Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs' Ex-Assistant Coach Gets 3 Years For DWI That Left 5-Year-Old In Coma

Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, was sentenced to three years for the DWI that permanently injured 5-year-old Ariel Reid. Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been sentenced to three years behind bars for a 2021 drunk driving crash that left a 5-year-old girl in a coma — despite objections from the victim’s family.
