Read full article on original website
Related
postsouth.com
Vast array of decisions await Iberville Parish voters Tuesday on Election Day
A long line of hotly contested races and a list of constitutional amendments await voters across Iberville Parish and throughout the state on Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. at precincts throughout the parish and statewide. Additional information can be found on the Secretary of State website www.geauxvote.com.
theadvocate.com
New wave of money flows into Baton Rouge school board races, now funding attack ads
Almost $1 million has been spent so far on races for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, about half of that during the first three weeks of October, with more to come as the Nov. 8 election draws close. Heavy spending by charter school-friendly education reform groups remains the...
pelicanpostonline.com
Five more reasons to vote for John DeFrances, School Board District 5A
Today is the final day of Early Voting for the November 8 election and there is one contest in Ascension Parish that should not be a close call. Incumbent District 5A School Board member John DeFrances has a stellar voting record and a keen understanding of the challenges confronting the public school system in the near term and beyond. DeFrances has focused on five of those challenges.
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales Commission to consider annexing 55 acres for Doug Diez company (Monday)
Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. A Public Hearing to consider the petition of annexation of Parcel 3448800, for Brittany Point, LLC, owned by Doug Diez, being 55.14 acres, Section 34-9-3, located on the north side of Hwy 30, currently addressed as 42320 La Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools employees approved for one-time payments up to $1,300
The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for full-time and eligible part-time employees for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent David Alexander announced the following amounts in a letter to public schools employees:. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $650. All...
Southern Digest
Decades of Trimming and Achieving: SULC honors Longtime Barber, Irvin, Sr.
The Southern University Student BAR Association Diversity Committee presented the “Creating a More Respectful World” award to Robert J. Irvin, Sr., a barber for 58 years of service. Irvin Sr. along with his wife, three children and siblings are all alumni of Southern University. Mr. Irvin is the...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
brproud.com
OJJ: Transfer of youths to Angola campus ‘successful’
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Two weeks ago, the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) transferred eight youths to Angola, a maximum-security facility that has historically housed adults. The eight youths live on a secluded part of the campus called the West Feliciana Center for Youth after a string of...
Baton Rouge leaders addressing continued concerns of homeless camps, illegal dump sites
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homeless camps are a common scene across the country, and Baton Rouge is no exception. According to a recent study, more than 3000 people experience homelessness in Louisiana on any given day. “The amount of trash that accumulates at a homeless camp is unbelievable,” Parry...
brproud.com
DCFS receives approval to distribute supplemental benefits for November
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was given permission by the federal government to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for this month. So when should the most recent SNAP benefits show up on EBT cards?. DCFS said, “For current SNAP recipients, all...
theadvocate.com
LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members
LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
brproud.com
3 Pointe Coupee Parish schools placed on lockdown Thursday morning
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – An elementary school in Pointe Coupee Parish was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office says suspicious activity reports near Rosenwald Elementary forced the school to go into lockdown. False River Academy and Catholic High School were put on soft lockdowns.
brproud.com
Trial date set for former BRPD officer arrested in 2021 corruption probe
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A former Baton Rouge Police Department officer who was arrested in the spring of 2021 in a corruption probe is scheduled to go to trial in June. Jason Acree turned himself in to police on charges of making false statements, maintaining false public records, and malfeasance in office on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The police department said its internal investigation into the narcotics division included allegations of officers planting drugs, Black people stopped without probable cause, and the use of prostitutes to set up drug dealers.
theadvocate.com
Built for sacred sleep, The Baton Rouge National Cemetery
The Civil War created our national cemeteries. Six hundred and twenty thousand died, calculated at 10% of the population in the 1860s. In 1862, the Civil War battle in Baton Rouge concentrated in the east side of the city. Specifically, much of the fighting happened within Magnolia Cemetery, near the intersection of 19th Street and Florida. By 1867, a military cemetery was formed nearby, and the federal government had begun the peacetime campaign of burying the war dead in proper final resting places. Burying the Union, Federal soldiers, that is. Families and friends bore the responsibility of “bivouacking the dead” Confederates.
theadvocate.com
This national engineering firm is moving from Perkins Rowe to downtown Baton Rouge
HNTB, a national engineering firm, plans to move its Baton Rouge offices from Perkins Rowe into the II Rivermark Centre office building. HNTB will take up about 9,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the office building at 450 Laurel St., which had been known as the Chase North Tower.
wbrz.com
Students facing discipline after fight forced lockdown at Istrouma High; school system took days to answer questions
BATON ROUGE - Several students are facing suspension after a fight that triggered a lockdown and a police response at a high school campus this week. The fight happened sometime Tuesday morning at Istrouma High School and ultimately drew police officers to the campus to help ensure the situation was under control. No arrests were made, and there were reportedly no weapons involved.
wbrz.com
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
WAFB.com
Join us in the Beat Bama Blood Drive
LSU addresses lighting concerns at annual "Light Walk" The LSU Student Government Association hosted an annual event called “The Light Walk”. Organizers say it is a way to get administration involved, so that students can voice their concerns.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish eyed for $7.5 billion 'blue' ammonia plant from Texas energy startup
In another move that could boost the Baton Rouge area’s move toward a cleaner industrial corridor, a Texas-based energy startup on Monday announced it will consider a 1,700-acre site on the Mississippi River’s west bank in Ascension Parish for a $7.5 billion hydrogen-ammonia plant. Clean Hydrogen Works, formed...
Comments / 0