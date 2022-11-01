Read full article on original website
Related
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
Nasa launching mission to an asteroid which could make everyone on Earth a billionaire
Fancy becoming a billionaire overnight? No, we’re not pitching some get-rich-quick scheme, we’re talking about Nasa launching a new mission to an asteroid that could theoretically make us all incredibly wealthy. Nasa is planning to observe and study an asteroid worth more than $10,000 quadrillion, containing enough precious metal that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire if divided out equally.Psyche 16 - first spotted back in March 1852 - is a 124-mile-wide space rock that will be the primary focus of Nasa’s project. The mission has been talked about for some time and was originally due to launch in...
SpaceNews.com
China’s mystery spaceplane releases object into orbit
HELSINKI — China’s secretive reusable spaceplane has released an object into orbit, according to tracking data from the U.S. Space Force. China carried out the second launch of its “reusable experimental spacecraft” from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert atop a Long March 2F rocket Aug. 4.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Scientists Have Detected a ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Burst of Energy in Space
Scientists have spotted an “unprecedented” explosion of energy in space, known as a gamma ray burst (GRB), which appears brighter at some wavelengths than any event of this kind observed so far. Gamma ray bursts are enormous eruptions fueled by intense cosmic phenomena, such as the deaths of...
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
iheart.com
Enormous Asteroid Headed Toward Earth
A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" asteroid is expected to within a stone's throw of Earth next week -- at least in space terms. The 2,400-foot asteroid -- known as 2022 RM4 -- will come as close as 1.5 million miles from the planet when it zips by at 52,500 miles per hour on November 1st, NASA reports. Astronomers consider any space object that comes within 120 million miles of the planet a "near-Earth object." And any large space rock that comes within 4.6 million miles of Earth is deemed a "potentially hazardous asteroid."
Giant asteroid found hiding in sun’s glare within Earth’s orbit
Scientists have discovered a large asteroid within Earth’s orbit that was previously unseen because it was hidden by the sun’s glare. In a study published in The Astronomical Journal, scientists using the Dark Energy Camera mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile said they found a 1.5-kilometer-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 within the Earth’s orbit that could someday be in our planet’s path.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
Brightest space explosion ever produced a mysterious particle that shouldn’t exist
A massive gamma-ray burst may have finally given scientists a glimpse of proof that dark matter actually exists. Proving the existence of dark matter has been a goal of the scientific community for decades. While we’re pretty sure the compound exists, we have yet to find a definitive explanation for what it is, or how it reacts with our universe. Now, though, that could be changing.
Zombies abound in nature: Viruses and parasites can cause real-world zombification
One of the most influential texts of the 19th century, "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" is widely regarded as one of the first true science fiction novels. The book's Gothic author, Mary Shelley, was keen to the cutting edge science of her time, inspired in part by misinterpretation of galvanism, which is electricity produced by chemical action, causing behavior like muscle contraction, for example.
Meteorite that smashed into Mars shook planet, NASA says
Scientists who study Mars on Thursday revealed the remarkable Christmas gift they received from the planet last year. - 'Useful' ice presence - The valuable information gathered in studying the crash will contribute to deeper knowledge of Mars' interior and the history of how the planet was created, scientists said.
msn.com
‘Planet Killer’ Asteroid Spotted That Poses Distant Risk to Earth
Astronomers on the hunt for modestly sized asteroids that could vaporize a city or bulkier beasts that could sterilize Earth’s surface have spotted a new potential threat. But there’s no immediate need to worry — it’ll be many generations until it may pose a danger to our planet.
CNET
NASA Sees 'Stunning Surprise' as Smashed Asteroid Grows a Twin Tail
It was the space impact celebrated around the world. The DART spacecraft blasted itself into an asteroid last month during NASA's ambitious planetary defense test mission. It was a smashing success, but new follow-up images are showing some unexpected behavior from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system. NASA and the European Space...
Collapsed Arecibo Observatory reveals final 'treasure trove' to defend Earth from asteroids
The study is the largest ever on radar observations of near-Earth asteroids.
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
watchers.news
Asteroid 2022 UW16 flew past Earth at just 0.1 LD
A newly-discovered asteroid designated 2022 UW16 flew past Earth at just 0.1 LD / 0.00026 AU (38 516 km / 23 933 miles) at 10:16 UTC on October 29, 2022. This is the 101st known asteroid to fly past Earth within 1 lunar distance since the start of the year and the 19th so far this month, making October the month with the most detected <1LD asteroid flybys.
Comments / 2