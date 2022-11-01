ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Activate RB Kylin Hill From PUP List

Hill, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He currently entering the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3.55 million. In 2021, Hill appeared in eight games for the Packers, rushing ten times for 24 yards and catching...
