Pelosi attack spotlights challenges California and nation face over widening political gap

By Emily Hoeven, CalMatters
 2 days ago
MoparNut
2d ago

Dude was a BLM and LGBTQ supporter he definitely was not on the right. But the media wants to paint them as a right winger so they can use it in the last week before the election. It’s disgusting the propaganda that they continue to push. The left-wing Democrats have no moral compass whatsoever.

Columbus
2d ago

Newsoms sanctuary state, if anyone's to blame it's him in the Democrats! The guy has a long Rap Sheet and should have been deported long ago! It's on you Gavin!

McNick
2d ago

Dems fault. Do not defund police. Give the police the power & authority they deserve. They are so afraid to do anything to anyone it’s pathetic !

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

