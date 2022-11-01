ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd, MT

KULR8

Bobcat All-Time Greats Go Head-to-Head in Exhibition Game

In his postgame press conference on Sunday, Montana State University Billings Men's Basketball Coach Mick Durham said it is hard to believe he got the chance to coach against his former player and current MSU Men's Basketball Coach Danny Sprinkle. "You know I'm just really proud of him," Durham said....
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Mustangs announce 2023 schedule for 75th anniversary season

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs will begin their 75th anniversary season in professional baseball on Tuesday, May 23, at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads. The Pioneer League club released its 2023 schedule on Tuesday via a press release. The Mustangs first started playing in Billings in 1948 and...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Carroll-MSUB Highlights

No. 4 Carroll evens record with home-opening victory over MSU Billings; Carroll men fall to Boise State in exhibition. “We started moving the ball, getting ball reversals, getting everybody involved. We played with a lot more tempo [in the second half].” — Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

First snowfall in Billings mid-week

Get ready for a big change in the weather this week; Mother Nature is going to let Old Man Winter show his face by mid-week. Don’t be fooled because the temps will be well above normal in the lower 50’s on Monday and Tuesday. But things are going...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Get ready for first snowfall in Billings

Here it comes! Those first snowflakes of the winter of 2022-23 may soon fly in Billings!. The forecast is calling for high temperatures in the 30’s Thursday and snow with a low around 27 degrees. Brrrrrrrr! While Montanans are used to winter conditions and snowy conditions, it’s always worth a mention to take it slowly driving and walking on ice and snow. Make sure to take your time doing both. Slip and falls make up 50 percent of ER injuries and can be serious and life altering.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Two vehicle crash at 38th and Grand; Try to avoid area

Emergency services had not arrived on scene of this two vehicle accident at 38th and Grand in Billings. Both drivers were able to move their crashed vehicles to the roundabout area. Both drives were awake and conscious. We’ll keep you updated. BPD dispatch is asking drivers to slow down or...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Woman remains hospitalized after reportedly falling from top of Rims

BPD and Billings Fire responded shortly after midnight Monday. Billings Fire and the BFD technical rescue team responded to Hwy 3 near Southview Drive for a woman who reportedly fell off the top of the Rims. No names have been released. The victim was rescued and transported to a local...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Shooting on 2nd Ave. in Billings sends man to hospital

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was hospitalized with minor injuries after a shooting in the 3000 block of 2nd Avenue North Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter no one has been arrested at this time. There is no immediate threat to the public, and an...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
MONTANA STATE

