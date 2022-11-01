Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
KELOLAND TV
Snow chances tonight; Big temperature swings ahead
Record or near record high temperatures were common yesterday in KELOLAND. The warm weather is pushing out of KELOLAND this morning, however, as a cold front slowly marches east. Clouds are thickening with the front. Some snow has even developed in Wyoming and parts of Montana. You can see the...
KELOLAND TV
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
KELOLAND TV
Much cooler temperatures coming our way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures nearing records Tuesday and Wednesday, we have much colder air on the way. When a cold front passes through an area, there typically is a significant change in temperatures and a chance of precipitation. But did you know temperatures could spike right before a cold front?
KELOLAND TV
Something old for something new for winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As portions of KELOLAND await their first snow of fall, one Sioux Falls business is gearing up for the winter sports season. Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls started selling ski and snowboard equipment last fall. “We had a little bit of learning of where to...
KELOLAND TV
How long will warm temps stick around?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems we’ve constantly been above average, but in reality…isn’t change the only constant? That change will soon be here. If Sioux Falls hits 70 on this Halloween day, it will be the 10th time the city has reached a temperature of 70 or warmer on Halloween. While we do have 70s to start November, give it a week and we’ll soon change.
KELOLAND TV
Police target speeding and racing on Sioux Falls streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police encourage those driving to obey traffic laws after a weekend of traffic violations. Just last week on Friday and Saturday, officers tasked with enforcing traffic laws noted an increase of racing and noise complaints from racing near Ellis Road in western Sioux Falls and along all of 57th Street through the city.
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee announces stores to be closed Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in its 92-year history, all Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The Iowa-based grocery chain announced the decision to close its more than 285 locations in a news release Tuesday. Hy-Vee said the decision is to allow its 80,000 employees across eight states to enjoy the holiday with friends and family.
dakotanewsnow.com
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Sioux Falls building activity skyrockets, new I-29 interchange moving to next phase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan talks about how building activity has been booming in Sioux Falls since the pandemic, and what projects are driving that growth. She also talks about the next steps of the plan to construct an interchange...
KELOLAND TV
Flyboy preparing for Veterans Day with patriotic donuts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Workers at Flyboy Donuts are cooking up something for Veterans Day… you guessed it, it’s donuts. But they’re for a special mission — raising money for a local veterans organization. You can already find many flavors and colors of donuts...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
Sioux Falls Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day
It wasn't that long ago that some major retailers offered pre-Black Friday sales starting on Thanksgiving (We're looking at you, Walmart) cutting into holiday family time and staffing a store with employees that would rather be at home with their families. Now, things are starting to shift back to the...
KELOLAND TV
Bread Break’s stolen van found undamaged in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sometimes, all it takes is someone on the lookout and a willingness to reach out. “Last night at 9:30, I got a text, instant message from Facebook, from a lady that said, ‘I think your van is in my neighborhood,'” Bread Break volunteer Renae Eidenshink said. “Course you’re a little skeptical, and so I responded saying can you give me your address, and she did, so I knew it was for real.”
KELOLAND TV
100 years of the Pennington County Courthouse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)-Officials in Pennington County are inviting the public to an event celebrating a milestone for the courthouse. The event will celebrate 100 years of the courthouse. It will be held at the Courthouse at 4 p.m. on November 16th. A special photo will be taken out front...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis police starting deer harvest
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Tuesday, Sturgis Police will be conducting a deer harvest. It goes until February of next year. The city says police are required to complete a deer population study each year. Game, Fish and Parks will then determine if the population should be reduced and...
KELOLAND TV
Hockey tournament starting important conversations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A hockey tournament this weekend is hoping to start an important conversation on and off the ice. Angela Drake and Paula Mitchell are finishing up some final preparations for this weekend’s Fight Like a Ninja hockey tournament. Not only does it bring girls...
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
wnax.com
Name Released in Sioux Falls Fatal Crash
A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose
Of course the rally is always at its heart going to be about motorcycles and freedom, but with that being said we want to ensure that people know they are welcome to attend even if they don't necessarily ride yet," Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
KELOLAND TV
SD 244 structure near Mt. Rushmore to be replaced
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission has decided to go ahead with replacing a structure on one of the state highways leading up to Mount Rushmore, despite the only bid on the project being 28% over the estimated cost. Heavy Constructors Inc. of Rapid City...
