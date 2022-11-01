Read full article on original website
Related
Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?
How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
Gov. Newsom pauses latest round of state funding, calls for more aggressive action on homelessness
SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that he will be pausing the latest round of state funding that was aimed to try and fight homelessness. The governor did not sound satisfied with the 2 percent reduction in homelessness by 2024 the current plans had as a goal. "At this pace, it would take decades to significantly curb homelessness in California – this approach is simply unacceptable. Everyone has to do better – cities, counties, and the state included," Newsom said in a statement.Newsom acted on Thursday to put the remaining third round of Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention grants on hold. He also said he will be convening local leaders sometime in mid-November to review how leaders are trying to tackle the homeless crisis. A share of $1 billion would have been provided to every county in the state with the grant now on hold. Newsom's office says more than $1.5 billion has already been provided by the state through the Homeless Emergency Aid Program as well as the first two rounds of HHAP funding.
KTVU FOX 2
Push to increase California voter turnout
Many groups are pushing voters, especially younger ones, to come out and vote before Nov. 8. Allie Rasmus reports.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
californiaglobe.com
California Doctors Sue Gov. Newsom and Medical Board over New Law Censoring Medical Advice
California surgeon Dr. Peter Mazolewski says the purpose of Assembly Bill 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) is to circumvent due process against doctors over “Covid misinformation conduct.”. AB 2098 will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label...
2022 midterms have "significant stakes for the climate." These are the state and local measures to watch.
The countdown to Election Day is now in the single digits, and this year there are a number of major issues on the line. One of those issues could have implications for humanity as a whole: climate change. "This midterm election has significant stakes for the climate," Geoffrey Henderson, a...
Why does it take California so long to count ballots?
With roughly 39 million people calling it home, California is the most populous state in the union. It’s also home to the most eligible voters by a sizeable margin. One of the challenges of having such a huge voting body is that it can take quite a while to collect and count each and every […]
Fossil fuel campaigns subvert democracy by undoing California drilling laws
Fossil fuel interests are spending big on local and state ballot measure referendums this year to dismantle laws that protect Californians and the climate.
"This is a deeply emotional issue:" Florida Gov. DeSantis' handling of COVID-19 helped shape his reelection campaign
COVID-19 still looms large in Florida's gubernatorial race and helped shape Gov. Ron DeSantis' image on the national political stage. Political analysts say DeSantis' handling of the pandemic may have benefitted him in his reelection campaign. In March of 2020, as the pandemic was unfolding, DeSantis joined governors across the...
Newsom campaigned on building 3.5 million homes. He hasn’t gotten even close
Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigned on housing production, an issue important to many Californians. But despite some accomplishments, the housing crisis is worse now than when he took office.
California election 2022: It’s a puzzle
Test your knowledge of the 2022 California election, state politics and other assorted trivia with a CalMatters crossword puzzle.
President Biden Plans Thursday, Friday Trip to San Diego as Election Day Nears
As Election Day approaches, the California Democratic Party hopes to get a boost in the tightly contested 49th Congressional District race when President Joe Biden visits San Diego to campaign for incumbent Rep. Mike Levin on Thursday. Details on the presidential visit are still unclear, but Levin’s director of communications...
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks about health concerns
In an interview with CBS News, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman spoke about concerns expressed by some voters over his health following a stroke. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss their interview and Fetterman's tight race against Republican Mehmet Oz.
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski talks political threats, stance on abortion rights
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is running for reelection against Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski is one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict former President Trump during his second impeachment trial. She joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the divisions within the Republican Party, and the search for a "path forward" on abortion rights.
Fetterman says he's "proud" to campaign with "100% sedition-free" presidents, Biden and Obama
Washington — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman said Thursday that he's "proud" to appear alongside President Biden and former President Barack Obama in the closing days of his campaign for the Senate and praised the two as "100% sedition-free." In an interview with CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent...
Judge agrees to appoint monitor for Trump Organization assets, prohibits transfer of assets without prior notice
A state judge Thursday granted a request by the New York attorney general for an order appointing a monitor to oversee the finances of the Trump Organization, and prohibited any proposed transfers of substantial assets without prior notice to the court, the AG and the monitor, while a state lawsuit against the company moves forward.
John Fetterman defends record on crime
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back against Republican Mehmet Oz's claims that the Democrat is soft on crime. Oz and his allies have spent millions linking Fetterman to rising crime. Fetterman spoke with Robert Costa in an exclusive interview.
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access. New Mexico is...
SFGate
Hoopa Valley Tribe sues US over California water contracts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Hoopa Valley Tribe alleged in a lawsuit Monday that the federal government is violating its sovereignty and failing to collect money from California farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries. The tribe, which has a reservation in...
Colorado could become 2nd state to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
Fresh off his third tour of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, Jason Lopez awoke in crisis from an alcohol-induced nap during a family gathering in Colorado in 2014. The Army Special Forces soldier, thinking he was once again in battle, grabbed the heavy coffee table in front of him and threw it across the living room.
CBS News
567K+
Followers
70K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0