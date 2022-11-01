Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.

