Chris Bosh Just Cashed the Last of His Bobby Bonilla-Type Checks From the Heat That Paid Him More Than Larry Bird and Magic Johnson Made Their Entire Careers

By Luke Norris
 2 days ago

Deferred payments are more common than you think in professional sports, but some are certainly more notable than others.

The most high-profile case, of course, belongs to six-time MLB All-Star Bobby Bonilla , who turned the $5.9 million he was owed by the New York Mets following the 1999 season into $29.75 million by deferring payment for more than a decade. He’s been cashing $1.19 million checks every July 1 since 2011 and will continue to do so until 2035.

So that’s the case most sports fans know.

One you may not, however, is that of two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh, who just cashed the last of his deferred checks from the Miami Heat , checks that paid him nearly twice the amount Bonilla will end up making.

Chris Bosh just cashed the last of his Bobby Bonilla-type checks from the Miami Heat

Chris Bosh | Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

An 11-time NBA All-Star with the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat, Bosh saw his Hall of Fame NBA career come to a heartbreaking conclusion after a blood clot condition affected his ability to take the floor. He appeared in just 97 regular-season games during his final two seasons in South Beach — his final two seasons in which he played, that is — and sat out the entire 2016-17 campaign.

On June 2, 2017, the NBA ruled the clotting issues to be a career-ending illness, which allowed the Heat to remove Bosh’s contract from their salary cap. But that could only happen if Miami released him, which Pat Riley did a short time later.

However, Bosh still had millions of dollars remaining on the five-year/$118 million guaranteed contract he’d signed in 2014, which would have kept him in Miami through the 2018-19 season had he stayed healthy.

But instead of having to fork over all that money at once or even over the two seasons he was supposed to play, a Bobby Bonilla-type deal was reached. For a 60-month span from November 1, 2017, to November 1, 2022, Bosh would receive twice-monthly checks in the amount of $434,393.

To save you the trouble of finding the calculator on your phone, that’s $52,127,160 that Bosh has been paid in the last five years without playing a game. To put that in some historical perspective, that’s more than double what Larry Bird made during his entire career with the Celtics and about $13 million more than Magic Johnson made in his with the Lakers.

E Chanlyn Neighbors-Richmond
1d ago

I believe the sports agent Leigh Steinberg may have stated it best...i"t's not what you're worth, its what you negotiate."😎

