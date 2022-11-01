Read full article on original website
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
tennismajors.com
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Paris Day 3 Predictions Including Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul
Round 2 of the ATP Paris Masters in Bercy continues to roll and brings the return of Rafael Nadal. The draw is still very strong, although Round 1 saw the departure of a few heavweights, including Jannik Sinner and Borna Coric. The early exit of Andy Murray at the hands of wild card crowd favorite Gilles Simon was also an unexpected twist, while Novak Djokovic marched on past the tricky Maxime Cressy. Certainly there will be some more twists and turns, but which rankings will hold? We make our calls below, including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mikael Ymer.
ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters
PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
Iga Swiatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset
World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets at the WTA Finals group stage, while Coco Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in a similarly swift match.Swiatek extended a winning streak against opponents in the top 10 to 13 in her fifth meeting with Kasatkina during their professional careers, with Swiatek winning her fourth of them 6-2 6-3.The Polish star defeated her Russian opponent with ease, saving all three break points and continuing to excel in a season that has seen her rise to the top of the game.“I think I started pretty well and that gave me...
FOX Sports
lastwordonsports.com
After The Big Three, Three Generations Fight It Out In Men’s Tennis
Now that Roger Federer has finally retired from men’s tennis and the era of The Big Three (Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) is officially over, what’s next for men’s tennis? Well, after an extraordinary weekend of indoor tennis in Vienna and Basel that has set the scene perfectly for the final Masters event of the year in Paris, all the signs are that The Big Three will be replaced by a remarkable battle between three different generations, in which Major-winners (and Major-contenders) who are divided in age by almost two decades will duke it out for the sport’s greatest prizes. And although this era will necessarily be much shorter-lived than that of The Big Three, it should still be spectacular.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Paris Day 4 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov
Nothing makes sense at the ATP Paris Masters, with Hubert Hurkacz, Daniil Medvedev, and Rafael Nadal exiting early in Round 2, after a quick Jannik Sinner exit in Round 1. Gilles Simon upsetting Taylor Fritz (after upsetting Andy Murray) also crashed the draw, as did Cameron Norrie’s loss to Corentin Moutet. Novak Djokovic continues to roll on, at least, giving the tournament some semblance of normalcy, but even then it was beginning to feel normal not to see him in draws. Could the seedings hold up to a blockbuster final featuring Djokovic vs Alcaraz? We make our calls below, including Casper Ruud vs Lorenzo Musetti.
lastwordonsports.com
Alex de Minaur: Three Keys to his Win Over Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Paris Masters
Alex de Minaur of Australia stunned fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-4 2-6 7-5 in the second round at the ATP Paris Masters on Wednesday. It was a big setback for the 26-year-old Russian, who arrived in the French capital fresh from his triumph in Vienna and was one of the pre-tournament favourites in Paris. It was a gruelling encounter, lasting for two hours and 45 minutes, as the 23-year-old Australian registered his first ever win against a top-five player. But what were the keys to the match.
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Finals Day 4 Predictions Including Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia
The second matches in Group Tracy Austin could have enormous consequences when it comes to qualification scenarios. The winners of the first ties get to play each other in a standout to decide who’s gonna be on a very straightforward path to the semifinals and who will still need plenty of effort to advance. Who do you think will prevail?
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Paris Masters Quarterfinal Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti
As the 2022 season winds down, we are left with the final eight competitors at the ATP Paris Masters. The loaded 56-man field has given us many quality matches, something that only ratchets up as the tournament advances. Legends of the sport and the future of tennis are all in action and, as always, we at LWOT have the preview and prediction for all four Friday matches in Paris. But who will advance?
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Paris Masters Day 4 Predictions Including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Gilles Simon
It should be an entertaining fourth day at the ATP Paris Masters with all eight round of 16 matches set to be played in Bercy. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule, including Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov. But who will reach the quarterfinals?
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Finals Day 5 Predictions Including Maria Sakkari vs Ons Jabeur
Friday sees the final matches of Group B take place at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth. Maria Sakkari has already secured her place in the knockout stages with two straight sets wins so far this week. However, the final spot is still to be determined. Any one of Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur or Aryna Sabalenka could grab the second spot. That should make for a great day of tennis across the two matches taking place on Friday. This is our only set of WTA Finals day 5 predictions, so let’s get stuck in.
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Fifth seed Tsitsipas dashes French hopes with win over Moutet
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 5 seed, ended French hopes at the Paris Masters on Thursday as he beat qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 7-6 (3) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Accor Arena. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta,...
lastwordonsports.com
How Does Diego Schwartzman Move Forward After Lackluster Season?
I remember it like it was yesterday. Paris, October, 2020. Diego Schwartzman was in a battle with Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. Thiem had taken the third set in 8-6 in a tiebreak to go up two sets to one. It felt to many as if Schwartzman’s...
FOX Sports
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
atptour.com
Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...
