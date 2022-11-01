Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nets Release Strong Statement Admonishing Irving’s Antisemitic Post
The Nets released a statement on Thursday announcing that Kyrie Irving will be suspended "for no less than five games" without pay after he did not publicly apologize for his recent promotion of an antisemitic book and film, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, on social media. In the...
Clayton News Daily
Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Without Pay in Wake of Antisemitic Post
The Nets announced their decision to suspend Kyrie Irving on Thursday as the star guard continues to face backlash from his recent promotion of an antisemitic film and book on social media. Brooklyn issued a statement announcing Irving will be suspended without pay “until he satisfies a series of objective...
Clayton News Daily
Dejounte Murray, Hawks rally from 23-point hole to stun Knicks
Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 36 points Wednesday night for the visiting Atlanta Hawks, who stormed back from a 23-point, first-half deficit to rout the New York Knicks 112-99. The Hawks, who played much of the second half without star guard Trae Young as he was treated for a left...
Clayton News Daily
Texans’ Brandin Cooks to Miss Game Thursday After Going Untraded, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is not expected to play on Thursday night against the Eagles, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder. Cooks has missed practice this week due to personal reasons as the team fielded trade calls for their veteran wide...
Clayton News Daily
Ray Guy, only NFL punter in Hall of Fame, dies after long illness
Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi, announced his passing. The university said he was 73, though several other sources list him as 72. At Southern Miss (1970-72), Guy also played defensive back....
Clayton News Daily
Panthers’ Brian Burns Reveals He Did Not Want to Be Traded
Brian Burns’s name was one that had been floating around the league prior to the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. However, as the league’s trade deadline came and departed, Burns remained in a Panthers’ uniform. While it appeared that another team might land the talents of the 2021 Pro Bowler, Burns never allowed himself to get bogged down on a future that did not include Carolina in it.
Clayton News Daily
First-place Atlanta Falcons, with a new look, turn attention to Chargers
The first-place Falcons will look a bit different when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they seek their third win in the past four games. The Falcons used the trade deadline to address their secondary that has allowed an NFL-high 306.9 passing yards per game by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Hawks announce plans for Veterans Appreciation Night
The Atlanta Hawks announced Thursday their plans for "Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Georgia Power" at the game against Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The night will recognize the sacrifice and service of those who have served in the military with various giveaways and interactive activations. A special ticket offer for Wednesday night’s game includes a $10 food-and-beverage credit, and a Hawks’ green ‘Veterans Appreciation’ shirt while supplies last. Fans can secure this offer by visiting Hawks.com/promotions.
