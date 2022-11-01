Read full article on original website
Related
Billings Central football using bye week to get 'back to basics' ahead of first playoff matchup
BILLINGS--The Class A football playoffs are underway, and the Billings Central Rams are preparing to head into the playoffs with just one loss during the regular season. They said they've used their bye week to get back to basics. "We're not really changing too much, just kind of getting focused...
Three local volleyball teams preparing for competitive Eastern A divisional tournament
BILLINGS--The Eastern A divisional volleyball tournament starts Wednesday in Sidney, and three Yellowstone County teams are gearing up for the postseason. Billings Central, Lockwood, and Laurel are all teams with very different stories, but the same goal--advancing to State. Billings Central is coming into the divisional tournament as the number...
Bobcat All-Time Greats Go Head-to-Head in Exhibition Game
In his postgame press conference on Sunday, Montana State University Billings Men's Basketball Coach Mick Durham said it is hard to believe he got the chance to coach against his former player and current MSU Men's Basketball Coach Danny Sprinkle. "You know I'm just really proud of him," Durham said....
Billings Mustangs announce 2023 schedule for 75th anniversary season
BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs will begin their 75th anniversary season in professional baseball on Tuesday, May 23, at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads. The Pioneer League club released its 2023 schedule on Tuesday via a press release. The Mustangs first started playing in Billings in 1948 and...
Carroll-MSUB Highlights
No. 4 Carroll evens record with home-opening victory over MSU Billings; Carroll men fall to Boise State in exhibition. “We started moving the ball, getting ball reversals, getting everybody involved. We played with a lot more tempo [in the second half].” — Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers.
Montanans eagerly await Powerball results; Montana Millionaire sold out
The Montana Millionaire sold out in a record breaking 29 hours, but that isn't keeping Montanans from their lottery games as the Powerball has reached 1.2 billion dollars.
First snowfall in Billings mid-week
Get ready for a big change in the weather this week; Mother Nature is going to let Old Man Winter show his face by mid-week. Don’t be fooled because the temps will be well above normal in the lower 50’s on Monday and Tuesday. But things are going...
Reflections From a Tomboy Who Became a Montana Beauty Queen
Many Montanans will recognize the face of Becky Hillier, the talented TV broadcaster who anchored the nightly news on both KTVQ and KULR-8 TV stations in Billings. She also anchored a statewide morning show for a time as well. Did you know that she grew up as a tomboy in...
Get ready for first snowfall in Billings
Here it comes! Those first snowflakes of the winter of 2022-23 may soon fly in Billings!. The forecast is calling for high temperatures in the 30’s Thursday and snow with a low around 27 degrees. Brrrrrrrr! While Montanans are used to winter conditions and snowy conditions, it’s always worth a mention to take it slowly driving and walking on ice and snow. Make sure to take your time doing both. Slip and falls make up 50 percent of ER injuries and can be serious and life altering.
Changes are on the way; here are the details
Winds will be sticking around through tomorrow afternoon with the strongest winds west and south of Billings in the foothills.
Motorcyclist injured after hitting train in Billings
This happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night on King Avenue West about a block east of Daniel Street.
Motorcylist killed on Billings West End
Billings police said on social media that the westbound lanes of Broadwater are closed from 19th Street West to 21st Street West.
Two vehicle crash at 38th and Grand; Try to avoid area
Emergency services had not arrived on scene of this two vehicle accident at 38th and Grand in Billings. Both drivers were able to move their crashed vehicles to the roundabout area. Both drives were awake and conscious. We’ll keep you updated. BPD dispatch is asking drivers to slow down or...
Woman remains hospitalized after reportedly falling from top of Rims
BPD and Billings Fire responded shortly after midnight Monday. Billings Fire and the BFD technical rescue team responded to Hwy 3 near Southview Drive for a woman who reportedly fell off the top of the Rims. No names have been released. The victim was rescued and transported to a local...
Vandals continuously target windows at Billings elementary school
Each shattered window costs at least $500 to fix. It’s money that comes out of the district’s pocket.
Dude Rancher Lodge in Billings known for paranormal activity, haunted history
The Dude Rancher Lodge first opened in 1950. After the original owners passed away, paranormal activity began.
Forced out by floods: Fromberg woman leaves home 4 months after flooding
Montana’s high housing prices put a new home out of reach and Bandy had to make the hard decision to move back to her home state of Missouri.
Shooting on 2nd Ave. in Billings sends man to hospital
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was hospitalized with minor injuries after a shooting in the 3000 block of 2nd Avenue North Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter no one has been arrested at this time. There is no immediate threat to the public, and an...
Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
[Breaking] Another Motorcyclist Killed in Billings on Broadwater Ave
This just in from the Billings Police Department, a motorcyclist has been killed on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue. Broadwater is closed from 19th to 21st, and the Billings Police Department asks you to take an alternative route, and expect delays. This article will be updated as more information...
