice and Martin Jones made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 26th
Golden Knights jump out to big lead, hold off Senators 5-4
Mark Stone had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights jumped to a big lead midway through the second period and held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 for their sixth straight win
Yardbarker
No suspension expected for Senators forward Dylan Gambrell after ejection
Ottawa Senators forward Dylan Gambrell was given a match penalty and ejected from a Tuesday night game against the Tampa Bay Lightning for a high hit, but no suspension is likely. This, according to Daily Faceoff’s Matt Larkin, came after Gambrell caught Bolts defenseman Erik Cernak with a hit to...
ESPN
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
ESPN
Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1
DETROIT -- — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team and Andrew Copp had a go-ahead goal with 3:50 left, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Thursday night. Ovechkin broke a scoreless tie midway through the second...
ESPN
Tavares' 11th career hat trick sends Maple Leafs past Flyers
TORONTO -- — John Tavares had his 11th career hat trick and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. “He was on it,” said Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, who had a goal...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ Rust & Rakell: Where Do They Fit?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have always had a first line that was set in stone: Sidney Crosby and his two wingers, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust. This trio had been together for years, with great success, especially in the regular season. On March 21, 2022, Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell was traded to the Penguins, and starting from that very date, there has been a debate in the Penguins community. Should Rust or Rakell be the staple on one of the best first lines in the league? Here’s a look at which decision makes the most sense for the team.
NBC Sports
Stellar goaltending has given Caps a chance to win every game
Peter Laviolette’s answer was brisk and unwavering. “Awesome. They were fantastic. They’ve been fantastic.”. The question the Washington Capitals’ head coach was answering was, “How do you feel about your goaltending right now?”. Laviolette isn’t wrong. Despite the fact the Capitals have now dropped two consecutive...
