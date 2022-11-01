ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First round of College Football Playoff rankings revealed

By Joe Vitale
 2 days ago
The initial College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night after nine weeks of play.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who are sitting at 8-0 with a matchup looming against the Tennessee Volunteers (8-0), checked in at No. 3 in the rankings.

That means it will be a top-three meeting this Saturday in Athens between the Dawgs and the Vols, who rank No. 1 overall.

Georgia has arguably college football’s most impressive win this season: A 49-3 hammering of Oregon, which ranks No. 8 in the initial rankings. However, the committee did not consider that better than what Tennessee and Ohio State have accomplished.

In total, the Southeastern Conference has 4 teams inside the top-ten with Alabama and LSU checking in highly as well.

Here’s a look at the full top-25 rankings, with each team’s national title odds (courtesy of BetMGM)…

25

UCF Knights (6-2)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Cincinnati

Natty odds: +50,000

24

Texas Longhorns (5-3)

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Key wins: Oklahoma

Natty odds: +50,000

23

Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Washington State

Natty odds: +50,000

22

NC State Wolfpack (6-2)

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Key wins: FSU, Texas Tech, ECU

Natty odds: +50,000

21

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: FSU, Liberty

Natty odds: +50,000

20

Syracuse Orange (6-2)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: NC State

Natty odds: +50,000

19

Tulane Green Wave (7-1)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Key wins: Houston, Kansas State

Natty odds: +100,000

18

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Key wins: Texas, Baylor

Natty odds: +30,000

17

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: App State, Pitt, Miami

Natty odds: +10,000 (Tar Heels Wire)

16

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Key wins: Wisconsin, Iowa

Natty odds: +25,000

15

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Auburn, Purdue

Natty odds: +50,000 (Nittany Lions Wire)

14

Utah Utes (6-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: USC, Oregon State

Natty odds: +30,000

13

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State

Natty odds: +50,000

12

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Key wins: Utah, Washington

Natty odds: +25,000

11

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Key wins: Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky

Natty odds: +10,000

10

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Key wins: Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State

Natty odds: +25,000

9

USC Trojans (7-1)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Washington State, Oregon State

Natty odds: +6,600 (Trojan Wire)

8

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Key wins: UCLA, BYU

Natty odds: +4,000 (Ducks Wire)

7

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Key wins: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oklahoma

Natty odds: +6,600

6

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Texas A&M, Texas, Mississippi State, Arkansas

Natty odds: +300 (Roll Tide Wire)

5

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Key wins: Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa

Natty odds: +1,600 (Wolverines Wire)

4

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Key wins: Wake Forest, Syracuse, NC State, FSU

Natty odds: +1,600 (Clemson Wire)

3

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Key wins: Oregon, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida

Natty odds: +200

2

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Key wins: Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan State

Natty odds: +200 (Buckeyes Wire)

1

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Alabama, LSU, Florida, Kentucky, Pitt

Natty odds: +1,100 (Vols Wire)

