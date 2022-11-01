The NFL world is distraught over the sentencing of Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Per TMZ Sports, Reid was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday for his role in a 2021 car crash. Reid learned of his fate at a hearing inside a Missouri courtroom. The sentence comes just over a month after him pleading guilty to felony DWI.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO