ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey Advances Past Syracuse Into ACC Title Game

The No. 1 UNC field hockey team passed a stiff test Wednesday afternoon in Durham, edging No. 5 seed Syracuse 2-1 in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Tar Heels will now play for their sixth straight conference tournament title on Friday afternoon. Carolina outshot the Orange 13-6 and never trailed...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Multiple UNC Women’s Soccer Players Named All-ACC

The UNC women’s soccer team was well-represented on the ACC’s annual all-conference teams. Six Tar Heels received All-ACC honors on Tuesday, including three on the first team. Senior defender Tori Hansen, junior midfielder Sam Meza and redshirt freshman striker Ally Sentnor each were named to the first team,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey Sweeps ACC Season Awards

In a field hockey season dominated by the Tar Heels, it was only right the No. 1 team in the land would dominate the ACC’s yearly awards as well. Four members of the team were recognized: Erin Matson won Offensive Player of the Year for an unprecedented fifth straight season, Meredith Sholder won Defensive Player of the Year, Ryleigh Heck won Freshman of the Year and Karen Shelton shared Coach of the Year honors with Wake Forest’s Jennifer Averill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: November 4 – November 6

Check out the fun events happening around our community this weekend!. Friday, November 4 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Orange County Artists Guild Studio Tour Preview Show continues Friday and will go until November 13. Works by over 100 artists will be on display through galleries across Orange County so you’ll have plenty of styles to choose from to see in your tours. For more information, click here.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Man Wins $150,000 on Powerball Ticket

Barry Cozart, a 59-year-old helicopter pilot from Hillsborough, won a prize of $150,000 from a $3 lottery ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Wednesday. Cozart had bought his ticket for Monday’s $1 billion Powerball drawing. His ticket matched numbers on four balls and the Powerball for a $50,000 prize, which tripled to $150,000 after a 3X Power Play multiplier.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Future-Proofing Cul-de-Sac Carrboro

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Chatham News + Record Reporter Maydha Devarajan

Chatham News + Record reporter Maydha Devarajan spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 2nd. She discussed Chatham County elections and a Cookout Restaurant coming to Chatham County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard

Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 1st. She discussed EV charging, VinFast plans, and the John A. Mason House in northern Chatham County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

The Innovators: David Spratte of Carpe

Aaron chats with David Spratte, the co-founder of Carpe, a new local business created to tackle a tough problem – body sweat. “The Innovators” is a monthly segment presented by Chapel Hill Economic Development, to spotlight innovators and entrepreneurs in our community. Podcast: Play in new window |...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Man

The Chapel Hill Police Department put out a call for community help in finding a man last seen more than a week ago. A release from the department just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday said 53-year-old Richard Edwards was last seen on October 21. Investigators shared that Edwards, who at one point had a Chapel Hill address, was in the area of Legion Road when last seen.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy