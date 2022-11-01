First round of College Football Playoff rankings revealed
The initial College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night after nine weeks of play.
The Georgia Bulldogs, who are sitting at 8-0 with a matchup looming against the Tennessee Volunteers (8-0), checked in at No. 3 in the rankings.
That means it will be a top-three meeting this Saturday in Athens between the Dawgs and the Vols, who rank No. 1 overall.
Georgia has arguably college football’s most impressive win this season: A 49-3 hammering of Oregon, which ranks No. 8 in the initial rankings. However, the committee did not consider that better than what Tennessee and Ohio State have accomplished.
In total, the Southeastern Conference has 4 teams inside the top-ten with Alabama and LSU checking in highly as well.
Here’s a look at the full top-25 rankings, with each team’s national title odds (courtesy of BetMGM)…
25
UCF Knights (6-2)
Key wins: Cincinnati
Natty odds: +50,000
24
Texas Longhorns (5-3)
Key wins: Oklahoma
Natty odds: +50,000
23
Oregon State Beavers (6-2)
Key wins: Washington State
Natty odds: +50,000
22
NC State Wolfpack (6-2)
Key wins: FSU, Texas Tech, ECU
Natty odds: +50,000
21
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)
Key wins: FSU, Liberty
Natty odds: +50,000
20
Syracuse Orange (6-2)
Key wins: NC State
Natty odds: +50,000
19
Tulane Green Wave (7-1)
Key wins: Houston, Kansas State
Natty odds: +100,000
18
Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)
Key wins: Texas, Baylor
Natty odds: +30,000
17
North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)
Key wins: App State, Pitt, Miami
Natty odds: +10,000 (Tar Heels Wire)
16
Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)
Key wins: Wisconsin, Iowa
Natty odds: +25,000
15
Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)
Key wins: Auburn, Purdue
Natty odds: +50,000 (Nittany Lions Wire)
14
Utah Utes (6-2)
Key wins: USC, Oregon State
Natty odds: +30,000
13
Kansas State Wildcats
Key wins: Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State
Natty odds: +50,000
12
UCLA Bruins (7-1)
Key wins: Utah, Washington
Natty odds: +25,000
11
Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
Key wins: Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky
Natty odds: +10,000
10
LSU Tigers (6-2)
Key wins: Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State
Natty odds: +25,000
9
USC Trojans (7-1)
Key wins: Washington State, Oregon State
Natty odds: +6,600 (Trojan Wire)
8
Oregon Ducks (7-1)
Key wins: UCLA, BYU
Natty odds: +4,000 (Ducks Wire)
7
TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)
Key wins: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oklahoma
Natty odds: +6,600
6
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Key wins: Texas A&M, Texas, Mississippi State, Arkansas
Natty odds: +300 (Roll Tide Wire)
5
Michigan Wolverines (8-0)
Key wins: Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa
Natty odds: +1,600 (Wolverines Wire)
4
Clemson Tigers (8-0)
Key wins: Wake Forest, Syracuse, NC State, FSU
Natty odds: +1,600 (Clemson Wire)
3
Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)
Key wins: Oregon, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida
Natty odds: +200
2
Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
Key wins: Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan State
Natty odds: +200 (Buckeyes Wire)
1
Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)
Key wins: Alabama, LSU, Florida, Kentucky, Pitt
Natty odds: +1,100 (Vols Wire)
