Champaign, IL

247Sports

Illinois dubbed as team to watch for College Football Playoff berth

All eyes in the Big Ten are on Ohio State and Michigan, but only one of the unbeaten arch-rivals can reach the conference championship game. The two will duke it out in the regular season finale with a berth to Indianapolis likely on the line. On the other side of the conference Illinois continues to win and looks to be the favorite to face either the Buckeyes or Wolverines in the conference title game. But the Illini shouldn't be viewed as just another stepping stone in the path to the College Football Playoff. David Pollack explained why the No. 16 ranked squad in the CFP rankings is a team to watch leading up to the coveted four-team invitational event.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season

While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
chambanamoms.com

Champaign-Urbana Area Holiday Events and Activities

Gigantic roundup of holiday season fun for families. Make holiday memories kids won’t forget with lights, hot chocolate and all kinds of magic in Champaign-Urbana and beyond. There’s something magical about the holiday season in Champaign-Urbana, for kids and parents alike. The twinkling lights, the fresh snow (if we’re lucky), and the excitement in the air all make this a memorable time of year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner

UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Christie Clinic require masks at all locations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Aetna and Carle Health reach tentative agreement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Carle Health and Aetna have reached a tentative agreement on an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO contract. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, for Carle hospitals and provider offices in central Illinois and surrounding communities. This contract will allow medicare-eligible state retirees to continue to be seen by...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Danville man convicted of 2019 murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A jury in Vermilion County found 24-year-old Denzel Aldridge guilty of first-degree murder of Roosevelt Anderson, 25 reported the News-Gazette. Anderson was killed in Danville by a gunshot to the head in April, 2019. The jury also found Aldridge guilty of unlawful use of a...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Teenager shot in the back in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

U of I student scammed out of $315,000

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after a student was reportedly scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. We're told it happened after the student received a text message on October 20. The scammer claimed to be Chinese police who said that...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Thief alters Champaign church’s check, stealing $8,000

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Details on Urbana Race Street closures

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has provided more information regarding the upcoming South Race Street closures. The road closure begins Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and will be in effect until Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Sections of Race Street will be closed to through traffic during work hours for patching during […]
URBANA, IL
