chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Advances Past Syracuse Into ACC Title Game
The No. 1 UNC field hockey team passed a stiff test Wednesday afternoon in Durham, edging No. 5 seed Syracuse 2-1 in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Tar Heels will now play for their sixth straight conference tournament title on Friday afternoon. Carolina outshot the Orange 13-6 and never trailed...
chapelboro.com
Multiple UNC Women’s Soccer Players Named All-ACC
The UNC women’s soccer team was well-represented on the ACC’s annual all-conference teams. Six Tar Heels received All-ACC honors on Tuesday, including three on the first team. Senior defender Tori Hansen, junior midfielder Sam Meza and redshirt freshman striker Ally Sentnor each were named to the first team,...
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Sweeps ACC Season Awards
In a field hockey season dominated by the Tar Heels, it was only right the No. 1 team in the land would dominate the ACC’s yearly awards as well. Four members of the team were recognized: Erin Matson won Offensive Player of the Year for an unprecedented fifth straight season, Meredith Sholder won Defensive Player of the Year, Ryleigh Heck won Freshman of the Year and Karen Shelton shared Coach of the Year honors with Wake Forest’s Jennifer Averill.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Missing Person, More Lead at UNC, Road Rage Arrest
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including Chapel Hill Police searching for a missing person, more buildings at UNC testing positive for lead in the water, and an arrest made in the road rage incident in Hillsborough. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: November 4 – November 6
Check out the fun events happening around our community this weekend!. Friday, November 4 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Orange County Artists Guild Studio Tour Preview Show continues Friday and will go until November 13. Works by over 100 artists will be on display through galleries across Orange County so you’ll have plenty of styles to choose from to see in your tours. For more information, click here.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough Man Wins $150,000 on Powerball Ticket
Barry Cozart, a 59-year-old helicopter pilot from Hillsborough, won a prize of $150,000 from a $3 lottery ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Wednesday. Cozart had bought his ticket for Monday’s $1 billion Powerball drawing. His ticket matched numbers on four balls and the Powerball for a $50,000 prize, which tripled to $150,000 after a 3X Power Play multiplier.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Road Rage Arrest, Chapel Hill Farmers Market Moving
In today’s news: an arrest in Monday’s road-rage shooting, a (slight) move pending for the Chapel Hill Farmers Market, and more awards for Drake Maye.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market Prepares for Move Within University Place Grounds
As more and more preparation for redevelopment begins at University Place mall in Chapel Hill, visitors will begin to see some incremental changes. One more immediate change, though: the Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is migrating to a different space on mall property. Kate Underhill is the manager of the...
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Future-Proofing Cul-de-Sac Carrboro
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Chatham News + Record Reporter Maydha Devarajan
Chatham News + Record reporter Maydha Devarajan spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 2nd. She discussed Chatham County elections and a Cookout Restaurant coming to Chatham County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 1st. She discussed EV charging, VinFast plans, and the John A. Mason House in northern Chatham County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The Innovators: David Spratte of Carpe
Aaron chats with David Spratte, the co-founder of Carpe, a new local business created to tackle a tough problem – body sweat. “The Innovators” is a monthly segment presented by Chapel Hill Economic Development, to spotlight innovators and entrepreneurs in our community. Podcast: Play in new window |...
chapelboro.com
University Place Fences Off More Property, Begins Prep for Apartment Construction
More preparation for construction at University Place is becoming visible around the mall’s property, as fences have been erected in the section nearest to Willow Drive where an apartment complex is set to be built. The fencing encompasses the entire northwest side of the Chapel Hill mall, which is...
chapelboro.com
Orange County: Orange Transit Plan, Opioid Advisory Committee, and Veterans Day Event
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 2nd. She discussed the Orange County Transit Plan, the Opioid Advisory Committee, and the upcoming Veterans Day Program. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Man
The Chapel Hill Police Department put out a call for community help in finding a man last seen more than a week ago. A release from the department just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday said 53-year-old Richard Edwards was last seen on October 21. Investigators shared that Edwards, who at one point had a Chapel Hill address, was in the area of Legion Road when last seen.
