Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Magic 106.5
Lady Raiders roll past Midwestern State
In the home debuts of five different players, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders used a massive second half to down Midwestern State, 84-50 on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech was led by sophomore Rhyle McKinney who led all scorers with 19 points. McKinney was one of four...
Springtown, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Springtown. The Wichita Falls High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Wichita Falls High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.
newschannel6now.com
Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has released new information regarding the status of Hirschi High School’s Oct. 7 football game against Graham High School. The game was officially suspended in the final seconds of the third quarter after an incident between players on the field. Hirschi was originally awarded the win, but that decision was later overturned due to Hirschi reportedly fielding an ineligible player. The game was then ruled as a double forfeiture.
Texoma's Homepage
New Pole Fitness Dance Studio opens downtown
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a fun new way to work up a sweat here in Wichita Falls, that new activity would be pole dancing!1989 Pole opened Downtown in Big Blue a few weeks ago and owner Tarah Nyberg says she’s always wanted to open a place for anybody who loves to dance, wants to […]
earnthenecklace.com
Is Oklahoma Meteorologist Lexie Walker Leaving KSWO 7News?
Changes in the on-air lineup at KSWO-TV have led to questions among Lawton residents. Oklahoma recently bid a fond farewell to meteorologist Noel Rehm. Since then, 7News viewers have not only been curious about who will be replacing him but also about another 7News meteorologist who is MIA. Lexie Walker did not cover the morning forecasts as usual, and viewers had questions. So they want to know if Lexie Walker is leaving KSWO 7News, too, or if she is taking over Noel Rehm’s timeslot. Fortunately, we know what happened to Lexie Walker straight from the source herself.
Beloved Wichita Falls radio personality dies
A beloved radio personality and DJ for a longstanding Wichita Falls country music radio station has died.
Local artist selected to paint Lift Station Mural
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls lift station to be transformed into local artist’s canvas. According to a press release, local artist, Aaron Soto, will soon transform a “unassuming building into a piece of art. Soto was brought in by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture and the City of Wichita Falls […]
Video of Masked Man Putting Halloween Candy in Bowls in Texas Neighborhood
I’ve never been a fan of leaving a bowl of candy outside for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Mostly because I figure some kid will come along and take the whole thing, robbing others of their share. But never did it cross my mind that someone might come along and put...
Texoma's Homepage
KFDX ‘ghost hunters’ explore old nursing home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s all about the frights and the things that go bump in the night. And this Halloween, instead of witches and werewolves, we here at KFDX wanted to explore something a little more spooky, some might even say ghostly. “Alright, we’ve got our EMF detector, electromagnetic field, and then our digital […]
Wichita Falls Transfer Station closed until further notice
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls announced that the Transfer Station would be closed until further notice on Facebook Wednesday morning. According to the city of Wichita Falls, the closure of the Transfer Station, located at 3200 Lawrence Road, began on November 2, 2022, due to an inoperable scale.+ The City said […]
One hospitalized after stabbing in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after multiple units responded to a stabbing. Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wichita Falls police and AMR responded to the intersection of 900 block of Humphreys Street about reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators say a male was stabbed […]
NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone. “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society. It’s highly […]
Iowa Park VFD cut driver from rollover crash on FM 367
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover wreck near F.M. 367 and Horseshoe Lake Road. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, several first responders got a report of a rollover. Several Wichita County deputies were on scene to control traffic. According to a Facebook post from Wichita […]
newschannel6now.com
Veterans Day events in the Wichita Falls area
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Annual celebrations and ceremonies are coming to Texoma for Veterans Day. Here’s a list of events happening in the Wichita Falls area:. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m., lineup is from 9-10:30 a.m. WHERE: Downtown Wichita Falls. WHAT: Annual parade that honors...
New homes being built on the city’s East Side
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The east side of Wichita Falls will soon see some new high-end housing popping up around the area. City councilman for District 2 Larry Nelson has spent the past year on City Council. He is working hard with one goal in mind: continue revitalizing the east side of town. One way […]
Texoma's Homepage
Scholarship set up to honor Danny and Susie Nix
A scholarship fund has been created to honor Burkburnett’s Danny and Susie Nix. The scholarship will help Burkburnett students continue their education in college or at a trade school. The Nixs provided a combined 69 years of service to students in Burkburnett. Checks to be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation at 2405 […]
newschannel6now.com
Woman arrested after stabbing on Humphreys Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend. Officers were called to the intersection of Humphreys and Juarez streets around 8:43 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. The victim reportedly told officers that he was stabbed by his...
Welch Street murder suspect arrested
A murder suspect wanted for a double shooting on Welch Street was arrested Thursday morning on Seymour Highway.
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls Police Department Patrol Car Targeted in Recent Crime
I’ve written about a lot of crimes over the years, but never one quite like this one. Back on Thursday, October 20th, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, which is located at 1711 9th Street. However, what appeared to be random criminal mischief was anything but. While...
WFISD address the academic performance of Kirby Middle School
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the past four years, Kirby Middle School has performed poorly in academic ratings earning a warning from the Texas Education Agency that improvements must be made and if they aren’t made then Kirby could be no more. It was a school that was once nationally recognized as a Texas Blue […]
Comments / 0