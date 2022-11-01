Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
Edward Joseph Farrell, Jr.
Edward Joseph Farrell, Jr. 52, of Orange, passed away on October 18, 2022, at home. Born in Orange, Texas on June 4, 1970, he was the son of Elsie and Edward Farrell, Sr. Edward was a good man and a hard worker. He loved taking care of everyone, especially on their birthdays, and spending his time watching NASCAR. Edward was a good-hearted family man and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
kogt.com
Charles Michael Easterwood, Jr.
Charles Michael Easterwood, Jr., 48, of Orange, passed away on October 30, 2022, at home. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Charles was born in Cullman, Alabama, on November 1, 1973, he was the son of Charles Michael Easterwood, Sr. and Jan Karol Strain. He made a career for himself in the oil and gas industry as an IT specialist and business owner. Charles was a true man of God, and a loyal member of First Baptist Church in Orange for many years. He often read and recited scripture as a guide to the many changes and challenges in life. In his spare time, Charles love to ride motorcycles and the feeling of the wind and open road that came with it. He was an incredible man that loved his family and God, Charles will be deeply missed for years to come.
kogt.com
Chester Willard Mullins, Jr.
Chester Willard Mullins, Jr. 58, of Orange, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family and friends, on Monday October 31, 2022, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in...
kjas.com
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
Bob Hope School receives $3.5M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Bob Hope School District announced Thursday they received a monetary gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The district was awarded $3.5 million, according to a news release from Bob Hope School. Scott, whose wealth is estimated by Forbes at roughly $26.7 billion, divorced Amazon founder Jeff...
kogt.com
Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement
West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
16 children will enter into their forever families during Orange, Jefferson County adoption days in November
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Sixteen children are set to be adopted into their forever families in the Southeast Texas area in honor of National Adoption Month. The heartwarming events are taking place in Orange and Jefferson counties. Three children will be adopted in Orange County and 13 children are set to be adopted in Jefferson County, according to a Texas Department of Public Family Services release.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland native leading Latin dance classes in Beaumont
Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery, a Latin Dance event, returns to Beaumont on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Cotton Creek Winery, 6755 Phelan Blvd #10, Beaumont, TX 77706 at 7:00 pm for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Cleveland native and host/instructor at Salsa At Cotton Creek...
kogt.com
Three Teams Advance Tuesday
Bridge City, Orangefield, and Deweyville advanced to the Area Round of the volleyball playoffs Tuesday. The Bridge City Lady Cardinals are Bi-District Champions after disposing Liberty 25-21 26-24 25-23 at East Chambers High School. Leading BC were Demi Carter 17 kills 7 blocks 9 digs, Taryn Doiron 6 kills 4 aces 20 assists 5 digs, Anna Kelly 5kills 4 aces 4 digs, Makenna Knight 6 blocks, and Lexi Nugier 17 digs. BC will play Madisonville on Thursday in Tarkington at 6:30pm.
MySanAntonio
Beaumont Texas Roadhouse set to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-week delay due to construction setbacks, Texas Roadhouse's Beaumont location is ready to open. The restaurant, located at 6165 U.S. 69 near Parkdale Mall, is now slated to open to the public at 4 p.m. Monday. The...
kogt.com
Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards
Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
New multi-sports facility could be coming to Beaumont following commissioners court decision
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new multi-sports facility could be coming to Beaumont thanks to a recent commissioners court decision. During a Tuesday Jefferson County Commissioners Court meeting, officials approved opening up bids to lease land near the baseball fields by Ford Park. That land could become home to a new multi-sports facility.
kjas.com
The story of the Jasper-Silsbee Football Rivalry
The following story was originally written and published in 2014. It has been updated for the 2022 Jasper/Silsbee football game:. The Jasper Bulldogs and the Silsbee Tigers will meet for the 79th time on the gridiron this Friday night here in Jasper to continue one of the oldest and fiercest high school football rivalries in Texas.
KSAT 12
Port Arthur pollution fight shows how Texas blocks citizen protests
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When pollution is at its worst in Port Arthur, brownish-gray smog covers the sky and the smell of chemicals burns the noses and throats of residents. John Beard, an environmental advocate who grew up in the town and used to work in local refineries, is one of many residents who suffer from lung and respiratory issues he blames on the town’s poor air quality.
therecordlive.com
Pioneer hoped camphor trees could start industry
About 140 years ago, James B. Seargent of Orange had a vision for a new industry involving trees. He wasn't looking at the native trees that drew the sawmill and lumber industries. He was ready to grow imported trees for medicinal uses. Little did he know his carefully nurtured seedling...
fox4beaumont.com
City of Beaumont signs new labor agreement with Beaumont Police Officers Association
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The City is excited to announce a new four-year contract has been executed between the Beaumont Police Officers Association and the City of Beaumont, effective October 31, 2022. Specifically designed to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers, City Manager Kenneth R....
kogt.com
OC Building Permits
Orange County building permits for October 2022. If you need a building permit call Lisa L. Roberts, OC Floodplain Administrator, 409-745-1463. M/O WILDLIFE FND671 LAKESHORE FM$413,915$1,026.00SHOP. CODY REES6426 E. GRIGSBY$900,000$1,144.50N/H. ERIC PLUNKETT8073 FM 1130$54,952$161.00SOLAR. DERRICK COLE10028 LAURA DR$91,343$309.00SOLAR. BRANDON CLICK5005 HOLLIS LANE$81,380$269.00SOLAR. WILLIAM MOREAU6175 SAGEBRUSH$8,600$25.00WAT WELL. BLAKE BLEDSOE7650 GUILLORY RD$200,000$425.00N/H.
Deputies searching for missing Kirbyville woman
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing Kirbyville woman. Her last known location was on County Road 537 in Kirbyville on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She reportedly left her family home on foot on October 27, 2022. Officials say...
Nederland woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for death of co-worker in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Nederland woman was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of her 23-year-old co-worker. Carly Kay Abshire, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and has already bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first...
kjas.com
BLACKOUT! Students & staff request fans to wear all black for Silsbee showdown
Students and staff at Jasper High School are requesting that fans wear all black when the Jasper Bulldogs play the Silsbee Tigers on Friday night at 7:30 here in Jasper. Jasper and Silsbee will be playing for the 9-4A Division II District Championship, as both schools come into the contest undefeated in district play.
Comments / 0