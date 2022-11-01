Read full article on original website
New traffic signals in booming southwest Las Vegas valley
Residents living in the ever-growing southwest valley are seeing more homes and new businesses in the area and with the changes comes more traffic.
Las Vegas police: Speeding driver slams into concrete barriers, goes airborne in deadly crash
A Cadillac Escalade was speeding down West Robindale Road just after 4 a.m. on Thursday and was approaching concrete barriers where the road stopped at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
KTNV
Henderson police seek driver who hit pedestrian near Boulder Highway, Gibson Road
HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Police in Henderson are searching for a driver who crashed into a pedestrian and fled the scene. The department put out a request for public assistance in locating the driver on Thursday. Police say the pedestrian was hit in the southbound lanes of Boulder Highway...
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash At Maryland Parkway (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened westbound on Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. According to the police, three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said that Flamingo road was shut down for...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police looking for gold SUV with ‘heavy windshield damage’ involved in hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon. According to a news release, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of southbound Boulder Highway and Gibson Road. Police say the vehicle was...
Snow at Mount Charleston, chilly temps, possible showers for Las Vegas valley
Winter has arrived and it's happening at Lee Canyon. Snow began falling Thursday morning at the resort, which is about 50 minutes northwest of Las Vegas.
KTNV
Nellis Air Force Base announces closure of intersection at Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nellis Air Force Base announced plans to close the intersection of Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday. Due to the northern expansion of Las Vegas Boulevard, officials have deemed the area on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sloan and Range Road as "increasingly unsafe." Officials pointed to a recent fatal collision in the area on Sept. 23, in which both drivers involved were killed.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-vehicle crash partially closed westbound Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway on Wednesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:44 a.m. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. RTC said...
news3lv.com
Single vehicle crash leaves one person dead after crashing near railroad tracks
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following an early morning single-vehicle crash on the southwest side of town. The incident happened on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Ronbindale and Lindell Roads. According to police, a blue 2003 Cadillac Escalade was...
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Multiple puppies were stolen from some pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
8newsnow.com
NEW: Evasive COVID-19 BF.7 variant growing in Clark County; cases drop after a month of increases
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady rise in COVID-19 cases during the month of October has ended, but a new variant has appeared in Clark County, data released Wednesday shows. The omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — jumped up to 14.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. BF.7 accounted for only 2.5% of the cases the previous week.
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death of a woman hit by a suspected DUI driver over the Halloween weekend marked the 125th traffic-related fatality in the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman’s mother on Wednesday shared how her daughter’s life is not just another statistic....
Fox5 KVVU
As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police on suspected DUIs, lawyer answers questions about the blood-drawing process
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A program where phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has no been in effect for nearly three weeks. Since FOX5 initially reported on this story, viewers have asked about how these blood draws work when it comes to being under the influence or marijuana, or any other controlled substance that stays in your system longer.
news3lv.com
Clark County School police arrest man drinking vodka while driving
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) is sharing a recent encounter with a drunk driver who was said to be drinking behind the wheel. In a Facebook post, CCSDPD said that Traffic Officers working a school-related event Tuesday night observed a vehicle traveling...
Las Vegas man likely high on meth sped through red light before crash that killed young woman, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Las Vegas man who police said was likely on meth allegedly sped through a red light before causing a crash that killed a young woman last week, according to an arrest report.
Driver arrested for suspected DUI after speeding at over 2 times legal limit, CCSD police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District traffic officers arrested a suspected DUI driver who was speeding while driving at over twice the legal blood alcohol limit, CCSDPD said. The driver was seen speeding, failing to maintain his lane, and “nearly causing several collisions” on I-15 Tuesday night, according to police. The suspect, who […]
pvtimes.com
Rollover crash claims life of driver
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to several serious calls for service over the past week. On Oct. 28, at approximately 6 p.m., crews were dispatched to a vehicle on fire along Highway 160 in the area of the Trout Canyon turnoff, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.
Investigation into unreported shooting at North Las Vegas state senator’s home stalls, police say
The investigation into an unreported shooting at a Nevada state senator and mayoral candidate’s house has stalled as witnesses refuse to come forward
