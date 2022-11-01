Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
6 big takeaways from Jared Polis’ latest Colorado budget proposal, from a rainy day fund to more K-12 money
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposal Tuesday as constitutionally required, warning that the legislature will have little money available for new spending when it reconvenes in January and that the state needs to beef up its reserves given the strong possibility of a national economic downturn.
newsfromthestates.com
District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised
An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
KKTV
Voter turnout lagging slightly compared to 2018 midterms, Colorado secretary of state says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 800,000 Coloradans have turned in their ballots, but Colorado’s secretary of state says that’s still slightly behind what voter turnout was at this time leading up to the 2018 midterms. “It’s lagging slightly behind 2018 turnout at this time. There’s a...
‘Happy’ and ‘mad’: 2 visions in Colorado governor’s race
Seeking a second term as Colorado's governor, Democrat Jared Polis refers to himself with a simple phrase as he tries to fend off a barrage of attacks from a challenger trying to become the state's first Republican governor since 2007: “Happy dad.”
coloradopolitics.com
Prop. 121 gives back to those who deserve it most
According to every recent poll, the most important issue to Colorado voters this year is the increased cost of living. With inflation at almost 8%, families are paying $843 more per month just to keep up. At the same time Coloradans are paying more for necessities, the state government has...
cpr.org
A Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in Utah says it’s trying to be a good neighbor
Executives of a Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in rural Utah say opponents of the mill don’t understand their safety measures and how vital the site is to the larger, nationwide push for clean energy. The company, Lakewood-based Energy Fuels, has long come under fire for...
coloradosun.com
Republican candidate for Colorado House falsely claims Planned Parenthood sells body parts, FBI instigated U.S. Capitol riot
A Republican candidate for a state House district in Colorado Springs falsely says Planned Parenthood sells the body parts of aborted fetuses and that the FBI instigated the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pastor Scott Bottoms, who calls himself anti-establishment and part of the “far...
Polis' budget proposal leaves very little room for new programs, even record-breaking spending
With nerves over a possible recession in 2023 looming, Gov. Jared Polis said the budget proposal he submitted Tuesday to a panel of legislators will have little room for new programs, while investing in key areas, such as education and public safety. The governor's proposed total spending will reach a...
KKTV
WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado talks TABOR refunds, inflation, and first steps if elected
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl will face off against incumbent Gov. Jared Polis in the 2022 November elections. WATCH FULL INTERVIEW with Heidi Ganahl at the top of this article. Ganahl sat down with Digital Anchor Carel Lajara in the 11 Breaking News Center to...
coloradosun.com
10 big promises Colorado Gov. Jared Polis kept in his first term — and some he hasn’t (so far)
As soon as then-U.S. Rep. Jared Polis launched his 2018 campaign to be Colorado’s governor, the Democrat started making big promises about what he would do if voters elected him to lead the state. Polis promised, for instance, to abolish the death penalty, give local governments more say over...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
Poll: Polis maintains double-digit lead over Ganahl in race for Colorado governor
Gov. Jared Polis has locked in his lead over Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl ahead of the Nov. 8 election, according to a new poll.
coloradosun.com
How Colorado plans to cover 99% of the state with super-fast internet
An ambitious new plan by the state of Colorado seeks to end the state’s digital divide once and for all — and to do so using fiber, the gold standard for the fastest internet connections. Just ask Brandy Reitter, who became the executive director of the Colorado Broadband...
coloradopolitics.com
Sentinel Colorado: Vote ‘no’ on an affordable housing plan that needs to be rewritten
Few things threaten all of us in Colorado like the untenable cost of housing, but Proposition 123 isn’t the right solution. An exploding population of homeless people and those facing homelessness — as the cost of living and housing spiral far beyond meager salaries — jeopardizes all of Colorado.
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado
If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
Westword
Colorado COVID Hospitalizations Up, New Variants Splintering
Once again, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has changed the way it's tracking COVID-19. This week, the agency completely revamped its main COVID-19 website in conjunction with a shift from daily data presentations to weekly calculations, in line with current recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
akronnewsreporter.com
Report: Republicans have cast 56% of early ballots in Northeastern Colorado compared to 14.7% Democratic
Just shy of 10,000 ballots have been cast thus far in the most northeastern six-county region of Colorado, a report from the Colorado secretary of state’s office reads as of Tuesday. Among those 9,999 ballots, 6,607 have been cast in Logan and Morgan Counties. Morgan County, where the county...
5280.com
Amid Layoffs and Falling Sales, Colorado’s Cannabis Industry Grapples With an Economic Downturn
Jonathan Spadafora knew things were bad when April 20, 2022, the high holy day of cannabis, failed to deliver the windfall Colorado’s marijuana retailers were used to. Across the state, dispensary sales fell around 25 percent compared with 4/20 the year before. But it wasn’t until this past May, when demand continued to plunge, that Spadafora, president of Veritas Fine Cannabis, realized the industry was in a free fall.
kunc.org
Proposition 124 is an expensive fight dividing Colorado’s independent liquor stores
David Ross said it’s only taken five years for his independent liquor store to become a staple in Bennett, Colorado. Bennett is a small town you might miss if you blinked while driving on Interstate 70 east of Denver. Ross said his store, Big Fella Wine and Liquors, sponsors...
Comments / 6