NEW FRIDAY DATELINE NBC SPECIAL ON ALEX MURDAUGH REVEALS NEW DETAILS ABOUT FAMILY’S PUBLIC & DEADLY DOWNFALL

What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
CBS' Fire Country And Two More Shows Just Got Great News From The Network
CBS just dropped some excellent news for Max Thieriot's new drama Fire Country and more.
AOL Corp
‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Are Wrecked Over Jesse Lee Soffer's Heartbreaking Post Following Show Exit
Detective Jay Halstead has officially left the Chicago Police Department. The heartbreaking farewell was a moment Chicago P.D. fans had been dreading since actor Jesse Lee Soffer announced he would be leaving the NBC series after 10 seasons of playing the broody brunette detective. The 38-year-old actor, who's been on...
Will you be watching the HBO series about the Murdaugh Family Saga?
Brand new programming from HBO was released today that focuses on the Murdaugh family saga. HBO Max has announced the debut of the mini-series “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty”.
Jimmy Kimmel says he was going to quit his show if ABC asked him to stop making Trump jokes
CNN — Jimmy Kimmel claims he was ready to walk out on his longtime late-night hosting gig if his bosses at ABC asked him to stop making jokes about then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump. The comedian, who has been hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on the network since 2003, said on...
Oprah Winfrey Has Split Up Her $17 Million Montecito Estate and Sold It to 2 Famous Friends
Oprah Winfrey's real estate portfolio reflects her successful 50-year career and love for her close friends, like Jennifer Aniston.
MSNBC Drops Weekend Host Tiffany Cross — Sources Say Due To ‘Castrate Florida’ Comment
The NBCUniversal-owned cable news network has dropped MSNBC weekend host Tiffany D. Cross after two years of presiding over “The Cross Connection.”. According to Variety, MSNBC has decided not to renew Cross’ contract and will invite a rotating lineup of guest anchors to host the show until a replacement is found.
Fox News' Co-Anchor John Roberts Has Another Health Scare — Update
Fox News co-anchor John Roberts was missing in action at the beginning of October 2022 and it appears his absence may have been attributed to another health issue. At the beginning of 2022, the journalist revealed that he had a pacemaker implanted after having been hospitalized for a heart procedure, reports USA Today.
Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow
Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
toofab.com
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
TODAY.com
Miss USA pageant is investigated after some contestants allege 'favoritism' toward winner
The Miss Universe Organization has suspended the head of Miss USA and is opening an investigation after several of this year's contestants alleged the organization gave preferential treatment to the winner of this year's Miss USA pageant, R’Bonney Gabriel of Texas. When Bonney was announced as the winner on...
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
What happens to Britt when Kelly Thiebaud is leaving General Hospital
It was announced in August that Kelly Thiebaud would be leaving General Hospital in November but fans still don't know the fate of her character. Dr. Britt Westbourne is not in any front-burner storylines ad seems to be on standby as others move along in Port Charles. Britt's relationship with Cody Bell ( Josh Kelly) never got off the ground and she and Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) are not spending time together as viewers thought they would.
Chris Cuomo Reportedly "Fuming" at Ratings, Making Demands
Reports are coming out of cable news startup NewsNation that their new star anchor, Chris Cuomo, is demanding to be moved to a new timeslot amid shrinking ratings, according to the reports.
Former Child Star Dawn Lyn, Leif Garrett’s Sister, In Coma After Brain Surgery
Dawn Lyn, who was best known as a child star on the ’60s show My Three Sons and also as Leif Garrett’s sister, is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery. A spokesperson for her brother confirmed the news to Fox News Digital that she had been hospitalized after some of her former co-stars had spoken out on social media.
Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'
Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York Megyn Kelly has shared the news that her sister Suzanne Crossley unexpectedly died of a heart attack this past weekend. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly, 51, said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crosley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack." According to Kelly, her sister hadn't "been in very good...
Popculture
Actor Reveals 10-Day Hospitalization After Major Surgery
Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi shared some alarming news with fans last week. He was hospitalized on Monday, Oct. 17 and will need to stay in the hospital for at least ten days. Not only is Takagi's health uncertain, but his work on acclaimed anime series like Naruto: Shippuden and The Seven Deadly Sins may be interrupted.
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
