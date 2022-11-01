ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

universitystar.com

Hays County General Election 2022 voting guide

The General Election is on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and will continue until Nov. 4. The University Star has compiled a guide for everything you'll need to know before heading to the polls in Hays County. Voting Locations. All polling locations are open from 7 a.m....
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Nothing Bundt Cakes now serving signature cakes, ‘bundtlets’ in Cedar Park

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first Cedar Park location in 1890 Ranch on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its grand opening in 1890 Ranch with a series of events Oct. 4-7. Located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. H800, Cedar Park, the business serves its signature bundt cakes and "bundtlets" in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and chocolate chocolate chip.
CEDAR PARK, TX
enchantingtexas.com

10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas

Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

Railroad Remedy: A new take on country-rock in San Marcos

The country-rock scene in Texas is pulling itself up by its bootstraps with a younger generation. Railroad Remedy, a local country-rock band, is using artist diversification and collaboration to make its genre mainstream. Railroad Remedy consists of lead singer and rhythm guitarist Cameron Allbright, a digital media innovation junior, bassist...
SAN MARCOS, TX
MySanAntonio

These 9 neighborhoods are home to San Antonio's best high schools

Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Eater

Bernie Sanders Ate Lots of Tacos at Austin Restaurant Nixta Taqueria

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Texas this weekend, as part of efforts to encourage midterm election voting, including rallies with Democratic Congressional candidate Greg Casar. In fact, Casar took Sanders to dinner at East Austin Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria. The group dined on duck carnitas and bean and cheese tacos and posed for photos with the staff and co-owners chef Edgar Rico and co-owner Sara Mardanbigi. (Remember the Bernie Sanders mittens meme?)
AUSTIN, TX
texas.gov

AUSTIN REAL ESTATE SCAMMER SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON

Securities Commissioner Travis J. Iles announced that Tommie “Tom” Carter Jr, a 64-year-old resident of Austin, Texas, was convicted of first-degree securities fraud and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $830,000 to victims. An investigation conducted by...
AUSTIN, TX

