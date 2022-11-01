The Show features thousands of new products, OEM debuts, hundreds of custom vehicle builds, interactive experiences, demonstrations and more. The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show opened this morning, officially kicking off with an industry breakfast highlighting the hottest new products and vehicles and a keynote address by entrepreneur, rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block. The SEMA Show, featuring more than 1,900 exhibiting companies and nearly 65,000 buyers, runs through November 4 and covers all four Las Vegas Convention Center halls.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO