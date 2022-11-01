Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers snubbed Chase Claypool trade offer from Packers
The Green Bay Packers failed to trade for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline, and unfortunately for them, it’s their fault they weren’t able to land the wideout. Pittsburgh sent Claypool to the Chicago Bears instead, getting a 2023 second-round draft pick in the process....
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Conversations with Young Receivers
Aaron Rodgers enjoys conversations and the back-and-forth with the Green Bay Packers' young receivers.
NBC Sports
Amid Bradley Chubb trade chatter, Nathaniel Hackett was only concerned about making offense better
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett met with reporters on Tuesday before news broke of the trade that sent pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins. Lurking within Hackett’s words were possibly a subtle clue that he had no issue with losing one of his best defensive players — if it meant making the offense better.
The Green Bay Packers Still Had Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
The Green Bay Packers Still Saw Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
Packers Pursued Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Ahead Of Deadline, per Report
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and while several teams improved their rosters via blockbuster moves, the Green Bay Packers remained surprisingly inactive. Even though the Packers failed to finalize any deals ahead of the deadline yesterday, it appears that Green Bay spoke to at ...
Yardbarker
Packers Activate RB Kylin Hill From PUP List
Hill, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He currently entering the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3.55 million. In 2021, Hill appeared in eight games for the Packers, rushing ten times for 24 yards and catching...
Packers also searched (and failed) to find TE help at trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers were in the market for more than just wide receiver help at the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers also “explored” their options in terms of trading for a tight end. It’s fairly clear the Packers...
Green Bay Nation: Packers drop fourth straight, stay put at the trade deadline
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers 27-17 point loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 was their fourth straight, and the Green and Gold drop to 3-5 on the season. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the injuries contributed to the loss […]
Yardbarker
Packers have a 4% chance to catch the Vikings in the NFC North
The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of their longest losing streak with Aaron Rodgers at the helm in six years. Not many, or any for that matter, Vikings fans will shed a tear about that. After the Vikings thumped Green Bay on opening day the Packers rattled off...
Bears play coy about beating rival Packers in trade for Chase Claypool
The Bears and Packers both offered the Steelers a second-round pick for receiver Chase Claypool, and Pittsburgh chose to deal him to Chicago because it believed that selection will land higher in the NFL Draft.
Prior to the Snap: Must-win in the Motor City for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have lost four straight games after faltering to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night 17-27. After deciding to stay put at the trade deadline, the team will have to work with what they’ve got heading into Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. The […]
Comments / 0