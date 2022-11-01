Bills bring back safety Dean Marlowe in trade with Atlanta

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills made another move just before the NFL Trade Deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, acquiring some familiar depth in the secondary.

The team announced the acquisition of safety Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Marlowe spent a total of four seasons with the Bills from 2017-20, appearing in 26 games with Buffalo serving primarily as a depth safety behind Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. In those four seasons, the 30-year-old registered 38 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, and two interceptions.

Since leaving Buffalo in 2020, Marlowe has had two other stops in the league with the Detroit Lions last season, and then eight games this year in Atlanta.

Marlowe is also familiar with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, as he started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers in 2015. He spent two seasons in Charlotte, North Carolina playing under McDermott, who was defensive coordinator of the Panthers, at the time.

The acquisition of Marlowe should help shore up the depth concerns at safety with Jordan Poyer’s health in limbo, and Micah Hyde already lost for the season following neck surgery.

Marlowe was the second trade of the day made by the Bills, as they also acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts.