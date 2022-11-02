Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
247Sports
Illinois dubbed as team to watch for College Football Playoff berth
All eyes in the Big Ten are on Ohio State and Michigan, but only one of the unbeaten arch-rivals can reach the conference championship game. The two will duke it out in the regular season finale with a berth to Indianapolis likely on the line. On the other side of the conference Illinois continues to win and looks to be the favorite to face either the Buckeyes or Wolverines in the conference title game. But the Illini shouldn't be viewed as just another stepping stone in the path to the College Football Playoff. David Pollack explained why the No. 16 ranked squad in the CFP rankings is a team to watch leading up to the coveted four-team invitational event.
WATCH: MSU's Xavier Henderson on the challenge of defending Illinois RB Chase Brown
There's a strong crop of running backs in the Big Ten this year, and Michigan State has faced many of them in a row, from Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson to Wisconsin's Braelon Allen to Michigan's Blake Corum. Next up is Illinois' Chase Brown, the nation's leading rusher with 1,208 yards on the ground through eight games.
Notebook: The redshirt plan, preparing for the Spartans, bringing along the young receivers
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is still in contention for the Big Ten West championship, meaning there could be six games left — assuming no berth in the College Football Playoffs — this season. That’s quite a change from years past. It means that No. 16 Illinois (7-1, 4-1...
thechampaignroom.com
How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season
While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
Daily Digest | Updated Illini bowl projections; Shauna Green's next recruiting challenge
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illini football is going to go to a good bowl game. No more worries about destination Detroit and probably put aside the Pinstripe. Heck, Nashville looks like the floor. Here are the latest bowl projections for Illinois football.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Area Holiday Events and Activities
Gigantic roundup of holiday season fun for families. Make holiday memories kids won’t forget with lights, hot chocolate and all kinds of magic in Champaign-Urbana and beyond. There’s something magical about the holiday season in Champaign-Urbana, for kids and parents alike. The twinkling lights, the fresh snow (if we’re lucky), and the excitement in the air all make this a memorable time of year.
WAND TV
African-American voters in Champaign receiving false texts about voting locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - African-American voters in Champaign have been receiving text messages about a new voting location. But Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons said that these texts are not accurate. A press conference was held Wednesday to address the misinformation. According to Ammons, the messages began yesterday afternoon. “These...
Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner
UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
WAND TV
Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
Christie Clinic require masks at all locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
newschannel20.com
Aetna and Carle Health reach tentative agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Carle Health and Aetna have reached a tentative agreement on an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO contract. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, for Carle hospitals and provider offices in central Illinois and surrounding communities. This contract will allow medicare-eligible state retirees to continue to be seen by...
WAND TV
Danville man convicted of 2019 murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A jury in Vermilion County found 24-year-old Denzel Aldridge guilty of first-degree murder of Roosevelt Anderson, 25 reported the News-Gazette. Anderson was killed in Danville by a gunshot to the head in April, 2019. The jury also found Aldridge guilty of unlawful use of a...
WAND TV
Teenager shot in the back in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
foxillinois.com
U of I student scammed out of $315,000
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after a student was reportedly scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. We're told it happened after the student received a text message on October 20. The scammer claimed to be Chinese police who said that...
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, stealing $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
Details on Urbana Race Street closures
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has provided more information regarding the upcoming South Race Street closures. The road closure begins Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and will be in effect until Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Sections of Race Street will be closed to through traffic during work hours for patching during […]
