Now that Roger Federer has finally retired from men’s tennis and the era of The Big Three (Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) is officially over, what’s next for men’s tennis? Well, after an extraordinary weekend of indoor tennis in Vienna and Basel that has set the scene perfectly for the final Masters event of the year in Paris, all the signs are that The Big Three will be replaced by a remarkable battle between three different generations, in which Major-winners (and Major-contenders) who are divided in age by almost two decades will duke it out for the sport’s greatest prizes. And although this era will necessarily be much shorter-lived than that of The Big Three, it should still be spectacular.

2 DAYS AGO