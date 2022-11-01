ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Five more reasons to vote for John DeFrances, School Board District 5A

Today is the final day of Early Voting for the November 8 election and there is one contest in Ascension Parish that should not be a close call. Incumbent District 5A School Board member John DeFrances has a stellar voting record and a keen understanding of the challenges confronting the public school system in the near term and beyond. DeFrances has focused on five of those challenges.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales Commission to consider annexing 55 acres for Doug Diez company (Monday)

Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. A Public Hearing to consider the petition of annexation of Parcel 3448800, for Brittany Point, LLC, owned by Doug Diez, being 55.14 acres, Section 34-9-3, located on the north side of Hwy 30, currently addressed as 42320 La Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools employees approved for one-time payments up to $1,300

The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for full-time and eligible part-time employees for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent David Alexander announced the following amounts in a letter to public schools employees:. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $650. All...
brproud.com

OJJ: Transfer of youths to Angola campus ‘successful’

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Two weeks ago, the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) transferred eight youths to Angola, a maximum-security facility that has historically housed adults. The eight youths live on a secluded part of the campus called the West Feliciana Center for Youth after a string of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DCFS receives approval to distribute supplemental benefits for November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was given permission by the federal government to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for this month. So when should the most recent SNAP benefits show up on EBT cards?. DCFS said, “For current SNAP recipients, all...
theadvocate.com

LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members

LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3 Pointe Coupee Parish schools placed on lockdown Thursday morning

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – An elementary school in Pointe Coupee Parish was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office says suspicious activity reports near Rosenwald Elementary forced the school to go into lockdown. False River Academy and Catholic High School were put on soft lockdowns.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Trial date set for former BRPD officer arrested in 2021 corruption probe

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A former Baton Rouge Police Department officer who was arrested in the spring of 2021 in a corruption probe is scheduled to go to trial in June. Jason Acree turned himself in to police on charges of making false statements, maintaining false public records, and malfeasance in office on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The police department said its internal investigation into the narcotics division included allegations of officers planting drugs, Black people stopped without probable cause, and the use of prostitutes to set up drug dealers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Built for sacred sleep, The Baton Rouge National Cemetery

The Civil War created our national cemeteries. Six hundred and twenty thousand died, calculated at 10% of the population in the 1860s. In 1862, the Civil War battle in Baton Rouge concentrated in the east side of the city. Specifically, much of the fighting happened within Magnolia Cemetery, near the intersection of 19th Street and Florida. By 1867, a military cemetery was formed nearby, and the federal government had begun the peacetime campaign of burying the war dead in proper final resting places. Burying the Union, Federal soldiers, that is. Families and friends bore the responsibility of “bivouacking the dead” Confederates.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Students facing discipline after fight forced lockdown at Istrouma High; school system took days to answer questions

BATON ROUGE - Several students are facing suspension after a fight that triggered a lockdown and a police response at a high school campus this week. The fight happened sometime Tuesday morning at Istrouma High School and ultimately drew police officers to the campus to help ensure the situation was under control. No arrests were made, and there were reportedly no weapons involved.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Join us in the Beat Bama Blood Drive

LSU addresses lighting concerns at annual "Light Walk" The LSU Student Government Association hosted an annual event called “The Light Walk”. Organizers say it is a way to get administration involved, so that students can voice their concerns.

