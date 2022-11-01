ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Windhorst on whether Ime Udoka should accept an offer from the Nets

ESPN’s various NBA commentators spent the entire morning on Wednesday discussing the series of bombshell reports emanating from the Brooklyn Nets organization, following a series of days during which Kyrie Irving became embroiled in an off-court controversy, Steve Nash was fired, and the Nets reportedly reached advanced plans to hire Boston’s Ime Udoka as a replacement.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Massive News About Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
NESN

Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline

For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over. Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet. “Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis. With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
iheart.com

Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash Part Ways

Nash confirmed his departure from the team in an official statement shared shortly after the report. "A very heartfelt thanks to [Nets owners] Joe and Clara Tsai along with [general manager] Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash said. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for.
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Frustratingly Explains Why He Is Turning The Ball Over A Lot: "Every Night I’m Gonna Be Guarded By Five Players..."

Kevin Durant is not a happy man right now as the Brooklyn Nets find themselves near the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a woeful 2-6 start. The latest setback came in the form of a 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, as firing head coach Steve Nash before the game didn't seem to make much of a difference in terms of the result.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Woj: Nets, Nash part ways; Suspended Boston Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka among expected targets

The Brooklyn Nets and their head coach Steve Nash have mutually agreed to part ways per multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is also reporting that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is, along with former Utah Jazz head coach Quinn Snyder and other, unnamed targets, on the Nets’ short list of potential replacements for their top coaching job in the wake of the break with Nash.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy