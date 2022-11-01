ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU lands one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class

One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen left in the country picked LSU on Thursday morning, further strengthening the Tigers' 2023 offensive line class. DJ Chester, a four-star recruit from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, committed in a ceremony at his school. He chose the Tigers over Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida A&M.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.

It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Thursday's special: Echoes of past rivalry emanate through Catholic-Zachary showdown

The question was simple. Zachary High School coach David Brewerton used it to explain why the Broncos and Catholic High will play their District 4-5A contest Thursday night. “When we met to talk about the game one guy asked, ‘Why are we playing Thursday.’ I told them to take a seat,” Brewerton said. “I laid it out for them. This game is a great way to pay tribute to two coaches who had a vision that started a great (Thursday) rivalry (between Parkview Baptist and Redemptorist).
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Episcopal to battle Franklin for share of District 8-2A crown

Ascension Episcopal can secure its first district title since 2016 with a win against Franklin on Friday. The Blue Gators (4-5, 3-1 District 8-2A) are on the rise after losing five of their first six games. Ascension Episcopal lost its season opener 18-16 to a Class 4A Plaquemine team that is now 9-0.
FRANKLIN, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members

LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern pulls away to cruise past Tougaloo in exhibition opener

After a slow start, the Southern men’s basketball team found its shooting touch on its way to a 91-44 exhibition win over Tougaloo College on Thursday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Southern made just two of its first eight shots, but went on to shoot 51.5% from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrest made in armed rape at LSU dorm, school officials say

Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for last month's armed rape at an LSU dorm, university officials say. In an email to students Wednesday, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of Residential Life, said the incident took place Oct. 9 at Herget Hall. He declined to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy