Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
Who Is Steve Nash's Wife? The Former NBA Coach Has Tied the Knot Twice
Most NBA fans are used to hearing about drama and scandal in regards to the players. However, recent reports have shown that NBA coaches tend to have issues of their own — from Ime Udoka to Steve Nash. After 18 seasons in the NBA, Steve made the shift from...
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash as Nets’ head coach
The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as head coach after the team announced Tuesday they had mutually agreed to part ways with Steve Nash. Shams Charania reported the move:. “The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell...
Report: Brooklyn Nets ‘plan to hire’ Ime Udoka after firing Steve Nash
The deal reportedly could be finalized in 24-48 hours. The Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The deal could be finalized in 24-48 hours, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski....
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
Kevin Durant Reveals How He Found Out Steve Nash Was Fired
Kevin Durant met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Chicago Bulls.
Nets React To Parting Ways With Steve Nash
The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with head coach, Steve Nash.
Brooklyn Nets fire head coach Steve Nash after poor start to 2022 season
The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a shocking move and fired head coach Steve Nash, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Jacque Vaughn will serve as the interim head coach.
Yardbarker
Nets Part Ways with Coach Steve Nash: Ex Mavs All-Star Out in Brooklyn
After just two full seasons on the job, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, per reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Nash released a statement on social media following the announcement. "It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday,"...
Steve Nash firing immediately leads to Ime Udoka speculation
The Brooklyn Nets fired their head coach, Steve Nash, Tuesday afternoon. The former NBA MVP took the high road, releasing a statement after the firing. The news comes amid a poor start to the season and turmoil between Nash and some of the players. Now that the Nets have begun to move forward, the question remains who will be the next head coach.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Unable To Tell Us Anything New About Lonzo Ball, But His Updates Are Still Of Great Importance
The Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a 3-2 start this NBA season and are certainly suffering from not having point guard Lonzo Ball, while Zach LaVine is also out. The start, of course, is still decent. The Bulls are coming off back-to-back wins and just beat 2021/22 NBA finalists, the Boston Celtics, ahead of Friday’s clash with the San Antonio Spurs. But Billy Donovan would be a lot better off having a full squad at his disposal.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredibly tough start to the season. They finally picked up their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets in a great team performance that saw the players finally convert on 3-point opportunities. One of the reasons for success was Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and revitalizing what has been a very poor Lakers' bench unit.
Nets Suspend ‘Unfit’ Irving at Least 5 Games as Options Dwindle
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games, calling the point guard “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” after the point guard repeatedly failed to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The move comes a week after Irving posted on his Twitter feed a link to the 2018 documentary, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which has been roundly criticized as antisemitic. “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
Yardbarker
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
The New York Knicks are off to a mediocre start to the season at 3-3 in their first six games. In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this past season they missed the NBA Playoffs. They are struggling to shoot the ball from deep to...
NBA-Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to disavow anti-Semitism
Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Brooklyn Nets on Thursday suspended star guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games, saying that despite holding a second press conference to address a controversial documentary he had still refused to disavow anti-Semitism.
Yardbarker
Wawa’s Game 4 tweet about Phillies did not age well
Wawa sent a tweet ahead of Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night that did not age well. The Philadelphia-area gas station/convenience store chain tried to get involved in the game and tweeted the following message about an hour prior to the first pitch:. “Each time they get...
Comments / 0