abc27.com

Fetterman, Shapiro coming to Penn State for “Rally In The Valley”

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Election Day is just a week away, and Democratic candidate for United States Senate, John Fetterman will be in Happy Valley. Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro and Democratic Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis are also making the stop at University Park as part of their Get Out The Vote bus tour. Centre County is just one of 21 counties the pair are doing for the tour.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Orangetheory Fitness coming to Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on a new Orangetheory Fitness facility off the Carlisle Pike has officially begun, according to Orangetheory Studio Manger, John Kulick. The new, approximately 3,000 square foot facility, is set to open its doors by the end of this year or early next year, but...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Casino in Cumberland County delays opening

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County physical therapy facility construction underway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Inspired Physical Therapy (IPT) officially broke ground on the construction of their brand new facility, which is going to be located near their already existing Mechanicsburg location. According to an IPT release, the new facility will continue to offer physical therapy sessions to its...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Goddard School opens new Cumberland County location

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new daycare building is now open in Cumberland County. The Goddard School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new location in Enola. The new location is currently enrolling children who are six weeks to six years old. This brand new 18,000 square...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County haunted house brings Halloween frights to trick-or-treaters

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Happy Halloween from abc27! abc27’s Dennis Owens made a stop at a Cumberland County haunted house. Owens came across the spooky experience in the Indian Creek neighborhood located in Cumberland County. The Gerow family spent the night scaring all who dared to enter.

