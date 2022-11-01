Friday sees the final matches of Group B take place at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth. Maria Sakkari has already secured her place in the knockout stages with two straight sets wins so far this week. However, the final spot is still to be determined. Any one of Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur or Aryna Sabalenka could grab the second spot. That should make for a great day of tennis across the two matches taking place on Friday. This is our only set of WTA Finals day 5 predictions, so let’s get stuck in.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO