ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
tennismajors.com
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
Iga Swiatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset
World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets at the WTA Finals group stage, while Coco Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in a similarly swift match.Swiatek extended a winning streak against opponents in the top 10 to 13 in her fifth meeting with Kasatkina during their professional careers, with Swiatek winning her fourth of them 6-2 6-3.The Polish star defeated her Russian opponent with ease, saving all three break points and continuing to excel in a season that has seen her rise to the top of the game.“I think I started pretty well and that gave me...
programminginsider.com
Rolex Paris Masters 2022 Live: TV Coverage
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Here you will know the Paris Masters 2022 live coverage, schedule, streaming guide, top seeds, and more. The 2022 Rolex Paris Masters is a professional tennis event under the ATP Tour. The men’s exclusive indoor hard-court tennis event will begin on October 31st.
tennisuptodate.com
"I’m aware that I’m not going to be able to play forever, I know that" - Murray drops retirement hint after Simon exit at Paris Masters
Andy Murray suffered another disappointing loss at the Paris Masters with talks of retirement coming up again. The British player has to respond to retirement questions pretty much weekly but they are always louder when he suffers a disappointing loss. His 2022 season ended with a loss against Gilles Simon who was essentially playing the final match of his career as he will retire after the event.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Paris Day 3 Predictions Including Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur
The final ATP Masters event of the year is a truly loaded one in Paris. Not since the French Open have Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, and Daniil Medvedev played in the same draw. Today we’re excited to predict Medvedev’s second-round meeting with Alex De Minaur and the tough second-rounds of Taylor Fritz, Pablo Carreno Busta and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia breezes past Coco Gauff in US Open rematch, notches opening win at WTA Finals
World No.6 Caroline Garcia was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday night, as she dispatched of Coco Gauff to secure her first win at the 2022 WTA Finals. Garcia looked as focused as she'd ever been, racing past the World No.4 in a 6-4 6-3 victory. Both ladies were meeting for the second time in as many months, with Garcia recording another victory after prevailing in their US Open quarterfinal encounter in September.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Paris Day 4 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov
Nothing makes sense at the ATP Paris Masters, with Hubert Hurkacz, Daniil Medvedev, and Rafael Nadal exiting early in Round 2, after a quick Jannik Sinner exit in Round 1. Gilles Simon upsetting Taylor Fritz (after upsetting Andy Murray) also crashed the draw, as did Cameron Norrie’s loss to Corentin Moutet. Novak Djokovic continues to roll on, at least, giving the tournament some semblance of normalcy, but even then it was beginning to feel normal not to see him in draws. Could the seedings hold up to a blockbuster final featuring Djokovic vs Alcaraz? We make our calls below, including Casper Ruud vs Lorenzo Musetti.
atptour.com
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev Complete 2022 Nitto ATP Finals Field
The singles field for the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals is set. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev on Wednesday claimed the final two spots for the season finale, which will be played at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from 13-20 November. Auger-Aliassime and Rublev join Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud,...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Paris Masters Day 4 Predictions Including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Gilles Simon
It should be an entertaining fourth day at the ATP Paris Masters with all eight round of 16 matches set to be played in Bercy. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule, including Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov. But who will reach the quarterfinals?
lastwordonsports.com
Alex de Minaur: Three Keys to his Win Over Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Paris Masters
Alex de Minaur of Australia stunned fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-4 2-6 7-5 in the second round at the ATP Paris Masters on Wednesday. It was a big setback for the 26-year-old Russian, who arrived in the French capital fresh from his triumph in Vienna and was one of the pre-tournament favourites in Paris. It was a gruelling encounter, lasting for two hours and 45 minutes, as the 23-year-old Australian registered his first ever win against a top-five player. But what were the keys to the match.
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Finals Day 5 Predictions Including Maria Sakkari vs Ons Jabeur
Friday sees the final matches of Group B take place at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth. Maria Sakkari has already secured her place in the knockout stages with two straight sets wins so far this week. However, the final spot is still to be determined. Any one of Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur or Aryna Sabalenka could grab the second spot. That should make for a great day of tennis across the two matches taking place on Friday. This is our only set of WTA Finals day 5 predictions, so let’s get stuck in.
lastwordonsports.com
How Does Diego Schwartzman Move Forward After Lackluster Season?
I remember it like it was yesterday. Paris, October, 2020. Diego Schwartzman was in a battle with Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. Thiem had taken the third set in 8-6 in a tiebreak to go up two sets to one. It felt to many as if Schwartzman’s...
atptour.com
After A Final Magical Moment, Gilles Simon Bids Adieu
Frenchman, who climbed as high as World No. 6, retires after 20-year career. Before walking on Court Central Monday evening to play Andy Murray at the Rolex Paris Masters, Gilles Simon felt the same pressure he had before each of his 895 previous tour-level matches. “I feel the exact same...
atptour.com
Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...
