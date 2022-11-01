Read full article on original website
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
LSU lands one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class
One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen left in the country picked LSU on Thursday morning, further strengthening the Tigers' 2023 offensive line class. DJ Chester, a four-star recruit from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, committed in a ceremony at his school. He chose the Tigers over Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida A&M.
For an LSU football player from Tuscaloosa, the Alabama game is personal
He grew up in Tuscaloosa in a family full of Alabama grads. One of his older brothers pitched for the Crimson Tide. The other worked on the football team in college. He could go down the road himself from Hillcrest High School and see Bryant-Denny Stadium off in the distance.
Brian Kelly rules out a starting LSU offensive lineman for the Alabama game
LSU coach Brian Kelly decided starting left guard Garrett Dellinger won't play this weekend against No. 6 Alabama. Dellinger missed the last two games with an MCL injury in his right knee. There was hope he could return to face the Crimson Tide, but Kelly ruled him out Thursday night.
Here's the plan for LSU left guard Garrett Dellinger if he can play against Alabama
Left guard Garrett Dellinger remains "day-to-day" as he recovers from a knee injury, LSU coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday on the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference. "Dellinger was better yesterday," Kelly said. "I'm going to still reserve judgment on him until we get to game day." Kelly also said sophomore wide...
We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.
It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
Thursday's special: Echoes of past rivalry emanate through Catholic-Zachary showdown
The question was simple. Zachary High School coach David Brewerton used it to explain why the Broncos and Catholic High will play their District 4-5A contest Thursday night. “When we met to talk about the game one guy asked, ‘Why are we playing Thursday.’ I told them to take a seat,” Brewerton said. “I laid it out for them. This game is a great way to pay tribute to two coaches who had a vision that started a great (Thursday) rivalry (between Parkview Baptist and Redemptorist).
Narcisse: Prep football fans, get ready for new postseason format with playoff brackets coming out Sunday
When the high school football playoffs kickoff next week, the 208 teams participating will experience a postseason that is different from what they're used. All Lafayette Parish teams except for Southside will play in the select brackets because of having students outside zones with academies. “It’s going to take some...
Cardiac Catholic does it again: Bears rally to best Zachary on a field goal in final seconds
Catholic High trailed by 14 points going into the fourth quarter. Once again, the Bears were down but not out. Two efficient drives and a 40-yard field goal by Landon Carter with 14 seconds remaining lifted Catholic to a 24-21 victory over Zachary in a game that decided the District 4-5A title Thursday night at Zachary.
Steady presence: RB Walter Samuel helps set tone for East Ascension through good, bad
In a season of change for East Ascension High, one player has been constant. That’s Walter Samuel Jr. is a senior running back committed to Tulane who college scouts compare to the Saints' Alvin Kamara. An early-season injury to backup running back Jacorey Johnson thrust Samuel into an even...
Ascension Episcopal to battle Franklin for share of District 8-2A crown
Ascension Episcopal can secure its first district title since 2016 with a win against Franklin on Friday. The Blue Gators (4-5, 3-1 District 8-2A) are on the rise after losing five of their first six games. Ascension Episcopal lost its season opener 18-16 to a Class 4A Plaquemine team that is now 9-0.
Two and a half years into pandemic, Baton Rouge’s nursing market finally cools down
After 2½ years of COVID-induced pandemonium, the Baton Rouge-area labor market for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nurse practitioners seems to have cooled off a bit. Job postings for RNs, LPNs and nurse practitioners in the region fell to 1,257 in September, the lowest total since November 2020,...
LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members
LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
Southern pulls away to cruise past Tougaloo in exhibition opener
After a slow start, the Southern men’s basketball team found its shooting touch on its way to a 91-44 exhibition win over Tougaloo College on Thursday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Southern made just two of its first eight shots, but went on to shoot 51.5% from...
Denham Springs freshman named to Louisiana Christian University homecoming court
Camille Allgood, of Denham Springs, a freshman history major at Louisiana Christian University, was named to the school’s 2022 homecoming court. Senior Bailey McMillian, of Stonewall, was crowned 2022 homecoming queen on Oct. 22. She is a pre-med biology major with a minor in chemistry.
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
Arrest made in armed rape at LSU dorm, school officials say
Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for last month's armed rape at an LSU dorm, university officials say. In an email to students Wednesday, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of Residential Life, said the incident took place Oct. 9 at Herget Hall. He declined to...
New wave of money flows into Baton Rouge school board races, now funding attack ads
Almost $1 million has been spent so far on races for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, about half of that during the first three weeks of October, with more to come as the Nov. 8 election draws close. Heavy spending by charter school-friendly education reform groups remains the...
Baton Rouge’s first Shake Shack is here. See the date for its grand opening.
Baton Rouge residents, get ready to shake things up with the opening of the area’s first Shake Shack. Shake Shack will hold the grand opening of its first Baton Rouge location on November 14, company officials announced. The restaurant will open at the Mall of Louisiana in a freestanding...
