Clark County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores

First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KTNV

Nellis Air Force Base announces closure of intersection at Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nellis Air Force Base announced plans to close the intersection of Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday. Due to the northern expansion of Las Vegas Boulevard, officials have deemed the area on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sloan and Range Road as "increasingly unsafe." Officials pointed to a recent fatal collision in the area on Sept. 23, in which both drivers involved were killed.
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-vehicle crash partially closed westbound Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway on Wednesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:44 a.m. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. RTC said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

NEW: Evasive COVID-19 BF.7 variant growing in Clark County; cases drop after a month of increases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady rise in COVID-19 cases during the month of October has ended, but a new variant has appeared in Clark County, data released Wednesday shows. The omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — jumped up to 14.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. BF.7 accounted for only 2.5% of the cases the previous week.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death of a woman hit by a suspected DUI driver over the Halloween weekend marked the 125th traffic-related fatality in the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman’s mother on Wednesday shared how her daughter’s life is not just another statistic....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police on suspected DUIs, lawyer answers questions about the blood-drawing process

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A program where phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has no been in effect for nearly three weeks. Since FOX5 initially reported on this story, viewers have asked about how these blood draws work when it comes to being under the influence or marijuana, or any other controlled substance that stays in your system longer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County School police arrest man drinking vodka while driving

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) is sharing a recent encounter with a drunk driver who was said to be drinking behind the wheel. In a Facebook post, CCSDPD said that Traffic Officers working a school-related event Tuesday night observed a vehicle traveling...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

Rollover crash claims life of driver

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to several serious calls for service over the past week. On Oct. 28, at approximately 6 p.m., crews were dispatched to a vehicle on fire along Highway 160 in the area of the Trout Canyon turnoff, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.
PAHRUMP, NV

