Here it comes! Those first snowflakes of the winter of 2022-23 may soon fly in Billings!. The forecast is calling for high temperatures in the 30’s Thursday and snow with a low around 27 degrees. Brrrrrrrr! While Montanans are used to winter conditions and snowy conditions, it’s always worth a mention to take it slowly driving and walking on ice and snow. Make sure to take your time doing both. Slip and falls make up 50 percent of ER injuries and can be serious and life altering.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO