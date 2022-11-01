ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?

How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
Gov. Newsom pauses latest round of state funding, calls for more aggressive action on homelessness

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that he will be pausing the latest round of state funding that was aimed to try and fight homelessness. The governor did not sound satisfied with the 2 percent reduction in homelessness by 2024 the current plans had as a goal. "At this pace, it would take decades to significantly curb homelessness in California – this approach is simply unacceptable. Everyone has to do better – cities, counties, and the state included," Newsom said in a statement.Newsom acted on Thursday to put the remaining third round of Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention grants on hold. He also said he will be convening local leaders sometime in mid-November to review how leaders are trying to tackle the homeless crisis. A share of $1 billion would have been provided to every county in the state with the grant now on hold. Newsom's office says more than $1.5 billion has already been provided by the state through the Homeless Emergency Aid Program as well as the first two rounds of HHAP funding.
California Doctors Sue Gov. Newsom and Medical Board over New Law Censoring Medical Advice

California surgeon Dr. Peter Mazolewski says the purpose of Assembly Bill 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) is to circumvent due process against doctors over “Covid misinformation conduct.”. AB 2098 will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label...
Why does it take California so long to count ballots?

With roughly 39 million people calling it home, California is the most populous state in the union. It’s also home to the most eligible voters by a sizeable margin. One of the challenges of having such a huge voting body is that it can take quite a while to collect and count each and every […]
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski talks political threats, stance on abortion rights

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is running for reelection against Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski is one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict former President Trump during his second impeachment trial. She joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the divisions within the Republican Party, and the search for a "path forward" on abortion rights.
John Fetterman defends record on crime

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back against Republican Mehmet Oz's claims that the Democrat is soft on crime. Oz and his allies have spent millions linking Fetterman to rising crime. Fetterman spoke with Robert Costa in an exclusive interview.
Hoopa Valley Tribe sues US over California water contracts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Hoopa Valley Tribe alleged in a lawsuit Monday that the federal government is violating its sovereignty and failing to collect money from California farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries. The tribe, which has a reservation in...
