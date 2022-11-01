ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe Police searching for robbery suspect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — South Lake Tahoe Police officers are looking for the suspect in a convenience store robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the report of a robbery on Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. which had just occurred at 7-11 at 800 Emerald Bay Rd. The 7-11 employee reported that the suspect had already fled the store on foot.
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
Human remains found in hills above north Reno neighborhood

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have found a set of human remains in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood. The unidentified remains were found late Halloween night in an area of Lower Evans Canyon by a hiker. Detectives with the robbery/homicide unit took over...
Missing elderly Reno woman who suffers from dementia found safe

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The missing elderly Reno woman who suffers from dementia was found safe, the Reno Police Department says. 70-year-old, Nga Thi Dao has been located and is reunited with her family. Original story:. The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's...
Eddy House partnering with businesses to raise funds for youth shelter

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and Eddy House is partnering with northern Nevada businesses to raise awareness and funds for the youth shelter. Eddy House is partnering with over 40 businesses to raise the necessary funding to serve homeless...
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
Space heater sparks RV fire in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An unattended to space heater is to blame for an RV fire at a Wadsworth mobile home park on Thursday morning. Captain Don Pelt with Pyramid Lake Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out at around 9 a.m. at the Smokeshop RV Park on Nov. 3.
Washoe County School District to host job fair Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District is inviting community members to explore careers at its upcoming job fair. The district is looking to fill a number of positions including accountant, accounts payable, controller, assistant project manager, data & research analyst and many more.
Two people displaced after house fire near Moon Rocks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people are displaced after a house fire near Moon Rocks on Monday night, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) says. Shortly before 8:00 p.m., TMFR and the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Ernie Lane just north of Palomino Valley.
Pyramid Way lane closures happening in November

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lane closures will take place on Pyramid Way in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) repaves a section of the roadway. The closures begin on Nov. 1 and continue through Nov 11. Daytime single lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way. Overnight single lane closures will also take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m for paving.
Feet of snow expected in the Sierra starting this weekend

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch as feet of snow are expected in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and sticking around through late Tuesday night. Two to four feet of snow is forecasted for elevations 7000 feet and above....
