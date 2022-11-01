Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Dia de los Muertos event in Salt Lake City creates new world record
SALT LAKE CITY — Over a hundred people participated in a Dia de los Muertos event at Trolley Square on Saturday, placing over 1,200 photos of their deceased loved ones on an altar. The event was part of an attempt to establish a new Guinness World Record for the...
Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After one Ogden family watched their doorbell camera footage from Halloween, they began a search for one trick-or-treater who stopped by their house. They didn’t want to find her because of any trick, rather to reward her for the treats she left in their empty camera bowl. With the help of social […]
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
upr.org
Video of Utah teens in blackface draws national condemnation
An online video showing three Cedar City teens wearing a Halloween costume in blackface and dressed as prisoners has gone viral. Today the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the video and called for increased anti-racism education in Utah schools. Utah...
KSLTV
Sweet treats at Fillings & Emulsions with Casey Scott
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Casey Scott was trying to satisfy your sweet tooth on Tuesday, checking out Fillings & Emulsions Bakery in West Valley City. They also have locations in Provo and Salt Lake City.
utahstories.com
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
KSLTV
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman’s car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman’s car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden, Utah and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might’ve ended up there.
KSLTV
Layton family pleading for return of irreplaceable Halloween candy bowl
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family is hoping for the return of a special bowl they set on their porch for trick-or-treaters that they say was stolen. It wasn’t enough of a theft to report to police, but the bowl is priceless to that family. That family lives...
KSLTV
Police searching for man who left St. Mark’s Hospital, didn’t return home
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man last seen in Millcreek Wednesday morning. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Unified Police Department, Hal Rolph left St. Mark’s Hospital Wednesday morning and did not return home.
Viral blackface video discussed in Cox meeting with MLK Commission
The day after a TikTok video showing two teenagers in blackface inside a Cedar City Walmart went viral, Governor Spencer Cox met with members of the state's
KSLTV
New initiative aims to get people to ‘fall in love’ with the Great Salt Lake again
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The shrinking of the Great Salt Lake isn’t only a Utah problem in Adam Putnam’s eyes. It’s an issue that may have serious implications across the U.S. and Western Hemisphere. While state leaders work to find solutions to growing concerns regarding toxic...
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
KSLTV
Utah man found dead in Arizona national monument
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A Utah man was found dead by a sheriff’s search team in the area of Flagstaff, Arizona. Conan Stults, 46, was found in the Wupatki National Monument, south of the Lomaki Pueblo area at approximately 11:36 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The office didn’t specify the manner of death but said the incident remains under investigation.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KSLTV
Utah ski resort welcomes ‘unprecedented’ early opening as snow piles up
IRON COUNTY, Utah — A pair of large snowstorms to launch this snow season is paying off handsomely for a resort in southern Utah. Brian Head Resort surprised skiers and snowboarders on Monday by announcing that it will open Friday, much earlier than it has ever before according to a KSL.com report. In fact, Ski Utah confirmed Thursday that it’s the fourth-earliest resort opening date in state history.
KSLTV
Utah mom, doctor shed light on high-risk pregnancy diagnosis
SALT LAKE CITY — One Salt Lake mom was diagnosed with a rare, high-risk pregnancy diagnosis — placenta accreta — that put her life and her baby’s life at risk. Katie Young was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child when she found out about the diagnosis.
ABC 4
Tasty Rice Bowls At A Local Drive-through
SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a quick drive-through, but want to eat something healthy and delicious? Sal Soberanis, chef, and co-owner of Sobe Eats joined us in the kitchen to share about their tasty rice bowls. Sobe Eats is a catering company, but recently made their...
Salt Lake City Police Department launch official TikTok account
The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has expanded its reach on social media by creating a TikTok account.
utahstories.com
Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail
South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
