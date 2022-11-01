First round of College Football Playoff rankings revealed

The initial College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night after nine weeks of play.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who are sitting at 8-0 with a matchup looming against the Tennessee Volunteers (8-0), checked in at No. 3 in the rankings.

That means it will be a top-three meeting this Saturday in Athens between the Dawgs and the Vols, who rank No. 1 overall.

Georgia has arguably college football’s most impressive win this season: A 49-3 hammering of Oregon, which ranks No. 8 in the initial rankings. However, the committee did not consider that better than what Tennessee and Ohio State have accomplished.

In total, the Southeastern Conference has 4 teams inside the top-ten with Alabama and LSU checking in highly as well.

Here’s a look at the full top-25 rankings, with each team’s national title odds (courtesy of BetMGM)…

25

UCF Knights (6-2)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Cincinnati

Natty odds: +50,000

24

Texas Longhorns (5-3)

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Key wins: Oklahoma

Natty odds: +50,000

23

Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Washington State

Natty odds: +50,000

22

NC State Wolfpack (6-2)

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Key wins: FSU, Texas Tech, ECU

Natty odds: +50,000

21

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: FSU, Liberty

Natty odds: +50,000

20

Syracuse Orange (6-2)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: NC State

Natty odds: +50,000

19

Tulane Green Wave (7-1)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Key wins: Houston, Kansas State

Natty odds: +100,000

18

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Key wins: Texas, Baylor

Natty odds: +30,000

17

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: App State, Pitt, Miami

Natty odds: +10,000 (Tar Heels Wire)

16

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Key wins: Wisconsin, Iowa

Natty odds: +25,000

15

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Auburn, Purdue

Natty odds: +50,000 (Nittany Lions Wire)

14

Utah Utes (6-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: USC, Oregon State

Natty odds: +30,000

13

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State

Natty odds: +50,000

12

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Key wins: Utah, Washington

Natty odds: +25,000

11

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Key wins: Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky

Natty odds: +10,000

10

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Key wins: Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State

Natty odds: +25,000

9

USC Trojans (7-1)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Washington State, Oregon State

Natty odds: +6,600 (Trojan Wire)

8

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Key wins: UCLA, BYU

Natty odds: +4,000 (Ducks Wire)

7

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Key wins: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oklahoma

Natty odds: +6,600

6

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Texas A&M, Texas, Mississippi State, Arkansas

Natty odds: +300 (Roll Tide Wire)

5

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Key wins: Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa

Natty odds: +1,600 (Wolverines Wire)

4

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Key wins: Wake Forest, Syracuse, NC State, FSU

Natty odds: +1,600 (Clemson Wire)

3

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Key wins: Oregon, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida

Natty odds: +200

2

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Key wins: Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan State

Natty odds: +200 (Buckeyes Wire)

1

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Alabama, LSU, Florida, Kentucky, Pitt

Natty odds: +1,100 (Vols Wire)

List

