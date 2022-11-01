Read full article on original website
Related
kut.org
Pflugerville ISD has eight props on the ballot. Here's what they're all about.
Pflugerville residents will be voting on eight school propositions this election. Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Douglas Killian says he's curious to see what voters end up supporting. “That’s why there’s kind of a smorgasbord of things for you to look at," he said. Early voting runs through Friday ahead...
universitystar.com
Hays County General Election 2022 voting guide
The General Election is on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and will continue until Nov. 4. The University Star has compiled a guide for everything you'll need to know before heading to the polls in Hays County. Voting Locations. All polling locations are open from 7 a.m....
Hopdoddy to Expand into Kyle
It is notable that the filing lists a $2.5 million estimated construction cost, suggesting that the facility and its amenities will be significant.
Notable Temple Restauranteur to Make Georgetown Debut
“Georgetown has the best of both worlds—all the amenities a city can provide, but still with the charm of a small town. You could not pick a better place in the entire United States than Georgetown.”
Country’s largest Buc-ee’s to break ground in Central Texas
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas on Nov. 16.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
How early voting is shaping up in Travis County
Travis County has 38 voting locations open for early voting and will have 167 locations on Election Day.
Nothing Bundt Cakes now serving signature cakes, ‘bundtlets’ in Cedar Park
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first Cedar Park location in 1890 Ranch on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its grand opening in 1890 Ranch with a series of events Oct. 4-7. Located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. H800, Cedar Park, the business serves its signature bundt cakes and "bundtlets" in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and chocolate chocolate chip.
enchantingtexas.com
10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas
Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
universitystar.com
Railroad Remedy: A new take on country-rock in San Marcos
The country-rock scene in Texas is pulling itself up by its bootstraps with a younger generation. Railroad Remedy, a local country-rock band, is using artist diversification and collaboration to make its genre mainstream. Railroad Remedy consists of lead singer and rhythm guitarist Cameron Allbright, a digital media innovation junior, bassist...
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
Ordinance providing wiggle room for Austin renters to start this month
AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 7, the right-to-cure ordinance will take effect in Austin. The right to cure requires landlords to give tenants a seven-day notice before an eviction notice. "There are many Austinites who live paycheck to paycheck," said District 2 Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. "When you...
61st annual Wurstfest commences in New Braunfels on Friday, Nov. 4
During the 10-day festival, guests will enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, games, dancing, beer and — of course — lots of sausage.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
MySanAntonio
These 9 neighborhoods are home to San Antonio's best high schools
Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.
Eater
Bernie Sanders Ate Lots of Tacos at Austin Restaurant Nixta Taqueria
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Texas this weekend, as part of efforts to encourage midterm election voting, including rallies with Democratic Congressional candidate Greg Casar. In fact, Casar took Sanders to dinner at East Austin Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria. The group dined on duck carnitas and bean and cheese tacos and posed for photos with the staff and co-owners chef Edgar Rico and co-owner Sara Mardanbigi. (Remember the Bernie Sanders mittens meme?)
texas.gov
AUSTIN REAL ESTATE SCAMMER SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON
Securities Commissioner Travis J. Iles announced that Tommie “Tom” Carter Jr, a 64-year-old resident of Austin, Texas, was convicted of first-degree securities fraud and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $830,000 to victims. An investigation conducted by...
A GOP Official Is Allegedly Knocking on Doors to Tell People They Can’t Vote
Voters in Texas are facing an onslaught of voter intimidation tactics in the lead-up to the midterm elections next week—and in at least one instance the intimidation is allegedly being carried out by a prominent member of the local Republican Party. Last week, a woman in Austin reported an...
