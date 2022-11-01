Charles Michael Easterwood, Jr., 48, of Orange, passed away on October 30, 2022, at home. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Charles was born in Cullman, Alabama, on November 1, 1973, he was the son of Charles Michael Easterwood, Sr. and Jan Karol Strain. He made a career for himself in the oil and gas industry as an IT specialist and business owner. Charles was a true man of God, and a loyal member of First Baptist Church in Orange for many years. He often read and recited scripture as a guide to the many changes and challenges in life. In his spare time, Charles love to ride motorcycles and the feeling of the wind and open road that came with it. He was an incredible man that loved his family and God, Charles will be deeply missed for years to come.

