Brian Burns’s name was one that had been floating around the league prior to the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. However, as the league’s trade deadline came and departed, Burns remained in a Panthers’ uniform. While it appeared that another team might land the talents of the 2021 Pro Bowler, Burns never allowed himself to get bogged down on a future that did not include Carolina in it.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO