In a field hockey season dominated by the Tar Heels, it was only right the No. 1 team in the land would dominate the ACC’s yearly awards as well. Four members of the team were recognized: Erin Matson won Offensive Player of the Year for an unprecedented fifth straight season, Meredith Sholder won Defensive Player of the Year, Ryleigh Heck won Freshman of the Year and Karen Shelton shared Coach of the Year honors with Wake Forest’s Jennifer Averill.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO