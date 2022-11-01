ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
kitco.com

Gold prices move near session highs as Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points

(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some new buying momentum as the Federal Reserve looks to slightly adjust its aggressive monetary policy stance. In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. This is the fourth consecutive supersized rate hike this year. While the central bank remains focused on bringing inflation down, it does appear to be adjusting its stance.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Asia stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets tumbled Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn't finished raising U.S. interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong's benchmark lost 2.9%. Shanghai and Sydney also followed Wall Street lower after the Fed on Wednesday raised...
Fortune

Is Europe’s energy crisis just getting started? The latest inflation data suggests a winter of pain ahead

A pensioner keeps warm with the aid of an electric heater in November 2008, in Conwy, Wales. The latest inflation data out of Europe isn’t pretty. Consumer prices in the eurozone rose by a record 10.7% in October, up from 9.9% last month, according to the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat. The figures surprised economists at Bank of America, who had expected inflation to cool slightly to 9.8%.
WSB Radio

Wall Street opens lower as Fed presses on against inflation

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 1% in the early going, as did the Nasdaq composite. The Dow was off 0.6%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 4.20%. Mortgage rates have more than doubled this year. Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England made its biggest interest rate increase in three decades. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed slighlty lower.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Euro zone factory downturn deepened in Oct as demand slumped

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The decline in euro zone manufacturing activity was sharper than initially estimated last month, indicating that the sector is in recession, as the cost of living crisis put a big dent in demand, a survey showed on Wednesday.
CNET

What's Next for Inflation Following the Latest Fed Rate Hike?

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. On Wednesday the Federal Reserve raised rates again, marking the sixth rate hike of 2022. This move was in response to September's inflation data, which reported an 8.2% increase in prices year over year.
US News and World Report

Turkey's Inflation Hits 24-Year High of 85.5% After Rate Cuts

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 85.51% in October, official data showed on Thursday, slightly below forecast, after the central bank cut its policy rate despite surging prices. Inflation has surged since last year, when the lira slumped after the central bank began cutting...

