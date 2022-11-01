ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nissan/NISMO unveils the Nissan Z GT4 at the 2022 SEMA Show

LAS VEGAS – Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports and Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today unveiled for the first time to the public, the Nissan Z GT4*, based on the all-new Nissan Z, at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information about Nissan's global GT4 program was also revealed by Michael Carcamo, global program director, sports cars, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
2022 Toyota GR86 Drift Car

SEMA Show Drift Fans Get High-Octane Boost From New GR86 Build. Drift competitions are a fan-favorite activity thanks to race series like Formula Drift. Pro Toyota drivers at these events, such as Fredric Aasbo, Ken Gushi and Ryan Tuerck, compete and entertain fans with their mind-blowing car-control skills. Yet these machines – purpose-built race vehicles – are mostly out of reach to the average motorsports enthusiast.
SEMA Show returns for 2022 as the annual epicenter of automotive business, trends and culture

The Show features thousands of new products, OEM debuts, hundreds of custom vehicle builds, interactive experiences, demonstrations and more. The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show opened this morning, officially kicking off with an industry breakfast highlighting the hottest new products and vehicles and a keynote address by entrepreneur, rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block. The SEMA Show, featuring more than 1,900 exhibiting companies and nearly 65,000 buyers, runs through November 4 and covers all four Las Vegas Convention Center halls.
