ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Irving doesn't speak Tuesday amid social media post fallout

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKgsS_0iv4eWML00

Kyrie Irving did not speak to reporters again Tuesday while the Brooklyn Nets decide how best to respond to the fallout from the star guard posting a link to an antisemitic film on social media.

Irving defiantly defended himself and his right to post whatever he believes after the Nets' game Saturday, and general manager Sean Marks said the team didn't want to cause additional “fuss” by Irving speaking again after it played Tuesday.

“I think everybody knows he’s going to have to answer these questions at some point and he hasn’t sort of shied away in the past,” Marks said. “But I think the last postgame meeting didn’t go well and we’re not trying to cover it up, I think this is something that needs to be addressed, but let’s address it in the right form and fashion.”

Irving was held to a season-low four points in the Nets' 108-99 loss to Chicago. He shot 2 for 12, missing all six 3-point attempts.

Marks said the controversy surrounding Irving wasn't the catalyst for the team moving on from coach Steve Nash on Tuesday. But it's another headache for a team that is struggling on the court and alienating fans off it. Some wore “Fight Antisemitism” shirts while sitting courtside in the Nets' victory over Indiana on Monday.

“Look, it’s understandable. I’m completely empathetic to what’s going on here,” Marks said. “I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in, you know?”

Irving, who deleted the Twitter post on Sunday, did not speak to the media after the game Monday.

Marks said the organization is having discussions with the Anti-Defamation League for advice on the best course of action with Irving. Irving will continue playing in the meantime, but not speak for at least one more game.

“At some point he will come up here and do media again, but I think at this point we don’t want to cause more fuss right now, more interaction with people,” Marks said. “Let’s let him simmer down and let’s ... I guess let’s let cooler minds prevail. We need to go out and educate ourselves, educate the whole group and get some direction, seek from the experts, and one of them is certainly the ADL.”

———

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says Kyrie Irving caused 'harm to a lot of people' with his actions: 'I don't condone any hate'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has long been one of the NBA's vocal leaders on social issues, and on Friday night he discussed the situation concerning his former teammate, Kyrie Irving, who was recently suspended for at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets for posting a Twitter link to a documentary featuring antisemitic material and failing to issue a sufficient apology in a timely manner.
CBS Sacramento

Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators

BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as 'Elon Musk' in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce."Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended," Musk wrote. While Twitter previously issued warnings before suspensions, now that...
ABC News

ABC News

895K+
Followers
188K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy